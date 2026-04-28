Airborne Geophysical Survey Completed at Silver North's Haldane Silver Project, YT and Silver North Retains Full Ownership of the Tim Property, YT

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, April 28, 2026 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, "Silver North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a SkyTEM312 airborne geophysical survey has been completed at the Company's flagship Haldane Silver Project in the historic Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon.
"We eagerly anticipate the receipt of the final data from this survey so we can incorporate it into our 2026 program planning," commented Jason Weber, President & CEO. "With much of the drillhole location planning well underway, we anticipate that the data collected will aid in prioritizing the order in which we carry out this year's program as well as revealing new target areas for follow-up work."
Silver North contracted SkyTEM Canada Inc. ("SkyTEM") to conduct a SkyTEM312 survey over the Haldane project. The survey consisted of 100 metre spaced flight lines with 1,000 metre spaced tie lines for a total of 944 line-kilometres of survey, collecting both magnetics and time domain electro-magnetic data.
Silver North Retains Full Interest in Tim Silver Property, Yukon
Silver North has received written notice from Coeur Mining that Coeur intends to terminate the Tim Property Option Agreement as of May 24, 2026. The termination of the Tim Option reflects Coeur's renewed focus on the Silvertip Mine itself.
"On behalf of Silver North, I would like to thank Coeur and the Coeur Silvertip team for the high quality of work that was conducted at Tim and we wish them the best in their progress at Silvertip," stated Jason Weber, President and CEO. "Coeur's work led to the identification that a CRD mineralizing system had been active at Tim, and we feel that there remains excellent potential to find economic concentrations of mineralization. We believe that with the upcoming airborne geophysical survey at our adjacent Veronica Property, we can amalgamate our exploration approach for the two properties."
Coeur completed 2,250 metres of drilling in six holes in 2024, largely testing the Wolf Fault along approximately 1,000 metres of strike length within prospective stratigraphy. Drilling targeted structurally-hosted "chimney" style mineralization potentially hosted within the Wolf Fault and splays of it, as well as stratigraphically controlled "manto" mineralization along conducive stratigraphic horizons.
Management is of the belief that the Tim Property (and the Company's adjacent Veronica Property) are highly prospective for Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) style mineralization. Coeur's 2024 program successfully confirmed the presence of a CRD style system at Tim and confirmed the presence of permissive host rocks such as the Rosella Formation Limestones, which in the vicinity of the Wolf Fault, are overlain by phyllite and argillite of the Kechika group, providing a promising environment for deposit formation. Trenching at the Wolf Fault yielded high grade silver mineralization including 468.1 g/t silver and 21.1% lead over 4.0 metres.
The presence of a CRD system is evidenced by diagnostic features noted at Silvertip and elsewhere in the world including fugitive calcite veining that fluoresces in UV light (displaying the classic "barbeque" pink and orange fluorescence), re-crystallization of the host limestones, disseminated pyrite – sphalerite and galena sulphide and derived oxide mineralization, and massive pyrrhotite with scheelite mineralization (an important tungsten bearing mineral). The best drill intercept from the 2024 program returned 3.39 m of 52.8 g/t silver, 0.28 g.t gold, 0.11 % lead and 0.27 % zinc within the Wolf Fault, or a significant splay of it (see news release dated May 26, 2025). A 2025 program at Veronica identified silver mineralization in float (2,860 g/t silver) and in outcrop that resembles CRD style mineralization (see news release dated December 11, 2025).
Management's next steps are to incorporate the data from Coeur's work and data from Silver North's programs (including the upcoming airborne survey) at Veronica to derive vectors to target drilling based on the combined datasets.
About Silver North Resources Ltd.
Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane Silver Project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project) and the Tim and Veronica silver projects in the Silvertip District of southern Yukon and northern British Columbia. At its flagship Haldane Project, the Company has made three Keno-style silver vein discoveries in only 24 drillholes. Exploration is focussed on the recent discovery at the Main Zone, where drilling has intersected high grade silver mineralization over wide intervals.
Silver North is fully funded for its 2026 and 2027 drilling campaigns and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.
For further information, contact:
Jason Weber, President and CEO
Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications
Tel: (604) 807-7217
To learn more visit: http://www.silvernorthres.com
X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes
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