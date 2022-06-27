GamingInvesting News

I nvestment will go towards driving Incredibuild's innovation and growth across industries such as AI, the Metaverse, and many others, as well as enhancing its supercomputing platform

Incredibuild creator of the leading hybrid development acceleration platform for developers and DevOps teams, announced today it has raised $35M in Series B funding after doubling its ARR, increasing its valuation significantly. Hiro Capital the entrepreneur-founded VC focused on Videogames, Creator Platforms and Metaverse Technologies, led the round with participation from existing investor Insight Partners . Insight Partners acquired a stake in Incredibuild for $140 million just over one year ago in a round with several components, joining Fortissimo Capital, which invested in the company in 2018.

Tami Mazel Shachar, CEO of Incredibuild (PRNewsfoto/Incredibuild)

In a world where user retention has become increasingly vital and rapid software releases are ever more urgent, Incredibuild has created the industry's leading hybrid acceleration platform to support expedited development. By turning every machine on the network into a supercomputer, Incredibuild's technology dramatically accelerates software builds, radically boosting development and testing cycles for industries across the board – including videogames, automotive, financial services, software services, interactive entertainment, and embedded technologies.

Incredibuild's powerful distributed processing, easily deployed on premise, in hybrid mode and in the cloud, as well as its unique Build Cache acceleration technology, enhance product quality, shorten time-to-market, and raise customer satisfaction – all while reducing compute costs and time spent managing resources. Incredibuild helps companies across industries get their digital products out faster, more cost-effectively and with higher quality – increasing the number of mission-critical applications and solutions companies are able to release annually. Major brands rely on Incredibuild to shorten time to revenue (TTR) and dramatically increase developer satisfaction and team efficiency, including Epic Games, Adobe, Citibank, Microsoft and more.

"Games companies are feeling the squeeze in developer capacity. Incredibuild gives developers back precious time by accelerating build compilation," said Cherry Freeman , Co-Founding Partner at Hiro Capital. "Amazing games companies like Tencent , Take Two, EA, Konami, Nintendo, Capcom, and WB Games are already reaping the benefits of Incredibuild and our hope is that more companies will discover and take advantage of their brilliant technology. As always, Games are the cutting edge for technological advancement, and we envisage a future where Incredibuild will be the de facto distributed supercomputer on every machine in every company. This journey also marks Hiro's first investment in Israel , a country with a phenomenal technology track record, where we hope this is just the first of many future investments."

"Enterprises are under unprecedented pressure to expedite the release of high-quality applications, to get to market faster with less overhead," said Tami Mazel Shachar , CEO of Incredibuild. "We see Hiro's investment, combined with our significant revenue growth, as validation that our market-leading platform has and will continue to help companies from numerous industries improve ROI and TCO and stay at the top of their game. We're partnering with developers and customer-facing teams to continuously enhance our platform. At Incredibuild, we believe Development Never Stops ."

Over the course of this year, AWS and Microsoft have both announced partnerships with Incredibuild to integrate its gaming stacks in order to accelerate the go-to-cloud transformation of customers and partners worldwide.

In addition to enhancing platform capabilities and increasing value for customers, the funds will go towards expanding Incredibuild's global market presence and accelerating the deployment of its Community, Developer Relations, and Cloud programs – further strengthening the company's connections with developers and strategic partners.

About Incredibuild

Incredibuild has created the industry's leading hybrid acceleration platform for development processes – compilations, CI/CD builds, testing, and more. Its Virtualized Distributed Processing™ technology recruits CPUs to turn every host into a supercomputer with hundreds of cores. Incredibuild's powerful distributed processing and unique build caching solutions quicken dev and test cycles and increase the efficiency of every development sprint and iteration frequency – enhancing product quality, boosting developer satisfaction, and lowering time-to-market while dramatically reducing compute costs on-prem and in the cloud.

Incredibuild boasts over a quarter of a million users from 2,500 global organizations, including many Fortune 100 companies. Headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in the US, Japan , UK and China , Incredibuild was founded on the premise that there is time to build and time to release. Frequency of updates is not just time- and cost-saving; it is an enterprise's competitive advantage. Learn more at incredibuild.com

Incredibuild Media Contact
Sarah Small
Headline Media
+1 929 255 1449
sarah.small@headline.media

About Hiro Capital: Investors in the Future

Hiro Capital is a London / Luxembourg technology Venture Capital fund which invests in UK, US and European innovators in Videogames, Metaverse Technologies, Creator Platforms and Gamified Fitness. Hiro Capital generally invests at the Seed, Series A and B stages. We invest both in front-end Content creators in Games, Esports and Digital Fitness and in deep tech Metaverse applications of Cloud, Web3, Mobile, Streaming, Big Data, AI, Wearables, AR and VR technologies.

