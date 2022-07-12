GamingInvesting News

Experienced Gaming Executive Increases Depth of AGS Board

AGS (NYSE: AGS) (or the "Company") today announced that David Jacques Farahi has been elected to AGS' Board of Directors, and will serve on the Company's Nominating and Governance, Compensation and Audit committees.

David Jacques Farahi

Farahi serves as Executive Chairman of Quick Custom Intelligence since his appointment in 2022. Previously he served as Chief Operating Officer of Monarch Casino & Resort (Nasdaq: MCRI) from 2012 to 2021. Starting his gaming career at Monarch in 1998, Farahi held several additional roles including Director of Investor Relations, FP&A Analyst, as well as numerous positions within the slot and gaming operations departments. From 2004 to 2007 he held various finance industry roles with HSBC Bank PLC in London, Geneva, and New York. Farahi served four terms as President of the Colorado Gaming Association, from 2015 to 2021, where he spearheaded the industry's legislative agenda, including three successful state-wide ballot initiatives. In 2022, Farahi became an Adjunct Professor at Metropolitan State University Denver, teaching an introductory course on gaming and sports book management.

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "David is a seasoned industry executive with extensive experience in both the gaming operator and gaming regulator space. He has a proven track record of leading teams to operational improvements, integrating and scaling a substantial acquisition, and effectively communicating with the investment community. We believe his strong industry experience will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow, improve our operational efficiency, and strengthen our relationships with our casino operator partners."

Farahi said, "I have long admired the passion, grit, and ingenuity of the AGS team. Since its inception, AGS has uniquely approached operators as a true partner, developing products from slots to table games and beyond that delight players. I'm honored to be joining their board at such an exciting time for the business. I have tremendous respect for David Lopez , his executive team, and the other board members, and I look forward to collaborating with them to the benefit of our team, customers, and shareholders."

Farahi earned an MBA from Columbia Business School with concentrations in both Real Estate and Finance. He also holds a BA in Economics and International Studies from Northwestern University. He earned Dean's List honors from both institutions.

About AGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II tribal gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and remarkable growth have helped us branch out to become one of the most all-inclusive commercial gaming equipment suppliers in the world. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino, real-money gaming solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com.

AGS Investor & Media Contacts:

Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President Corporate Operations and Investor Relations
bboyer@playags.com

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer
jboguslawski@playags.com

