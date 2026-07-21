Air Products to Expand Integrated Gas Supply Network for Semiconductor Manufacturer in Taiwan

New investment to support next-generation facility expansion

Air Products (NYSE: APD), a world-leading industrial gases company, today announced Air Products San Fu has been awarded a long-term agreement to support a semiconductor manufacturer's expansion in Taiwan. The project will supply multiple new semiconductor fabs and back-end packaging facilities, supporting growing demand driven by artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

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Air Products San Fu will build, own, and operate four large state-of-the-art air separation units and bulk gas supply systems with new underground pipeline systems. The company will supply a range of industrial gases, including nitrogen, oxygen, argon, and helium to support the customer's semiconductor operations.

The new underground pipeline systems will be connected to Air Products' existing pipeline network in Taiwan, further enhancing supply reliability, operational efficiency, and resilience.  

"Air Products is honored to be selected by our strategic customer to support their continued growth, building on our proven track record and strong long-term partnership," said Paul Yang, President, Air Products San Fu. "This project further reinforces our role as a trusted supplier in Taiwan and reflects our long-term commitment to grow with our customers. It also underscores our world-class performance in safety, reliability and operational excellence, which are critical to meeting the increasingly demanding requirements of the electronics industry."

Air Products has been serving the Taiwan market through Air Products San Fu for more than 70 years and has established leading supply positions across key science parks with extensive pipeline networks. The company operates one of the world's largest ultra-high purity nitrogen pipeline systems in Southern Taiwan and is the first gas company in Taiwan awarded ISO9002 and ISO14000 certifications. 

This latest project further strengthens Air Products' integrated supply footprint across both front-end semiconductor manufacturing and back-end advanced packaging, reinforcing its position as a key supplier to the electronics industry in Taiwan.

Air Products has served the global electronics industry for more than 40 years, supplying industrial gases safely and reliably to many of the world's leading technology companies.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global hydrogen supplier, Air Products develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest hydrogen projects. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedInXFacebook or Instagram.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

 

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SOURCE Air Products

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