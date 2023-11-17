Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ALBEMARLE ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced that Cynthia Lima has been promoted to senior vice president, chief external affairs and communications officer.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

"We operate in an increasingly interconnected world, where our ability to engage with key stakeholders and the communities where we live and work is critical to our success," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "Cynthia's leadership in navigating complex global issues across our footprint is evident today and will be increasingly valued as Albemarle continues to grow."

Lima joined Albemarle early in 2023 as chief communications officer and has expanded her remit to include the global external affairs function. She brings extensive government affairs and communications experience spanning both public and private sectors.

Prior to joining Albemarle , Lima founded a communications and public affairs consultancy and held senior positions at domestic and global public relations agencies. Previously, Lima served in the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs where she was a senate-confirmed presidential appointee.

Lima is based in the company's Charlotte, N.C. , headquarters and will report to Masters as part of Albemarle's Executive Leadership Team.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-new-senior-vice-president-chief-external-affairs-and-communications-officer-301992572.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle
ALB