We back experienced entrepreneurial teams, building innovative technologies and content with a strongly differentiated proposition and with the scaling opportunity to become very large. We are Games and Metaverse investors who are also Games and Metaverse entrepreneurs. We are entrepreneurs who back entrepreneurs. Our core belief is that Videogames, Metaverse Technologies, Creator Platforms and Gamified Fitness will be a central pillar of Entertainment, Economic and Social Life in the mid 21st century. We invest in the innovators who are building that future. https://hiro.capital/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847886/Tami_Mazel_CEO.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/after-doubling-arr-leading-software-and-game-development-acceleration-platform-incredibuild-raises-35m-led-by-hiro-capital-significantly-increasing-valuation-301575565.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Youth Esports Organization Vanta Teams Up with Starlight Children's Foundation to Bring Gaming to Hospitalized Children

Youth esports organization Vanta today announced its support of Starlight Children's Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to deliver happiness to ill kids and their families at children's hospitals across the United States.

The two organizations will work together to bring gaming to pediatric patients, providing a sense of normalcy, entertainment, and distraction to help improve their health outcomes .

Go-To Site for Educational Learning Games Announces Next Generation Product Updates

Breakout EDU, the leading educational game solution that makes rigorous learning experiences engaging for all students, announced today the release of a new expansion pack for their Breakout EDU Kit. In addition, a host of new features have been added to their digital platform which is aimed at improving teaching and learning.

"For the past year our incredible team has been executing a vision for a new Breakout EDU - We have made Breakout EDU an even more powerful tool while making it easier to use for all teachers, schools, and of course, students," said Adam Bellow , CEO and Co-Founder. "The new Breakout EDU includes our second-generation expansion pack, which creates many new learning opportunities for players. We are also thrilled to announce the new game design studio and courses which will empower students and teachers everywhere to level up their creativity!"

Breakout EDU is also excited and proud to announce its new partnership with Adobe, a company that has long set the standard for tools that harness the creative potential of its users. With this new integration, Breakout EDU puts Adobe Express' easy-to-use creative actions and image editing, plus template based starting points, inside its game builder and directly in the hands of Breakout's end users. Students will have the opportunity to create standout content right in the places where they are already learning and working.

"When it comes to maximizing the power and utility of Adobe Creative Cloud apps and services, extensibility is at our core," said Aubrey Cattell , VP, Creative Cloud Developer Platform at Adobe. "We're excited about our partnership with Breakout EDU, which will integrate Adobe Express creative capabilities directly into Breakout's newly designed game builder and give students globally the opportunity to become game builders, show off their skills, and harness their creativity."

Breakout EDU now comes with:

  • NEW Breakout EDU Kit - A refreshed kit with the Expansion Pack (Generation 2) that includes a custom cipher disc, interchangeable cipher wheels, and custom dice that work with over 22 new games at launch with more added each week! All-new kit purchases include the new Expansion Pack (Generation 2) as well as a 12-month subscription to the Breakout EDU Platform, which features a growing library of over 2,000 standards-aligned educational games.

  • NEW Game Design Course - Learning how to create your own games has never been more exciting! Each level of the Game Design Course features an engaging video lesson and a fun practice game that helps learners to create a great Breakout EDU game.

  • Avatars - Students and teachers can now build their own avatars. These avatars are fun to design and will be woven into exciting future updates. Students will be able to unlock new costumes and content that add personality to their avatar and play a role inside the games.

  • Fresh Daily Content - Lock of the Day is a short daily game that over 5 million students have played this past year. These daily challenges will continue into 2022 with a new calendar view where they can earn avatar awards for completing 5-day streaks.

  • Personalized User Experience - The new teacher experience now includes valuable insights into student performance to easily monitor progress over time. Games will be automatically recommended to teachers based on the subjects they select and AI that helps to provide the most relevant content.

Breakout EDU also announced features that will be available during the back-to-school season. "We're about to take Breakout to the next level and we can't wait for students and teachers to see what we have planned for the fall," said Bellow.

Launching this Fall

  • Enhanced Game Design Studio - The redesigned digital game builder will harness student creativity with a powerful new suite of creative tools powered by Adobe Express. These tools can be used to create clues and other content for digital games, transforming students into game designers as they show off their creativity and content knowledge.

  • Shared Teacher Library - Schools that utilize Breakout EDU will be able to create shared libraries of content that teachers can access from their accounts. The game can then be copied and edited by any other teacher in the school for their classroom to use.

  • Gamification - Students will be able to level up their avatar by unlocking new costumes and props for completing a series of games. This will work with both Lock of the Day and whole-class games as well.

  • Teacher-Assigned Badges - Students will soon be able to receive awards for their participation in any Breakout EDU game. These badges are meant to recognize and celebrate students who are exemplifying particular skills, such as collaboration or growth mindset.

