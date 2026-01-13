Albemarle Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2025 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
The company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 results on Thursday, February 12, at 8 a.m. EST. Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. Direct dial numbers are provided below:
Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290
International: 1-240-690-8800
Conference ID: ALBQ4
Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q4 2025 Earnings Call
Event Date: February 12, 2026
Start Time: 8 a.m. EST
Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q4-2025-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/
Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website, http://investors.albemarle.com.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com, LinkedIn and X.
Albemarle regularly posts information to Albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.
Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 308-6194, invest@albemarle.com
Media Contact: Ryan Dean, +1 (980) 308-6310, media@Albemarle.com
