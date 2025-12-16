AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol:                                                                       AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has acquired 26,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Osisko Metals Incorporated ("Osisko") pursuant to a non-brokered private placement at a price of C$0.48 per Common Share for total consideration of C$12,480,000 (the "Private Placement").

Agnico Eagle acquired the Common Shares as part of its strategy of acquiring strategic positions in prospective opportunities with high geological potential. Agnico Eagle continues to focus on its portfolio of high-quality internal growth projects, and complements its pipeline of projects with its practice of strategic equity investments in projects with high geological potential.

Prior to the Private Placement, Agnico Eagle owned 41,210,000 Common Shares and 20,605,000 Common Share purchase warrants of Osisko (the "Warrants"), representing approximately 6.71% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 9.73% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis (assuming exercise of the Warrants). Following the Private Placement, Agnico Eagle owns 67,210,000 Common Shares and 20,605,000 Warrants, representing approximately 9.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 12.49% of the Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis (assuming exercise of the Warrants), in each case after giving effect to all other security issuances completed by Osisko concurrently with the Private Placement.

In connection with its initial investment in Osisko, Agnico Eagle and Osisko entered into an investor rights agreement. On closing of the Private Placement, Agnico Eagle and Osisko entered into an amended and restated investor rights agreement, pursuant to which Agnico Eagle is entitled to certain rights (subject to maintaining or achieving, as applicable, certain ownership thresholds), including: (a) the right to participate in equity financings and top-up its holdings in relation to dilutive issuances in order to maintain certain ownership thresholds in Osisko; and (b) the right (which Agnico Eagle has no present ability of exercising) to nominate between one and two individuals to the board of directors of Osisko upon achieving certain ownership thresholds and depending on the size of the board of directors of Osisko.

Depending on market conditions, strategic priorities and other factors, Agnico Eagle may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or other securities of Osisko or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares or other securities of Osisko that it owns at such time.

An early warning report will be filed by Agnico Eagle in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
c/o Investor Relations
145 King Street East, Suite 400
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7
Telephone: 416-947-1212
Email: investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com

Agnico Eagle's head office is located at 145 King Street East, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7. Osisko's head office is located at 155 University Avenue, Suite 1440, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3B7.

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world. It produces precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico and has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at December 16, 2025. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to Agnico Eagle's acquisition or disposition of securities of Osisko in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as required by law, Agnico Eagle does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-additional-investment-in-osisko-metals-incorporated-302644074.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/16/c1084.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEMTSX:AEMNYSE:AEMGold Investing
AEM
The Conversation (0)
Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines

None Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced the expansion of its district-scale Sybella-Barkly REE and uranium project (the "Project"), where the Company is currently drilling for district-scale rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium targets (refer... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced an overview of activities for the period ending 30 September 2025 ('Quarter', or the 'Reporting Period') and an accompanying Appendix 5B. Key Highlights - Entered into agreement to acquire NeoDys Limited,... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of NeoDys Limited ("NeoDys"), a privately held critical minerals explorer with a dominant landholding in the... Keep Reading...
Structural Monitoring Systems

AEM’s MTP136D Radio Gains Full U.S. Forest Service Approval

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (“SMS” or “the Company”) (ASX: SMN) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (“AEM”), has received full approval from the United States Forest Service (USFS) and Department of the Interior (DOI) for its... Keep Reading...
Impact Minerals

World-Leading Low-Carbon Credentials for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

A preliminary study into the potential carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project in Western Australia has shown that Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 emissions will likely be significantly lower than incumbent processes that... Keep Reading...
Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Intersects 3.4 g/t Gold over 44.75 Metres, and 800 Metre Step-Out Discovers 1.04 g/t Gold over 55.52 Metres at Alotta, Yukon

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce full gold assay results from drill hole ALT-25-012 at the Payoff Zone intersecting 3.4 g/t gold over 44.75 metres from 256.23 metres and discovery results from hole ALT-25-013 at the... Keep Reading...
Two people shaking hands over a desk with documents and a notebook.

CMOC to Acquire Equinox Gold’s Brazilian Assets for US$1.015 Billion

China’s CMOC Group (OTC Pink:CMCLF) has agreed to buy a portfolio of gold assets in Brazil from Canada’s Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) for US$1.015 billion.CMOC said Monday (December 15) that it will acquire 100 percent of Equinox Gold’s Brazilian operations, comprising the Aurizona... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Reports the Balance of its 2025 Drill Results at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Reports the Balance of its 2025 Drill Results at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce updated and complete assay results from the Trapper Gold Target at its wholly owned Thorn Project in northwestern British Columbia. This release includes multi-element results for all... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Announces Board Update

Walker Lane Announces Board Update

TSX-V: WLR Frankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) "Walker Lane") announces the resignation of John Land as a Director of the Company and the appointment of Mr. Kevin Brewer, Director and CEO as interim Chairman of the Board. The Board wishes to thank Mr.... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").The Company previously announced on November... Keep Reading...
Peter Grandich, gold bars.

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver, Copper in 2026, Plus My Strategy Now

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. shares his key takeaways on the resource sector in 2025, as well as his investing strategy for 2026. In his view, capital preservation — not appreciation — will be most important.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at Webbs

Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Trading Halt

Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at Webbs

Precious Metals Investing

Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Battery Metals Investing

Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Cleantech Investing

Disrupting the Gold Standard: Eyeing Cyanide-free Alternatives in Resource Extraction

Rare Earth Investing

Policy Shift Sparks Renewed Interest in Rare Earths Stocks

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces Closing of $32.5 Million Private Placement With Strategic Investors