Breakout EDU can be purchased individually or with volume discounts available for schools and districts at www.BreakoutEDU.com .

About Breakout EDU

Breakout EDU is an educational solution that makes valuable learning experiences accessible and engaging for all. The award-winning solution has been a trusted resource for more than 500,000 teachers and has been played by over 10 million students. Breakout EDU provides endless opportunities for classrooms to bring content-based games and the valuable 4C social skills together in learner-driven activities. The company is committed to empowering students to succeed and thrive in the classroom and beyond by unlocking the love of learning.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/go-to-site-for-educational-learning-games-announces-next-generation-product-updates-301575005.html

Major Fortnite Professional Gaming Influencer "Fresh" Invests and Backs gDEX Metaverse

  • With 18-million followers, Fresh Joins the Star Advisory Team

The revolutionary Play to Earn gaming platform www.gDEXmetaverse.com (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange) today announced that star gamer Harley Fresh (popularly known as FRESH) has invested in gDEX and also accepted the role of an Advisor in an initiative to build the platform that not only exceeds expectations but builds endless possibilities for all. gDEX, with its one-of-a-kind offering to gamers, creators, and guilds is further strengthening its product offering with the support and feedback from star gamers who collectively inspire 30  million gamers worldwide.

Harley Fresh is an Australian Twitch streamer, and YouTube celebrity known for his Fortnite content and goes by the online name Fresh (formerly 'mrfreshasian'). Harley rose to prominence on social media in late 2018 after excelling in a competitive Fortnite environment and using this skill set for high level gaming content. Fresh currently brings 18 million followers and subscribers across his socials and his YouTube channels have accumulated over 2.5 billion lifetime views since then.

As an Investor and Advisor to the gDEX, Fresh brings his vast gaming, content and web3 experience, understanding of the community, the opportunities to pursue, and the influence that gDEX can have on mainstream gaming moving into Web3, and in charting the future roadmap for the platform along with other visionaries.

"Fresh amazed us with his attitude and sheer presence across the gaming community. I am looking forward to working closely with all our advisors in solving real-life gamers, creator and guild issues in the metaverse. This is a privilege to build something with the community, and for the community," said J.D. Salbego, Founder and CEO, gDEX Metaverse.

The gDEX platform is bringing together three key industries: metaverse, gaming, and DeFi, each of which come with their own promising market and exponential growth potential. Put simply, gDEX is committed to helping non-crypto gamers and developers overcome the hurdles to enter web3 and make the most of it.

"I look forward to working with gDEX to build something truly valuable for the entire gaming world. These are unique opportunities for us to support teams that are working towards bridging the gap in this industry," said Harley Fresh .

The gDEX Metaverse serves as a unified GameFi layer that enables interoperability across the metaverse. The platform hosts a suite of robust chain-agnostic no-coding-required tools along with a DeFi-fuelled GameFi token economy for gamers to realise the maximum value of their efforts, creators to easily create and onboard games, and guilds to manage and grow their guilds like never before. Interestingly, all these features and participants are tied together using a unique metaverse passport system. This is another step towards enabling gamers to monetize their gaming identity, assets, efforts and skill level across games, platforms and the metaverse as a whole.

About the Star Gamer FRESH:

Harley has quickly risen to become one of Twitch's most popular streams in no time. He was a professional gamer for some time before pursuing his career as a content creator. Since then, Harley has played Fornite with a slew of other well-known gamers, like LazarBeam and Lachlan.

He's a regular competitor in Fortnite tournaments, such as the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Celebrity Pro-Am, where he competed alongside fellow Australian celebrity Desmond Chaim .  Harley has also won the Australian Open ProAM in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Learn more about Fresh and follow him on his social media pages:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Fresh

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqsBym4OHrzSp0Nq1eZoMIA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrfreshasian/?hl=en

About The gDEX Metaverse:

The ground-breaking gDEX is the meeting point of three important segments: metaverses, gaming, and DeFi, each with its own promising market and exponential opportunity.

The gDEX (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange) is a revolutionary Play to Earn platform powering gamers, creators, and guilds in the Metaverse. gDEX Metaverse acts as a unified GameFi layer enabling interoperability across the metaverse which hosts a suite of robust chain agnostic no-coding needed tools and DeFi fueled GameFi token economy for gamers to maximise the value of their effort, for creators to create and onboard games easily, and for guilds to manage and grow their guilds like never before — all attached to their unique metaverse passport.

