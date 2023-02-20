Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

Albemarle Corporation to Present at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that ALBemarle Corporation's President and CEO Kent Masters will present at the BMO Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference on Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:30 pm ET .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . A replay will be accessible in the same location immediately following the conclusion of the live event for approximately 30 days.

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Together with our world-class resources, technical and process knowledge, and safety and sustainability performance, we partner with our customers to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect, and protect. We are committed to building a more resilient world where people and planet thrive. Learn more about Albemarle at www.albemarle.com and at @albemarlecorp on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-present-at-the-bmo-32nd-global-metals-mining--critical-minerals-conference-301746672.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

Mt Cattlin production update

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the Company ") advises that further grade control drilling at Mt Cattlin has confirmed the location and grade of ore that will be mined over the remainder of H2 FY23. The Company anticipates that production for the June half will be approximately 80,000 90,000 tonnes with annual production of 114,000 124,000 tonnes.

As previously advised first half production was impacted by fine grained mineralisation and lower grade ore with associated lower recoveries which limited first half production to approximately 34,000 tonnes.

QX Resources

RC Drilling Recommences At Turner River Lithium Project, WA

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’ of the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has recommenced RC drilling at the Company’s 100%-owned Turner River hard rock lithium project, located 15 km to south-east of Mineral Resources’ Wodgina lithium mine, located within the Pilbara lithium province of Western Australia (Figures 1 & 2).

Venus Metals Corporation Limited Midway Emerging as a New High-Grade Gold Discovery

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - West Australian gold exploration and development company, Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL), in conjunction with its joint venture partner Venus Metals Corporation (ASX:VMC), is pleased to report initial drilling results from the substantial reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD) programs at the Youanmi Gold Project (OYG JV).

Exploration drilling has initially targeted the exciting, high-grade 'Midway' discovery made by the OYG JV in 2021 (RXL ASX announcement 8 June 2022). This high-grade, multi-lode system is located just 300m from the hanging-wall of the Youanmi Main Lode and presents an excellent near mine exploration target which is open in all directions.

The exceptional drilling results, coupled with the detailed structural information, will provide valuable information to expand the emerging discovery.

4,726 RC meters and 1,708 diamond meters have been completed to date from the planned 16,000 metre RC and 7,000 metre DD drill programs. Drilling is ongoing and is expected to be completed in April.

Management Comments

Rox Resources Managing Director, Mr Robert Ryan, said the Midway discovery has vast potential to grow with follow-up work underway:

"From the initial drilling campaign last year, excitement has been building for the latest drilling results at Midway and they have not disappointed, with thick, high-grade gold intercepts proving the exploration concept. Followup drilling is currently being planned and will commence in the coming weeks. "The results from Midway to date have shown that this discovery has the potential to grow substantially in all directions in a corridor previously untested with drilling. The high-grade tenor of the results to date show Midway has the potential to be higher grade than the Youanmi main lode and has the potential to significantly contribute to the gold resource.

"2023 is evolving into an exciting year for the company as we continue our three pronged approach for building value for shareholders through adding ounces through exploration, increasing resource confidence through infill drilling and de-risking the project through feasibility work."

Midway Exploration Drilling

Gold mineralisation at Midway is shear-zone hosted within highly altered tholeiitic and komatiitic basaltic rocks. The alteration assemblage consists of sericite, quartz, carbonate, and biotite. Gold occurs in association with pyrite and lesser arsenopyrite (Figure 1*).

The results to date define at least two gold lodes striking WNW and dipping towards the SW. Structural analysis of the mineralised zone (shear fabric and stretching mineral lineation) indicates that the lodes are dipping steeply towards the southwest and show a high-grade component plunging at 50 degrees to the WNW. The orientation of the new lodes is different to previously identified lodes at Youanmi which strike NW to NNW. This new orientation of mineralised structures is apparent in high resolution drone magnetic imagery and has generated several new exploration targets which will be tested by RC and DD drilling. So far the multi-lode structure has been intersected over approximately 100m strike and 300m down plunge.

Exceptional drill intersection results received from the first two of five planned drill holes at Midway:

- 2.86m @ 22.03 g/t Au from 356.39m in RXDD047 and;
- 3.73m @ 10.25 g/t Au from 405.80m in RXDD047
- 6.76m @ 15.40 g/t Au from 169.13m in RXDD048

These results from the first two drill holes confirm the exciting discovery of the Midway Lode with exceptional gold grades. This potential linking cross structure is developing as a higher-grade lode as compared to the existing NW to NNW Youanmi lodes. The extent of this new mineralised structure is at its infancy with huge potential along strike, and at depth.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/66O55N6A



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited

Venus Metals

Regional Exploration Commences East Of Greenbushes Lithium Mine

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (“Venus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its partner IGO Limited (“IGO”) has commenced ground exploration activities today at the Greenbushes East Exploration Project (Li and Ni-Cu-PGE) (“Project”) located adjacent to the Greenbushes Lithium Mine (refer IGO - RIU Explorers Conference Presentation, 15 Feb 2023).

electric car charging

Electric Vehicles Need Battery Metals Mining, Investing Opportunities Ahead

Demand for battery raw materials is outpacing supply by three to five times and is growing at a quicker rate as the world continues to push forward to reach net-zero goals.

By 2050, about 30 terawatt-hours of lithium-ion battery deployed capacity will be needed, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. That means demand for key battery metals such as lithium will continue to increase.

“All these gigafactories around the world are being built without even thinking about building the mine capacity alongside. That's now coming back to bite the industry quite hard,” Simon Moores of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence told the audience at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), held at the end of January.

Livent's Paul Graves to Speak at BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Paul Graves president and chief executive officer, will speak at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET .  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https:app.webinar.netvZgQE0mawp0 .

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

A replay of the event will also be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the same link for a period of three months.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livents-paul-graves-to-speak-at-bmo-global-metals-mining--critical-minerals-conference-301749244.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

