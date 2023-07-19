FireFox Gold Drills 20.4 metres at 5.1 g/t Gold and Extends the Footprint of Mineralization at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

ALBEMARLE AMENDS MARBL LITHIUM JOINT VENTURE

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, has agreed to amend the terms of the transaction signed earlier this year with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN.AX).

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The amended agreements are intended to further simplify commercial arrangements entered into by the parties in February of this year.  Pending regulatory approvals, the amended arrangements are intended to provide greater strategic opportunities for each company based on their global operations and the evolving lithium market.

Under the new agreements, Albemarle will take 100% ownership of the Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing facility in Australia that is currently jointly owned with Mineral Resources through the MARBL joint venture. Albemarle will also retain full ownership of its Qinzhou and Meishan lithium processing facilities in China .

Other key aspects of the February 2023 agreement remain in effect, including the April 1, 2022 , economic effective date (EED) and joint ownership of the Wodgina mine, with Albemarle and Mineral Resources to each own a 50% share upon closing and Mineral Resources serving as the operator.

Albemarle CEO Kent Masters said the agreement positions each company to better align its planned capital investments and assets.

" Albemarle continues to rapidly expand its Energy Storage business. Construction of the Meishan lithium hydroxide processing plant is progressing well, with completion now expected in early 2024.  We also recently announced an expansion at the Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing facility, with construction about to begin for our 100% owned processing trains three and four."

Upon closing, Albemarle expects to pay Mineral Resources US$380 - 400 million which includes net consideration for the remaining 15% ownership of Kemerton as well as EED settlement adjustments. Actual settlement adjustments will depend on the date of close.

The parties anticipate closing the amended arrangements later this year, pending regulatory approval in Australia .

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "would," "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the restructuring of the MARBL joint venture, the receipt of regulatory approval in Australia and the closing of the amended arrangements, the benefits and strategic opportunities associated with such amended arrangements, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold; fluctuations in lithium market pricing; changes in laws and government regulation; and the other factors detailed in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the investor section of our website (investors.albemarle.com). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-amends-marbl-lithium-joint-venture-301881495.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AlbemarleALBLithium Investing
ALB
The Conversation (0)
Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Keep reading...Show less
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Keep reading...Show less
Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Strong Soil Assay Results Further Define Targets At Gorge Lithium Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (“BMM” or “the Company”) (ASX: BMM) is pleased to announce all multi-element soil geochemistry results from recent systematic soil sampling completed at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project"), further demonstrating the strong potential of this Project.

Keep reading...Show less
daniel jimenez, lithium-ion battery

Daniel Jimenez: Lithium Market to Remain Tight, Prices Could Be Higher by Year End

Lithium prices have been on the rebound since May after falling more than 50 percent from November to April.

“In this industry we have seasonality,” Daniel Jimenez of iLi Markets told the Investing News Network on the sidelines of this year’s Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference, hosted by Fastmarkets. “But all in all, when you make the sum of total demand and total supply, we didn't see those surpluses that would have justified these price drops.”

Jimenez believes the market will remain tight, with prices staying above marginal cost of production levels.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

- The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60 is payable October 2, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of September 15, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-dividend-301880204.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N)

MAX Power More Than Doubles Lithium Footprint in Nunavik’s Raglan District, Northern Quebec


Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Twitter

Reung Kiet Lithium Project: Additional Flotation Test-work Confirms and Improves Results

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide metallurgical test-work results for flotation recovery of lithium mica concentrates using representative sample from the Reung Kiet lithium prospect.

Keep reading...Show less
First Production Achieved at Olaroz Stage 2

First Production Achieved at Olaroz Stage 2

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, " Allkem " or the " Company ") is pleased to advise that Stage 2 of the Olaroz Lithium Facility has successfully achieved first production, with wet lithium carbonate cake produced at the filter presses.

The Olaroz Stage 2 development has a nameplate capacity of 25,000 tonnes per year (" tpa ") of technical grade lithium carbonate. Olaroz is managed through Sales de Jujuy SA, a joint venture company owned with Toyota Tsusho Corporation (" TTC ") and JEMSE (a Jujuy State company).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Largo Reports Improvements to Production in Q2 2023 and Begins Commissioning of its Ilmenite Concentration Plant; Francesco D'Alessio Appointed as President of Largo Clean Energy

Beyond Lithium Completes Phase 1 Exploration On 39 Properties in Ontario

HealthTab to Integrate CONTOUR®NEXT Family of Blood Glucose Meters to Offer Deeper Diabetes Patient Insights

Related News

Vanadium Investing

Largo Reports Improvements to Production in Q2 2023 and Begins Commissioning of its Ilmenite Concentration Plant; Francesco D'Alessio Appointed as President of Largo Clean Energy

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Completes Phase 1 Exploration On 39 Properties in Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 42.2 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 1.0% Lead; 2.0% Zinc; 2.44 g/t Gold and 70.4 g/t Silver, Including 7.3 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 2.2% Zinc; 8.11 g/t Gold and 114.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth - Intersects Massive Sulphide Mineralization at El Cura Deposit

Resource Investing

Anson Completes 3D Geological Model at Paradox Basin Lithium Projects

Gold Investing

Drilling At Auld Creek Continues To Intersect A Broad Mineralised Zone

Resource Investing

Infinity Secures San José Industrial Land

×