Akamai Welcomes SoftServe to Partner Connect Program

- SoftServe joins Akamai Partner Connect to help enterprises optimize multicloud environments, lower infrastructure costs, and accelerate edge AI deployments.
- Delivers custom-built language models (LLMs/SLMs), cloud strategy support, and AI inferencing optimized for distributed GPU networks.
- Provides specialized managed services and AI consulting for high-tech, healthcare, financial, and manufacturing sectors.
Ximb_lGwEJ82ke71Oc79MfGfxY7U742pDygunGqoZKgdOMI8rK1TEmCivNIzdf-Jd74YBJstAm2_pX51zxTiWMlrdzU8noiQMJGk2FgGIiVgK_Tkg2rp1OTod87lJ2BxY82_MMW7BKh7Wsy0RQw==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) today announced X9_YsOaGc4_S8092ARUyba5nYUqMIuk7OYDhEkzaXlj1podZ1MroN7Uixfa6kp1-klbc_0q06UWGN4=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">XyflL60_xSMlE019ZdBHFjEVoXdUGrgx_08omyrC9Bu7oGrv5NON6XVy__6aNXSZEdVpG1I5x_Uh4-iOvQS1mg1bstVZA3IzqXpkg9ARE0Y-Vnn8otnEcgP0NKvQBGeHPViO3eApbVmdv3rXOy6Nn5aGxzJzEs_ANKnO43Xc9QsRZ8R8f_7d9lWZUBQJP2C_O0EjOjKzImAXKhz_R2LP1TQyc5StcQO6-nMbNfcPbTDrvybMCBH5D043yWL87CKveiLYSb-SSwxwAvfjirtuV17oEzHUunftLqhrOqdiMikrRY2fJBtnW0pF0TgyzHePcXScekQNe3XyUN-a96yDLCCl9TReOmVKGKyXdVkSOcza-b8sxcGhBcsmMjiEa7BXyoGNVaKqY5Wa47HI4_i_wb4dGu1Zj5s7KDRZognE09An_177lcgZprXC6BUz7VSUk9EfDvyuEPlSyOuKp6F-SmojTUznxQbx2YiMPUFeq284TlOYYYbHTwaOfx8RBb8iknKP8-x8f4dLms4V5uKdr7IDJU2p3zSibE-HUw7uzeXJtXJk-vWPYZmiylAeJYo=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SoftServe, an AI and technology services company with expertise in data and cloud solutions, has joined the Ximb_lGwEJ82ke71Ocyf_MWIyMbd9qNFP5JQAJPgkC8FMuaF8qfT88Uettpv8jNGNYEgQ8A4jGWvDs_Z8vQ8LYQEaaInmZYrq4_QxUnsw97eczEJan9oRLIKJBIxH" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Ximb_lGwEJ82ke71Oc79MfGfxY7U742pDygunGqoZKgdOMI8rK1TEmCivNIzdf-Jd74YBJstAm2_pX51zxTiWMlrdzU8noiQMJGk2FgGIiVgK_Tkg2rp1OTod87lJ2BxY82_MMW7BKh7Wsy0RQw==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Akamai Partner Connect program. X9_YsOaGc4_S8092ARUyba5nYUqMIuk7OYDhEkzaXlj1podZ1MroN7Uixfa6kp1-klbc_0q06UWGN4=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">XyflL60_xSMlE019ZdBHFjEVoXdUGrgx_08omyrC9Bu7oGrv5NON6XVy__6aNXSZEdVpG1I5x_Uh4-iOvQS1mg1bstVZA3IzqXpkg9ARE0Y-Vnn8otnEcgP0NKvQBGeHPViO3eApbVmdv3rXOy6Nn5aGxzJzEs_ANKnO43Xc9QsRZ8R8f_7d9lWZUBQJP2C_O0EjOjKzImAXKhz_R2LP1TQyc5StcQO6-nMbNfcPbTDrvybMCBH5D043yWL87CKveiLYSb-SSwxwAvfjirtuV17oEzHUunftLqhrOqdiMikrRY2fJBtnW0pF0TgyzHePcXScekQNe3XyUN-a96yDLCCl9TReOmVKGKyXdVkSOcza-b8sxcGhBcsmMjiEa7BXyoGNVaKqY5Wa47HI4_i_wb4dGu1Zj5s7KDRZognE09An_177lcgZprXC6BUz7VSUk9EfDvyuEPlSyOuKp6F-SmojTUznxQbx2YiMPUFeq284TlOYYYbHTwaOfx8RBb8iknKP8-x8f4dLms4V5uKdr7IDJU2p3zSibE-HUw7uzeXJtXJk-vWPYZmiylAeJYo=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SoftServe enables enterprises operating in complex, multicloud environments to unlock their full potential by combining creative thinking, deep sector expertise, and precision engineering to imagine and build what's next. By utilizing digital engineering, AI mastery, and multicloud