ALBEMARLE CORPORATION CEO KENT MASTERS NAMED TO BARRON'S TOP CEOS OF 2023

Highlights company's strong leadership, focus on partnering with customers

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced that Kent Masters Albemarle's Chief Executive Officer, has been named to Barron's Top CEOs of 2023. The list of 25 CEOs was chosen by a panel of Barron's editors and reporters through a process of nomination, screening and debate.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Masters' inclusion on the list highlights the company's strong leadership, ongoing growth strategy and commitment to partnering with customers to find solutions in today's dynamic marketplace. Albemarle is dedicated to driving sustainable growth and delivering superior results with people and planet in mind.

"This recognition is really about our people. We have an extraordinary team at Albemarle committed to our customers and the communities where we live and work," said Masters. "Together, we are contributing to a healthier, safer and more sustainable future for all."

For more information about Albemarle Corporation, please visit www.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-ceo-kent-masters-named-to-barrons-top-ceos-of-2023-301863747.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

lithium periodic symbol and electric vehicle

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

For a long time, most lithium was produced by an oligopoly of producers often referred to as the Big Three: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) (NYSE:SQM) and FMC (NYSE:FMC).

Rockwood Holdings was on that list as well before it was acquired by Albemarle several years ago.

However, the list of the world’s top lithium-mining companies has changed in recent years. The companies mentioned above still produce the majority of the world’s lithium, but China also accounts for a large chunk. It was the third largest lithium-producing country in 2022 in terms of mine production, behind Australia and Chile.

CleanTech Lithium

Fox-Davies Capital Mining Research Update on CleanTech Lithium

Fox-Davies Capital has published a mining research update on CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL,FWB:T2N,OTC:CTLHF), a resource exploration and development company with an estimated 2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in Chile’s Lithium Triangle.

Update on Fire at Livent Bessemer City Manufacturing Facility

As of 4:30 PM ET the fire at the Livent Bessemer City manufacturing facility has subsided and we are continuing to work with authorities to monitor and investigate the situation.  There have been no injuries to Livent personnel or emergency responders.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

No toxic chemicals or compounds were on fire or released.  Air monitoring tests conducted by the responding HAZMAT team did not show abnormal readings at the site or areas downwind from the facility.

The fire was principally contained to the warehouse portion of a steel and concrete building in which solid lithium metal ingots are produced.  This storage area was structurally damaged.  However, the fire has not spread to other parts of Livent's 800-acre Bessemer City facility, including areas where we manufacture high purity lithium metal, lithium hydroxide, butyllithium and other lithium products.

Essential Livent personnel have now returned to the plant to assess the damage and ensure ongoing safety during the clean-up and remediation process.  We are grateful for the tremendous support of the emergency response teams from Bessemer City , Gaston County and North Carolina .  We are working hard to mitigate any potential impacts and return to normal operations as soon as possible.  Our top priority at Livent remains the safety of our employees, emergency responders and those in our community.

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

George Thomas +1.215.299.6549
george.thomas@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-on-fire-at-livent-bessemer-city-manufacturing-facility-301863643.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fire at Livent Bessemer City Manufacturing Facility

- In the early morning of Monday, June 26, 2023 a fire broke out at Livent Corporation's Bessemer City 800-acre manufacturing facility in Bessemer City North Carolina.  The fire is currently localized to one building where solid lithium metal ingots are produced.  Livent's plant emergency response team is actively working with many external emergency response organizations and fire fighters to contain the fire.  There have been no injuries and all onsite personnel are safe and have been evacuated.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

There are no toxic chemicals or compounds on fire.  The fire department has trained with Livent's emergency response teams to prepare for lithium metal fires and has made the determination that the best course of action is to contain the fire and let it burn out.  Apart from smoke, there is currently no immediate risk to the local community and no local evacuations have been ordered at this time.  The portion of Highway 161 which runs adjacent to the plant has been temporarily closed.

At this time, we are still investigating the cause of the fire.  Our top priority right now is to ensure the safety of the community.

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

George Thomas +1.215.299.6549
george.thomas@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-at-livent-bessemer-city-manufacturing-facility-301863023.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Results Of Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Results Of Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS) (Forrestania or the Company) advises that its Entitlement Offer in accordance with the Prospectus dated 29 May 2023 (Entitlement Issue) closed on 21 June 2023.

Galan Lithium

HMW Phase 1 Development Permits Granted – Works Commenced

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that on Friday 23 June 2023, the Catamarca Ministro – Ministerio de Mineria (Mines Department Minister) granted Galan the initial permits for the Phase 1 development of the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project. The permit allows the development of the pre-construction activities, such as the commissioning of the new camp, removal of top-soil and preliminary testing activities for securing the ground quality. Upon the completion of these activities, Galan will be ready to accelerate the construction of the ponds of the Phase 1.

×