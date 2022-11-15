Lithium Investing News

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Sean O'Hollaren joined ALBemarle as Chief External Affairs Officer, effective November15, 2022.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

O'Hollaren brings deep experience in corporate government and public affairs leadership roles. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for Nike. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Government Relations for Honeywell and as Director of Tax and Environment for Union Pacific Corp.

O'Hollaren spent much of his early career in government, serving in staff positions in the U.S. Senate, as Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs as first Special Assistant and then Deputy Assistant to President George W. Bush . He has served in state government as Oregon Transportation Commissioner and as a Commissioner at the Port of Portland.

" Albemarle's rapid growth requires strong and sustainable engagement with government leaders, regulators, and community members to support our strategic objectives. I believe that Sean's experience and expertise will help us drive long-term value for all Albemarle stakeholders," said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO.

O'Hollaren earned a bachelor's degree in political science and psychology from Williamette University in Salem, Oregon , where he currently serves as a Trustee and Board Secretary. He is the Vice Chair of Oregon Public Broadcasting and is the past Chair of the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry.

About Albemarle

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and refining catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-new-external-affairs-leadership-301678058.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AlbemarleALBLithium Investing
ALB
Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Keep reading...Show less
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Keep reading...Show less
Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Lithium Hydroxide Successfully Produced at Naraha

First Lithium Hydroxide Successfully Produced at Naraha

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, " Allkem" or the " Company ") and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (" TTC ") are pleased to advise that the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide plant in Japan has produced its first lithium hydroxide chemical product. Allkem has a 75% economic interest in Naraha through a joint venture with Toyota Tsusho Corporation who manage the Naraha operation.

TTC and contractor Veolia Jenets (" Veolia ") completed construction earlier this year and commissioning activities have been progressing utilising technical grade lithium carbonate feedstock from Olaroz. First production occurred on 22 October and the plant continued operating at a utilisation rates up to 85% until 5 November when it was temporarily shut for scheduled cleaning, maintenance and optimisation work.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Winsome To Raise A$6.8m To Advance Lithium Projects At Cancet And Adina

Western Australian-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “Company”) is pleased to provide an update with respect to its ongoing exploration initiatives and a flow-through share placement (“Placement”)

Keep reading...Show less
europe on globe

Europe Needs Lithium, Where Will it Come From?

Europe has set ambitious goals to electrify its transportation, with proposed legislation looking to ban all internal combustion engines cars by 2035.

With sales of electric vehicles expected to continue to increase in the second fastest growing region after China, the hunt for raw materials to power their batteries has picked up pace.

Europe currently produces very insignificant amounts of lithium to feed its own needs, and as demand is expected to go up, the answer to the question of where the region will find the lithium it requires it still unknown.

Keep reading...Show less
lithium-ion batteries

Top 5 US Lithium Stocks (Updated November 2022)

Click here to read the previous top US lithium stocks article.

Battery metal lithium is continuing to gain as the year nears its end.

The Investing News Network recently spoke to experts about how Q3 went for the lithium market, and they called for good long-term fundamentals and elevated prices due to the commodity's essential role in electric vehicles.

Lithium and the larger battery metals sector in the US received a large boost from the American government last month as President Joe Biden announced US$2.8 billion in grants to companies working to create a domestic battery supply chain in the country. Some of the companies on this list received significant funds for their US projects.

Keep reading...Show less

Livent Completes North Carolina Expansion of Largest Lithium Hydroxide Production Site in the United States

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today opened the first of several major expansions of the company's operations around the world, significantly boosting its lithium hydroxide production capacity in Bessemer City, North Carolina a birthplace of lithium-ion battery technology and an increasingly important supply hub for the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for Livent Bessemer City lithium hydroxide expansion, November 14, 2022

Livent's leading footprint in North America positions the company to take advantage of long-term growth opportunities and downstream incentives from the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which encourages use of lithium produced or processed in North America . The expansion in Bessemer City will boost the site's lithium hydroxide manufacturing capacity by 50%, helping meet the growing demand for EV battery materials produced in the United States .

