Albemarle Appoints Michelle T. Collins and Mark R. Widmar to Board of Directors

Albemarle Appoints Michelle T. Collins and Mark R. Widmar to Board of Directors

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Michelle T. Collins and Mark R. Widmar to the Board, effective February 26, 2026. Collins will join the Board's Audit & Finance Committee and Governance & Public Policy Committee. Widmar will join the Executive Compensation & Talent Development Committee and Safety, Sustainability, Operations & Capital Committee.

Collins brings more than 40 years of audit and advisory related experience to the Board. She is a former Vice Chair, Senior Audit Partner, and National Automotive Sector Leader for Deloitte & Touche LLP, working with Deloitte's largest global clients from 1996 until her recent retirement. Ms. Collins also served on the Deloitte & Touche U.S. Board of Directors for six years where she served as Vice Chair, Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee and Chair of the Governance Committee.

"Michelle will bring a wealth of leadership experience to the Board, honed over decades of service in audit and advisory roles," said Albemarle Chairman and CEO Kent Masters. "Her expertise in financial reporting, technology, business transformation, governance, and risk management will be a valuable asset to our Board and our shareholders."

Widmar brings extensive executive leadership experience to the Board of Directors. Since 2016, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of First Solar, following earlier roles as the company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer. Before joining First Solar, he was Chief Financial Officer at GrafTech International Ltd. from 2006 to 2011 and previously served in financial leadership roles at NCR Inc., Dell Inc., and various other global, public organizations. Widmar began his career in 1987 as an accountant with Ernst & Young.

"Through his experience as both a CEO and CFO, Mark will bring significant public company management and board experience, along with deep knowledge in global supply chains, operations, emerging markets, and government affairs," Masters said. "His background and capabilities will benefit our Board and support Albemarle's long-term strategy." 

The appointments of Ms. Collins and Mr. Widmar are part of the Board's regular succession planning, and reflect its continued commitment to effective oversight, strong corporate governance, and long-term value creation.

About Albemarle 
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com.

Albemarle regularly posts information to Albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations and beliefs regarding the future, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "would," and "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding: expectations relating to Company strategy, operations, or performance; plans and expectations related to board composition and contributions; other underlying assumptions and outlook considerations, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying estimates, assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: breaches of contract; changes in economic and business conditions; changes in availability to serve on the board of directors; trade policies and tariffs; technological change and development; changes in laws and government regulation; regulatory actions, proceedings, cyber-security breaches, and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the SEC and available on the investor section of Albemarle's website (investors.Albemarle.com) and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 308-6194, invest@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Ryan Dean, +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-appoints-michelle-t-collins-and-mark-r-widmar-to-board-of-directors-302701566.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albemarlealbnyse:albbattery metals investing
ALB
The Conversation (0)
Albemarle

Albemarle

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries.

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center

Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center

Site visit by 40-year porphyry specialist validates 2.0 x 1.4 km Cu-Au-Mo system with complete alteration zonation and geological setting analogous to Peru's major copper depositsQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces that Dr.... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals Update - Fall 2024 Drilling Results on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Update - Fall 2024 Drilling Results on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - January 21, 2025 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: W47 ) is pleased to announce the results of its fall 2024 reverse circulation drilling program on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC September 26, 2024 TheNewswire Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: W47 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is well under way on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley,... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - September 12, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is commencing on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley,... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - June 20, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a second phase of soil samples and the construction of a geologic model incorporating mapped geology,... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi

NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a binding agreement (the "Agreement") with Syrah Resources Limited ("Syrah") for the supply of natural graphite fines for... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Announces CFO Transition

NextSource Materials Announces CFO Transition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Jaco Crouse has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer after accepting a senior role with another organization. Mr. Crouse... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Announces C$5 Million Private Placement of Units

Lithium Africa Announces C$5 Million Private Placement of Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) ("Lithium Africa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which ATB Cormark Capital Markets (the... Keep Reading...
CEO Appointment and NSW Silver Project Acquisition

CEO Appointment and NSW Silver Project Acquisition

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced CEO Appointment and NSW Silver Project AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces Appointment of Vice President - International Projects

Brunswick Exploration Announces Appointment of Vice President - International Projects

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Kodors to Vice President International Projects. Mr. Kodors has been with Brunswick Exploration since its rebranding in 2020 and has been instrumental in... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Files Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report for Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Files Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report for Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR the "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mirage Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada", with an effective date of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Discusses 2026 Exploration Season and Outlook After Completion of Successful Financing

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

Glacier Lake Announces Share Consolidation Ratio Change

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil, LNG Prices Climb on Fears of Prolonged Hormuz Shutdown

Ontario Ranks Second Globally, Overtakes Saskatchewan in New Fraser Mining Survey

platinum investing

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Discusses 2026 Exploration Season and Outlook After Completion of Successful Financing

gold investing

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

base metals investing

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant