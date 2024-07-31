Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

June 2024 (Q4 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to provide its quarterly report and Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the period ended 30 June 2024, as it continues to build on its unique technology offering and new strategic focus.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Completion of strategic review with outcomes focused on divestment of non-core assets, streamline business with focus on AI and cybersecurity, and targeting business development opportunities in the defence industry supply chain.
  • Divestment of VMware cloud assets to Zettagrid to generate up to $1.4m in cash, with $850k received to date.
  • Expansion of Adisyn’s Industry Advisory Board with three key appointments, bringing valuable experience in cybersecurity, defence and national security.
  • Strategic partnership with Canberra-based group, Phase, strengthening Adisyns defence industry capability.

Post Quarter Highlights

  • As announced on 29 July 2024, the Company received firm commitments to raise ~$1.5m via a share placement of 46 million shares at $0.033c per share

For the quarter, the Company reported cash receipts of $1,538,000, following the disposal of its VMware Cloud Platform to Zettagrid Pty Ltd on 1 May 2024. Underlying total revenue for the quarter was $1,138,000, when excluding April 2024 revenue from the VMware Cloud business sold.

During the quarter, the Company focused its attention on new strategic partnerships, expanding its technological capability, and reviewing non-core assets for potential disposal to streamline the business moving forward and provide the Company with the balance sheet strength required to execute on its business development activities.

The Company remains focused on prioritising high growth, high margin sectors to further advance it’s AI enablement and cybersecurity capabilities, including it’s collaboration with leading semiconductor IP business, 2D Generation Ltd, which aims to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging Adisyn’s expertise in data centre management, managed IT services, and cybersecurity, alongside 2D Generation’s industry-leading capabilities in developing next-generation AI semiconductor solutions (ASX: 15 July 2024).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ai1cybersecurity stockscybersecurity investing
AI1:AU
Adisyn
Sign up to get your FREE

Adisyn Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn


Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Advisory Board Expansion

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has made threeappointments to its Industry Advisory Board (IAB); Mr Oscar Leslie, Mr Jesse Gane and Dr Craig Valli. These appointments complement the appointment of IAB Chair Harry Karelis earlier in the year (ASX: 19 February 2024).
Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Firm Commitments Received for ~$1.5M Placement

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors to raise $1.518 million through the issue of 46 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (“New Shares”).

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AI1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 29 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Announces Strategic Collaboration with 2D Generation to Advance AI and Semiconductor Technology

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has entered into a binding collaboration agreement (“Collaboration Agreement”) with 2D Generation Ltd, a prominent international semiconductor IP business incorporated in Israel (“2D Generation”). This partnership aims to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging Adisyn’s expertise in data centre management, managed IT services, and cybersecurity, alongside 2D Generation’s industry-leading capabilities in developing next-generation AI semiconductor solutions.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Outcomes of a Strategic Review

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce the following outcomes of the Strategic Review process (ASX: 28 February 2024).

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding agreement with Zettagrid Pty Ltd (“Zettagrid”) to dispose of it’s VMware cloud platform for a total consideration of up to $1.4 million in cash (“Agreement”).

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AI1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 2 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Adisyn
Sign up to get your FREE

Adisyn Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CardieX June Quarterly Appendix 4C

BPH Global Raises $130,000 in Debt Funding

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report: Melodiol Delivers $9.3m in Revenue During H1 FY24 – a 33% Increase the PCP

Related News

Gold Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Resource Investing

Redstone Resources Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Gold Investing

Far Northern Resources Quarterly June Report 2024

Copper Investing

Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Copper Investing

Culpeo Minerals: Quarterly Activities Report, Quarterly Cashflow Report, Investor Presentation

Copper Investing

True North Copper June 2024 Quarterly Report

Gold Investing

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

×