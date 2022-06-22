GamingInvesting News

The Canadian digital media company to help with content production and post-production for the global professional esports leagues

Akshon Media is proud to announce that it has been named an official content production company for the 2022 season of Overwatch League™ and Call of Duty League™. This pivotal announcement comes after a successful 3-year deal with Activision Blizzard producing highlight videos for the Overwatch League .

Akshon Media Named an Official Content Production Partner for 2022 season of Overwatch League™ and Call of Duty League™ (CNW Group/Akshon Media)

For the 2022 season of Overwatch League , Akshon Media is expanding its mandate and working with Blizzard Entertainment to produce post-game match highlights, video content for broadcast and other work behind the scenes as a content production company.

In addition, the 2022 season will mark the first time Akshon Media produces match highlights for the Call of Duty League .

"These production contracts for the global franchises were awarded to Akshon Media for our uncanny ability to create content that truly resonates with the global esports fans," says Roger Chan , CEO of Akshon media. "Akshon's hand-picked team understands the storytelling needed to enhance the overall fan experience and we're thrilled to continue our relationship with Activision Blizzard."

The Overwatch League is a professional esports league for the Overwatch® franchise and features 20 teams representing 19 cities across six countries. The 2021 Grand Finals was the most-watched match in the league's history, with a global average minute audience of 1.68 million*. The 2022 regular season began on May 5th and is scheduled to run until October 22nd .

Call of Duty League is the official esports league of the Call of Duty® franchise and includes 12 teams representing four countries. The 2022 season of Call of Duty League is currently underway and has already seen a historic viewership during the season's first Major, making it the best performing Major since the league's inception*.

Founded in 2016, Akshon Media has been producing high-quality digital videos for a wide breadth of brands and categories. Known for its compelling storytelling, digital marketing and intricate network of content producers, it has operations in Los Angeles , Seoul , and Vancouver . For more information on Akshon Media and its portfolio, please visit www.akshonmedia.com .

About Akshon Media

Akshon Media is a multi-disciplinary digital media company with a team of creatives dedicated to working with our clients and partners to create high-quality, engaging digital video content from short news bytes, to explainer videos to full-length documentaries. Visit us at https://www.akshonmedia.com/ for more information.

About the Overwatch League™

The Overwatch League™ is the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams across Asia , Europe , and North America . Overwatch® was created by globally acclaimed publisher Blizzard Entertainment (a division of Activision Blizzard—Nasdaq: ATVI), whose iconic franchises have helped lay the foundations and push the boundaries of professional esports over the last 15 years. The latest addition to Blizzard's stable of twenty-two #1 games, Overwatch was built from the ground up for online competition, with memorable characters and fast-paced action designed for the most engaging gameplay and spectator experiences. To learn more about the Overwatch League, visit www.overwatchleague.com .

About Call of Duty League™

Call of Duty League™ is the official esports league of the Call of Duty® franchise, from publisher Activision. The Call of Duty League includes 12 teams representing 4 countries and spotlights the best Call of Duty esports players from around the world. The Call of Duty League launched in 2020 and features fresh ways for pro players, amateurs, and fans to come together around one of the world's most beloved games. To learn more about the Call of Duty League , visit callofdutyleague.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Blizzard's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the availability, dates, programming, features and functionality of the Call of Duty League and Overwatch League, including the 2022 season, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Blizzard's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to The Call of Duty League, LLC, The Overwatch League, LLC, Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and none of The Call of Duty League, LLC, The Overwatch League, LLC, Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of The Call of Duty League, LLC, The Overwatch League, LLC, Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations

CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE, and the CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. OVERWATCH, OVERWATCH LEAGUE and the OVERWATCH LEAGUE log are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

