Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Earnings Teleconference on July 30, 2026

Air Products (NYSE: APD) will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2026 third quarter financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

Air Products logo

APD Q3FY26 live teleconference: 646-769-9200
Passcode: 7872000

Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

Internet replay: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global hydrogen supplier, Air Products develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest hydrogen projects. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12.0 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedInXFacebook or Instagram.

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SOURCE Air Products

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