optimization, X9_YsOaGc4_S8092ARUyba5nYUqMIuk7OYDhEkzaXlj1podZ1MroN7Uixfa6kp1-klbc_0q06UWGN4=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">XyflL60_xSMlE019ZdBHFjEVoXdUGrgx_08omyrC9Bu7oGrv5NON6XVy__6aNXSZEdVpG1I5x_Uh4-iOvQS1mg1bstVZA3IzqXpkg9ARE0Y-Vnn8otnEcgP0NKvQBGeHPViO3eApbVmdv3rXOy6Nn5aGxzJzEs_ANKnO43Xc9QsRZ8R8f_7d9lWZUBQJP2C_O0EjOjKzImAXKhz_R2LP1TQyc5StcQO6-nMbNfcPbTDrvybMCBH5D043yWL87CKveiLYSb-SSwxwAvfjirtuV17oEzHUunftLqhrOqdiMikrRY2fJBtnW0pF0TgyzHePcXScekQNe3XyUN-a96yDLCCl9TReOmVKGKyXdVkSOcza-b8sxcGhBcsmMjiEa7BXyoGNVaKqY5Wa47HI4_i_wb4dGu1Zj5s7KDRZognE09An_177lcgZprXC6BUz7VSUk9EfDvyuEPlSyOuKp6F-SmojTUznxQbx2YiMPUFeq284TlOYYYbHTwaOfx8RBb8iknKP8-x8f4dLms4V5uKdr7IDJU2p3zSibE-HUw7uzeXJtXJk-vWPYZmiylAeJYo=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SoftServe provides a streamlined, cost-effective path to digital transformation and edge AI deployment that were previously fragmented across multiple vendors.
SoftServe's services and offerings include:
- Cloud strategy support to optimize compute resources and budget for long-term growth
- Custom-built small and large language models and AI inferencing optimized for distributed infrastructure and GPU networks
- Advisory and development services for deep and emerging technologies via award-winning advanced tech solutions engineers
"Dealing with multicloud environments shouldn't be an obstacle to your goals," said Olga Salaichuk, Vice President of Technology at SoftServe. "By partnering with Akamai, we're handling the complex back-end tasks for our clients. We want to clear the path so teams can focus on building the next big thing, confident that their AI and cloud strategies are supported by the most distributed platform in the world."
The collaboration offers AI consulting, digital modernization, and specialized managed services to customers in verticals ranging from high tech, healthcare, and financial services to industrial and manufacturing. It specifically addresses the needs of multicloud enterprises seeking edge AI infrastructure and enterprises requiring secure digital transformation solutions.
"SoftServe is well recognized for its ability to solve the architecture challenges that often stall progress. When we combine their AI expertise with Akamai's global scale, we're helping to build a foundation for our customers' biggest projects," said Parimal Pandya, Senior Vice President, Global Cloud Sales, Akamai. "We're glad to have them on board as a partner who truly accelerates digital success for their clients."
To learn more about how Akamai and SoftServe are approaching governed AI inference from edge to cloud, read the blog post and get more data in the white paper.
Akamai and SoftServe are exhibiting at NVIDIA GTC Berlin 2026, October 20–22, where attendees can visit booths 3064 and 7028, respectively, to learn more.
About SoftServe
SoftServe is a digital engineering and technology services company specializing in AI, data, and cloud solutions. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.
Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter) pages for more information.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications while delivering comprehensive, multi-layered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyber threats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Akamai Media Relations
akamaipr@akamai.com
Akamai Investor Relations
invrel@akamai.com
This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.