Learn more about gDEX Metaverse here:
Website: https://gdexmetaverse.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gDEXMetaverse
Discord: https://discord.gg/gdexmetaverse
Telegram: https://t.me/gdexmetaverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thegdexmetaverse

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-fortnite-professional-gaming-influencer-fresh-invests-and-backs-gdex-metaverse-301575691.html

Trailblazer Games Announces First NFT Release Date in the Eternal Dragons Saga

Startup Trailblazer Games is today announcing details of their first NFT collection and release strategy. The collection forms the cornerstone of a multi-chapter epic about the long-lost Eternal Dragons.

Trailblazer have chosen to release the dragons in batches, reflecting each theme that make up the 10k collection. The first batch is scheduled for July 12th , at which point 1,000 dragons will be available to mint. Holders of Eternal Dragons NFTs will benefit from an innovative breeding programme for a sustainable economy, early access and increased power in the games to come, plus many additional perks outlined here .

The team behind Eternal Dragons consists of three serial entrepreneurs and veteran gaming industry leaders from the likes of King, EA and Microsoft, with experience in building large-scale and sustainable free-to-play economies. The growing team's experience spans the design and production of award-winning games and franchises like SimCity and Candy Crush – which touch billions of hearts across multiple platforms – but also the building of platforms and tools for growth and engagement powered by data and AI, plus extensive blockchain development.

"The Eternal Dragons NFT Collection is the cornerstone of our franchise. Everything we do, everything we build is meant to add value to the holders," says Trailblazer CEO and co-founder Alex Arias . "All the franchise game chapters provide added utility for these beautiful and powerful creatures. Owning them is joining an identity, a vision of a better world, connected through play."

The Eternal Dragons NFT collection marks the coming to life of Trailblazer's vision for a new era of gaming. The dragons give owners a playable character in the games to come, providing a level of integration across players and investors unparalleled pre-Web3.

Learn more at eternaldragons.com and via our Medium .

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtoO5-uOXmo
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768104/Trailblazer_Games_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Trailblazer Games)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trailblazer-games-announces-first-nft-release-date-in-the-eternal-dragons-saga-301574987.html

XT.com Lists Tales of Xtalnia With USDT Trading Pair

The XTAL token has been listed on XT.com and the users can access the XTALUSDT trading pair on the Main Zone (Metaverse). The XT users will soon have an additional investment option with the addition of this new trading pair.

Tales of Xtalnia (XTAL) token is the fundamental currency of the XTAL ecosystem.Tales of Xtalnia, a multiplayer strategy game with rouge-like mechanics, is a free-to-play and play-to-earn blockchain ecosystem game. Its IDO sold out in under 6 minutes on June 21st, 2022 . Not all blockchain games strike the necessary balance between a compelling gameplay and the play-to-earn features found in blockchain games. Using an innovative weapon system, multiple game modes, character customizability, party customization, a NFT marketplace and a dual token economy, there is more than meets the eye in Tales of Xtalnia.

Full Sail University Students Awarded Scholarships at XP League's 2021-2022 North American Finals

Full Sail University and XP League are honored to celebrate two Full Sail students being named scholarship recipients during the 2021-2022 XP League North American Finals. A total of $10,000 in scholarships were awarded during the event with both of the selected students receiving $5,000 each based on exhibiting exceptional professionalism and creative talent while contributing to the event, in addition to good academic standing. These scholarships will be applied toward the recipient's areas of study within the university.

Full Sail University Logo (PRNewsfoto/Full Sail University)

The Full Sail student scholarship recipients are:

Megan Foy

Quinn Sherr

"We were proud to award these scholarships to two very deserving Full Sail students, Megan Foy and Quinn Sherr ," said Jay Melamed , CEO of XP League. "It warms our hearts that we are able to assist them on this journey as they prepare for longstanding careers in the esports, STEM, and entertainment industries."

The 2021-2022 North American Finals took place on June 25-26, 2022 , and is the largest esports gameplay event on Full Sail University's campus to date. The two-day event featured 200 players and 72 gameplay stations hosted across two of the university's industry leading event facilities, Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress, as well as the university's on campus live performance venue, Full Sail Live. The university's staff, faculty, graduates, and students joined forces to bring the multi-day event to life from a production standpoint – everything from audiovisual production and show flow, to creative and streaming.

"We would like to extend a huge thank you to the XP League team for being a great partner and for supporting our students on their professional journeys," said Sari Kitelyn, Director of Esports and Project Development at Full Sail University. "We are looking forward to continuing to work with XP League in the future."

To learn more about the 2021-2022 XP League North American Finals, click here .

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020 , XP League has quickly grown to 36 territories across the U.S. and Canada as of August 2021. Please visit https://www.xpleague.com/ to learn more.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine , named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review , and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 84,982+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR ® , Emmy ® , GRAMMY ® , ADDY ® , MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-sail-university-students-awarded-scholarships-at-xp-leagues-2021-2022-north-american-finals-301575373.html

