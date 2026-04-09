Airborne Geophysical Survey Underway at Silver North's Haldane Silver Project, YT

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, April 9, 2026 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, "Silver North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a SkyTEM312 airborne geophysical survey has commenced at the Company's flagship Haldane Silver Project in the historic Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon.
"We are very pleased to start the 2026 exploration campaign with the SkyTEM survey," commented Jason Weber, President & CEO. "Completing this survey early in the season will allow us to interpret the data and use it to fine tune our 2026 drill hole locations, provide a stronger outline of the structural architecture of the vein-hosting faults and potentially illuminate cross structures that we suspect might be present and could host significant silver mineralization."
Silver North contracted SkyTEM Canada Inc. ("SkyTEM") to conduct a SkyTEM312 survey over the Haldane project. The survey will consist of 100 metre spaced flight lines with 1,000 metre spaced tie lines for a total of 944 line-kilometres of survey. The survey will collect both magnetics and time domain electro-magnetic data. The purpose of the survey is to aid detailed drill hole targeting by refining the underlying geology as well as helping define Haldane's complex structural architecture.
Silver North Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting
Silver North announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").
Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Silver North's fiscal year ends on September 30. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters.
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Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending December 31 and the third quarter (Q3) ending June 30; and
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Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of September 30) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of March 31).
Silver North confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.
This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.
About Silver North Resources Ltd.
Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane Silver Project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project) and the Tim Silver Project (under option to Coeur Mining, Inc.). At its flagship Haldane Project, the Company has made three Keno-style silver vein discoveries in only 24 drillholes. Exploration is focussed on the recent discovery at the Main Zone, where drilling has intersected high grade silver mineralization over wide intervals.
Silver North is fully funded for its 2026 and 2027 drilling campaigns and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.
For further information, contact:
Jason Weber, President and CEO
Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications
Tel: (604) 807-7217
To learn more visit: http://www.silvernorthres.com
X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes
LinkedIn:
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.
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