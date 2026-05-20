Air Products to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on May 27

Air Products' (NYSE: XB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%253D%253D%257C0%257C%257C%257C%26sdata%3DpscpQ0Vg6sJej0dMs8QY4m8Tk6gieNZTFmXLQ2OjJzM%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=airproducts.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">airproducts.com%252Fstock-information%26data%3D05%257C02%257CMCDONACE%2540XB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%253D%253D%257C0%257C%257C%257C%26sdata%3DpscpQ0Vg6sJej0dMs8QY4m8Tk6gieNZTFmXLQ2OjJzM%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=airproducts.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">airproducts.com%257C9eef95b633f9433adae508dd8bdddcaa%257C950af35660254fdb96a0a9be6b893fec%257C0%257C0%257C638820507184360396%257CUnknown%257CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%253D%253D%257C0%257C%257C%257C%26sdata%3DwUdqjgV74LukkUimXMxvKWnfc3Zfigx%252BgA97Tx6lk4U%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=APD" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">APD) Chief Executive Officer XB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%253D%253D%257C0%257C%257C%257C%26sdata%3DpscpQ0Vg6sJej0dMs8QY4m8Tk6gieNZTFmXLQ2OjJzM%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=airproducts.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">airproducts.com%2Fcompany%2Fleadership%2Feduardo-menezes-bio&a=Eduardo+Menezes" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Eduardo Menezes and Chief Financial Officer XB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%253D%253D%257C0%257C%257C%257C%26sdata%3DpscpQ0Vg6sJej0dMs8QY4m8Tk6gieNZTFmXLQ2OjJzM%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=airproducts.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">airproducts.com%2Fcompany%2Fleadership%2Fmelissa-schaeffer-bio&a=Melissa+Schaeffer" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Melissa Schaeffer will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. USET.

Access the audio webcast from via Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details website.  

About Air Products 

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedInXFacebook or Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-to-speak-at-bernstein-strategic-decisions-conference-on-may-27-302776643.html

SOURCE Air Products

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