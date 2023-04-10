Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on May 9, 2023

Air Products (NYSE:APD) will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results prior to market open on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 and will review these results in a teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET . The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

Live teleconference: 323-701-0225
Passcode: 4444766
Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

Internet replay: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE: APD ) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally ­provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion . More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-to-broadcast-fiscal-second-quarter-earnings-teleconference-on-may-9-2023-301793238.html

SOURCE Air Products

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

A Closer Look at Cummins' Columbus Engine Plant's Sustainability Measures

Cummins

With so many different streams of production, when it comes to sustainability, the Columbus Engine Plant aims for continuous improvement. Dave Wehrkamp, the plant's former Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) leader, says the plant is always looking for ways to improve its sustainability efforts by asking questions like, "What items in the facility are top energy users?" or "How can we reduce the impact of machinery while maintaining efficiency

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Air Products to Build New Nitrogen Plants and Extend Pipeline Network in Penang, Malaysia

Air Products (NYSE: APD), a world leading industrial gases company serving Malaysia for nearly 50 years, today announced it will build, own, and operate two nitrogen plants in Penang's Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone and Batu Kawan Industrial Park. The company will also further extend its pipeline network in both areas. This strategic investment in additional capacity and infrastructure will strengthen Air Products' leading position in Northern Malaysia and its capability to meet market needs.

Air Products has established a strong presence in Northern Malaysia with two advanced air separation units in the Prai Industrial Area and a comprehensive pipeline network that covers Prai Industrial Area, Bukit Minyak Industrial Area, Penang Science Park, Batu Kawan Industrial Park, and Valdor Industrial Area. To support growing customer demand, Air Products will build a nitrogen plant at its greenfield site in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, which is home to a host of world-class manufacturing companies and integrate the plant into its existing pipeline network.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pitney Bowes Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders

Pitney Bowes Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders

Company Recently Refreshed the Board, Appointing Two Highly Qualified and Experienced Directors in Addition to Recommending Hestia Nominee Katie May

Pitney Bowes Nominees Outmatch Hestia's Slate in Relevant Experience and Skill Sets

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ballard Proudly Joins the United Nations Global Compact Initiative

 Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP); (TSX: BLDP) today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Ballard is proud to join the UN Global Compact alongside thousands of global leaders making the important commitment to embed responsible business within their operations. By living our shared values and using the universally accepted principles to inform strategy, policies and practices, we deepened our commitment to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet, and to a just and equitable future," stated Randy MacEwen , President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ballard encourages you to visit its profile on the UN Global Compact website and learn more about our latest sustainability work on our website at https://www.ballard.com/about-ballard/our-sustainability

About the United Nations Global Compact
Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks. The Compact's ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding The Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change.

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-proudly-joins-the-united-nations-global-compact-initiative-301791186.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/05/c3797.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Presidential Visit Highlights Cummins' Innovation To Promote a Cleaner Environment

Cummins Inc

Cummins

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Linde Signs Agreement with ExxonMobil for Carbon Dioxide Off-Take

Linde (NYSE:LIN) announced today that it has signed a long-term agreement with ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) for the off-take of carbon dioxide associated with Linde's new clean hydrogen production in Beaumont, Texas

Linde previously announced that it will build, own and operate an on-site complex to supply clean hydrogen and nitrogen to OCI Global's (Euronext: OCI) new world-scale blue ammonia plant. Linde's new facility is expected to start up in 2025 and will be integrated into Linde's extensive U.S. Gulf Coast industrial gas infrastructure. It will also supply clean hydrogen to other new and existing off-takers across the network.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

