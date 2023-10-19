Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Joint Venture Partnership MOU with RufDiamond, Ltd - a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles

(TheNewswire)
Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH ) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today it has signed a strategic joint venture partnership memorandum of understanding (MOU) with RufDiamond Ltd. ("RufDiamond"), a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles and equipment built to withstand the harshest of conditions
The Aether Global and RufDiamond Joint Venture will look to identify business opportunities to exploit the development, integration and deployment of an automated drone solution from RufDiamond's retrofitted all-terrain FatTruck® vehicle platforms.
"We believe this is going to be a strong partnership between Aether Global and RufDiamond; expanding on our capabilities in the autonomous drone space through integration with RufDiamond's all-terrain vehicles," shared Phil Lancaster, CEO and president of Aether Global Innovations. "Both companies will explore a myriad of applications directly from RufDiamond's signature all-terrain vehicle the Fat Truck. This vehicle can access areas that are restrictive for many of today's off-road vehicles. Several clients from each company's sales pipeline have expressed an interest in an autonomous drone from an all-terrain vehicle platform, which makes this joint venture very interesting and opportunistic."
"We believe this joint venture with Aether Global makes perfect sense for our business and clients," shared Daryl Adams, CEO and founder of RufDiamond. "Bringing innovative drone management and monitoring solutions onto one of our extreme, all-terrain Fat Truck mobile platforms is exciting. This integrated solution will allow many of our top clients in forestry and wildfire management, mining, energy, emergency response, government and military to expand their own coverage areas for monitoring vast properties as well as infrastructure assets, like pipelines, waterways, forests and mining sites."
Aether Global and RufDiamond have begun working on the final details of the Joint Venture Partnership around integrating drone automation solutions onto the Fat Truck. Both companies will update the marketplace, clients, partners and shareholders as market impacting achievements are delivered.
In other news, the Company announced that it has granted an aggregate of one million incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company with an exercise price of $0.05 CAD per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV and drone management and operations services company that focuses in three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities. These three areas include (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring, (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads, stand-alone power source and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take off. www.aethergic.com
About RufDiamond Ltd.
RufDiamond Ltd. is a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles and equipment built to withstand the harshest of conditions. The Company is committed to a green future and is working to achieve this through beginning work on developing an extreme, all-terrain battery electric vehicle (BEV). RufDiamond service the following industries: mining, energy/power and utilities, military, emergency response and environmental/land management. Learn more at https://rufdiamond.com
