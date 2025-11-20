Ahead of Holiday Season, Visa Identifies Five Transformative Forces Reshaping Global Payment Security

New Biannual Threats Report Reveals Fundamental Shift in Fraud Operations as Criminals Adopt Industrial-Scale Tactics

To celebrate International Fraud Awareness Week, Visa (NYSE: V) today released its Fall 2025 Biannual Threats Report, revealing five forces that are transforming the global payments security landscape.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120412198/en/

The report, produced by Visa's Payment Ecosystem Risk and Control (PERC) team, draws on intelligence from Visa's global network to identify how criminal operations are evolving with unprecedented speed, scale, and sophistication.

"The payments ecosystem is experiencing a paradigm shift in how fraud operates," said Paul Fabara, Chief Risk and Client Services Officer at Visa. "Criminals are no longer working as opportunistic individuals-- they're operating like tech startups, building reusable infrastructure and deploying systematic, industrial-scale operations that challenge conventional defenses. Understanding these evolving forces is critical for the entire ecosystem to stay ahead of emerging threats."

- The Industrialization of Fraud:
Fraud has evolved from opportunistic crime into systematic, industrial-scale operations. Criminals are building reusable infrastructure—including botnets, synthetic identities, templated scam scripts, and AI tooling—that can be deployed across multiple attack types simultaneously with the efficiency and scalability of a technology enterprise.

- The Monetization Playbook:
Criminals are operating with sophisticated dual-speed strategies: moving slowly and deliberately when stockpiling stolen credentials to maximize reach and evade detection.

- The Authenticity Crisis: The proliferation of sophisticated impersonation techniques and synthetic content is creating unprecedented challenges in verifying legitimate transactions and communications across the payment ecosystem.

- The Control Erosion Problem: Traditional security controls are being systematically tested and circumvented as criminals identify and exploit gaps in legacy defense mechanisms.

- The Third-Party Vulnerability Gap: The interconnected nature of the payments ecosystem creates cascading risk, with third-party providers representing critical points of vulnerability. Visa PERC reported a 41% increase in ransomware incidents affecting payments ecosystem entities from January to June 2025 compared to the previous six months, with analysis showing a 173% increase in Compromised Account Management System (CAMS) account distribution compared to the same period in 2024.

In addition to the report, Visa's Payment Ecosystem Risk team expanded on the role of AI in the report with a standalone blog on threats with agentic commerce, which can be read here .

"The reality is that everyone with access to the internet can be a fraudster," said Michael Jabbara, SVP, Visa Payment Ecosystem Risk and Control. "And while the advances in technology like agentic commerce are exciting, they also pose a real risk to consumers. Being educated in these trends are one of the best ways to protect yourself in this threat landscape."

Visa is working closely with partners across the global payments ecosystem to address these emerging forces through enhanced intelligence sharing, advanced analytics, and collaborative defense strategies. With over $13 billion dollars invested over the last five years on technology and infrastructure, including in security and trust, Visa continues to develop next-generation security technologies and risk management capabilities to protect consumers, merchants, and financial institutions.

For more information about Visa's security initiatives and risk management programs, visit Visa.com/security.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Media Contact
Meg Omecene, momecene@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VisaVNYSE:VFintech Investing
V
The Conversation (0)
Aurumin Shareholders and Court Approve Scheme of Arrangement

Aurumin Shareholders and Court Approve Scheme of Arrangement

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) provides the following update on the proposed acquisition of 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Aurumin Limited (Aurumin) by Brightstar by way of Court-approved share scheme of arrangement (Share Scheme) and... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Announces Material Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate at Borralha Tungsten Project in Northern Portugal

Allied Critical Metals Announces Material Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate at Borralha Tungsten Project in Northern Portugal

Highlights: One of Europe's Premier Emerging Tungsten Assets materially increases its mineral resource estimates with Measured and Indicated Resource Estimate (M+I) increasing to 13.0 Mt at 0.21% WO₃ and Inferred Resource Estimate to 7.7 Mt at 0.18% WO₃. Significant resource growth strengthens... Keep Reading...
Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cowboy State Mine area within its flagship Hallack Creek Rare Earths Project. The update incorporates the results from 18 additional channel... Keep Reading...
Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

Hydrogeological testing has commenced at AMU’s flagship Lo Herma ISR Project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin to validate aquifer performance concurrent with Phase 1 drilling which aims expand the 8.57Mlb resource at Lo Herma.

American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU, OTC:AMUIF) (American Uranium, AMU or the Company) is pleased to advise that hydrogeological testing at its Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin has commenced. Testing is being undertaken by Petrotek Corporation, a leading injection well... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Red Mountain Mining Successfully Lists on the US Stock Market with a Strong Trading Debut Up 36%

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with a growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that RMXFF successfully commenced trading on the OTCQB this... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Winston Tailings Project: Mineral Resource Drilling

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Diamond Core Rig Arrived on Site

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution

Related News

Base Metals Outlook: World Edition

Gold Investing

Winston Tailings Project: Mineral Resource Drilling

Gold Investing

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Copper Investing

Diamond Core Rig Arrived on Site

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Analysis of Andong Bor Drill Core

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 70.1m at Golden Summit