"Livent is America's original lithium company, tracing its roots back to the 1940s. Today, by cutting the ribbon on our Bessemer City expansion, we open the next phase of our work to help power the transition to electric vehicles, cleaner energy and a more sustainable future," said Paul Graves , president and chief executive officer of Livent. "The expansion represents the first new lithium hydroxide production facility in North America in more than a decade. With our outstanding team here in North Carolina and the support of government at all levels, we are on target to significantly increase Livent's production of the high-quality lithium chemicals that our customers need."

Federal, state and local officials applauded the completion of Livent's new lithium hydroxide facility in Bessemer City. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper congratulated Livent in a letter, as did Senator Thom Tillis .

Senator Tillis commented: "Manufacturing plays an essential role in our economy, and Livent is an excellent example of an organization that is supporting important jobs in our state. I applaud your role in producing American-made products, and I appreciate your continued investment in North Carolina ."

Governor Cooper noted: "We are excited about the future of manufacturing EV's here and look forward to continuing the great working relationship we have with Livent Corporation. This is an exciting time for our state."

Among the distinguished guests who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony today were North Carolina State Representative, Kelly Hastings ; sector lead for critical minerals at the U.S. Department of Commerce, Salim Bhabhrawala ; members of the Gaston County Board of Commissioners, including Vice Chairman, Bob Hovis ; and Bessemer City Mayor, Becky Smith . All highlighted Livent's deep roots and community engagement in North Carolina as well as the exciting role Bessemer City and Livent can continue to play in shaping the future of the lithium industry.

Please visit the Media Center on livent.com for photos and videos from the ribbon cutting event and of the new lithium hydroxide facility.

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "planned," "intends," "target" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Livent, may include projections of Livent's future financial performance, Livent's anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Livent's business, including without limitation, our capital expansion plans. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the Company based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The continuing effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic, supply chain shortages and logistics disruptions, inflation, rising interest rates, increased energy costs, shortages and energy rationing in China , economic and political instability in Argentina , and the conflict in Ukraine are factors that are impacting the Company. Restrictions in China intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 have led to and may continue to cause business and supply chain disruptions . Additional factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include a decline in the growth in demand for electric vehicles using high performance lithium compounds; constraints for EV assemblies and lithium-ion battery manufacturing such as restrictions on access to semiconductor chips and availability of other raw materials could indirectly impact lithium demand; increased supply chain disruptions in the electric vehicle manufacturing industry; volatility in the price for performance lithium compounds or other battery materials, and the risk that increasing prices become demand destructive in our key end markets (as the principal driver of our higher guidance range is higher expected realized pricing); adverse global economic and weather conditions that may result in adverse impact on supply chains and customer demand, including a global recession or regional recessions ; competition; quarterly and annual fluctuations of our operating results; risks relating to Livent's capacity expansion efforts and current production; the potential development and adoption of battery technologies that do not rely on performance lithium compounds as an input or that require a lesser amount of performance lithium compounds; liquidity and access to credit; the conditional conversion feature of the 2025 Notes; the lack of sufficient cash flow from our business to pay our debt; reduced customer demand, or delays in growth of customer demand, for higher performance lithium compounds; the success of Livent's research and development efforts; difficulty integrating future acquisitions; risks inherent in international operations and sales, including political, financial and operational risks specific to Argentina , China and other countries where Livent has active operations; the effects of war, such as the conflict in Ukraine ; customer concentration and the delay or loss of, or significant reduction in orders from, large customers; failure to satisfy customer and government quality standards; increases in the price of energy and raw materials or broader global inflationary pressures; employee attraction and retention; union relations; cybersecurity breaches; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; not having established proven or probable mineral reserves, as defined by the SEC; legal and regulatory proceedings; including any shareholder lawsuits; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws; changes in tax laws; risks related to ownership of our common stock, including price fluctuations and lack of dividends; ESG risks, including events outside our control that could prevent us from achieving our sustainability goals; as well as the other factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent's 2021 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2022 , our subsequent Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other public communications. Although Livent believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Livent is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

The Company's investor relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com , should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important information to the website for investors, including information that the Company may wish to disclose publicly for purposes of complying with federal securities laws.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Livent Bessemer City, North Carolina

Livent Bessemer City, New Lithium Hydroxide Facility

Livent Bessemer City, New Lithium Hydroxide Facility

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-completes-north-carolina-expansion-of-largest-lithium-hydroxide-production-site-in-the-united-states-301677639.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×