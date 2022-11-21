Lithium Investing News

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that the company's management team is scheduled to participate in two institutional investor conferences in December.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

On Dec. 6 , Meredith Bandy , vice president, Investor Relations and Sustainability, and Mark de Boer , vice president, Sustainability, are scheduled to host investor meetings at the BMO Growth & ESG Virtual Conference.

On Dec. 7 , Eric Norris , president, Lithium, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at Deutsche Bank's 7th Annual Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled from 8:00 am to 8:20 am ET . The webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website immediately following the conclusion of the event and will be available for 30 days.

A copy of the company's presentation will be posted to the company's Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.albemarle.com before the opening of trading on the NYSE on the same day as the event.

About Albemarle

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to attendance at investor or other conferences and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-participate-in-december-2022-investor-conferences-301683317.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Charger Metals

Charger Receives Drilling Approvals, Increases Land Position At Its Lake Johnston Lithium Project

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update for its Lake Johnston Lithium Project where it has had its POW1 approved enabling drilling to commence at the Medcalf Spodumene Prospect. The Company has also increased its land position in an area considered prospective for lithium.

Winsome Resources

Winsome Resources Limited Prospectus

Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1)This is a Prospectus for an offer of 4,078,027 Shares at an issue price of C$1.4713 per share to raise up to C$6,000,000 (Offer).
Livent's Gilberto Antoniazzi to Speak at Deutsche Bank's 7th Annual Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Gilberto Antoniazzi chief financial officer, will speak at Deutsche Bank's 7th Annual Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference, being conducted on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. ET .  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https:dbevent.zoom.usj95210129060?pwd=aEJIZmpTbCtVdkIxWkQ4WklUMm5Rdz09 .  A replay of the event will also be available on the Livent Investor Relations website for a period of 30 days.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livents-gilberto-antoniazzi-to-speak-at-deutsche-banks-7th-annual-lithium-and-battery-supply-chain-conference-301682200.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cypress Dev Grants Options to Acquire 845,000 Shares

Cypress Dev Grants Options to Acquire 845,000 Shares

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate 845,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's annual director compensation plan. The Options vest immediately, are exercisable at $1.06 per share, being the five-day volume weighted average price from the date of grant, and are valid for a five-year period. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's long-term incentive plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Cypress Development Corp

SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

Highlights

  • SQM reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of US$2,755.3 million compared to US$263.9 million for the same period the year before. Earnings per share totaled US$9.65 for the first nine months of 2022, higher than the US$0.92 reported for the first nine months of 2021.
  • Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , were US$7,577.0 million .
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , contributions to public coffers surpassed US$3.6 billion .

SQM will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, November 17 , at 10:00am ET ( 12:00pm Chile time).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

