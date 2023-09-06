Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Profit and Intellectual Property Share Agreement with Idroneimages Ltd

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

When Will Gold Go Up? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Global X Uranium ETF

URA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Profit and Intellectual Property Share Agreement with Idroneimages Ltd

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Profit and Intellectual Property Share Agreement with Idroneimages Ltd

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - September 6, 2023 Aether Global Innovations Corp. Inc. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a leader in management and monitoring drone, and UAV services and solutions, today announced the Company has signed a Profit and Intellectual Property Share Agreement with Idroneimages ("IDIPLOYER").

The Profit and Intellectual Property Share Agreement between Aether Global and IDIPLOYER is broken into two-parts, Part 1: profit sharing on all IDIPLOYER's NeXus and NeXusPlus Drone-in-a-Box (Diab) sales from date of the signed agreement and Part 2: joint-ownership of all intellectual property (IP) software co-development from date of the signed agreement.

Profit Sharing: Aether Global will assist IDIPLOYER in its business development, marketing and sales of its DiaB product line by tapping into the Company's global network of business and security leaders. The Company will provide new customer and industry research, marketing support, client prospecting and sales negotiations, and customer experience (CX) feedback from buyers. Aether Global will receive 25% percent of the profits earned for the sales of the IDIPLOYER's DiaB solutions.

Software Intellectual Property Sharing : Aether Global will hire a software engineer to work directly with IDIPLOYER to design and develop DiaB software solutions to meet individual client's needs, which will help secure sales of IDIPLOYER's DiaB product line. Each company will own 50% of the IP software developed.

"This is another significant milestone for Aether as we continue to grow the business through our ongoing investment into IdroneImages (IDIPLOYER). Consolidating our resources allows us to expand our reach when it comes to global sales and joint research and development", shared Phil Lancaster, CEO and President of Aether Global Innovations Corp.

"Idroneimages Ltd - IDIPLOYER is excited about this opportunity and Strategic Partnership with Aether Global," shared Peter Campbell, CEO of Idroneimages - IDIPLOYER. "Our simple, affordable and scalable approach to Drone-in-a-Box technology, product development and manufacturing aligns well with the joint strategic goals of developing IP both in hardware and critical software infrastructure. The development of API Software will enhance, expedite and future proof our technology as we integrate multiple UAV, Flight Control and Data processing software."

Both Aether Global and IDIPLOYER have begun the process of product sales with several global companies around the security and critical infrastructure place and are in the process of hiring a software engineer to begin development of bespoke solutions to meet several of the client prospect needs.

In other news, Aether Global announced that is has begun a digital and marketing awareness campaign which includes press initiatives, advertising and social media with HE Capital . These marketing and awareness programs include engagements with arm's length parties for an aggregate gross expenditure of CDN$75,000 over a 12-month period.

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV drone management and operations services company that focuses in three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities. These three areas include (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring, (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads, stand-alone power source and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take off. www.aethergic.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS


Philip Lancaster, CEO & President

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

info@aethergic.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward – looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global InnovationsAETH:CCCSE:AETHEmerging Tech Investing
AETH:CC
Aether Global Innovations
Sign up to get your FREE

Aether Global Innovations Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Innovations

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global ", " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company, and Idroneimages Ltd. ("IDIPLOYER") today announced the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a Strategic Partnership with Limitless Integrations LLC. ("Limitless"), an integration solutions and deployment service provider for safety and security communications and surveillance technologies. The Strategic Partnership MOU is non-binding until finalized and will focus initially on collaborative product integrations and deployment with a focused around large-scale facilities and critical infrastructure operations

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - August 16, 2023 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, today announced the Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a  Strategic Partnership with Grupo Senseta Inc. ("Senseta"), a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity and intelligent drone services company. The Strategic Partnership MOU is non-binding until finalized and will focus initially on collaborative product  development focused on critical infrastructure and security applications for monitoring, surveillance and data collection of government facilities, critical infrastructure and pipelines, electrical grids and waterways.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Approved for Trading Under New Trading Symbol of AETHF on U.S. OTC Exchange

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Approved for Trading Under New Trading Symbol of AETHF on U.S. OTC Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF ) (" Company "), has been approved to change the Company's U.S. OTC symbol from PLRTF to the new trading symbol of AETHF by U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) effective for the open of trading on Friday, August 4, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd Form Joint Venture Partnership with WatchDog Equipment LLC

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd Form Joint Venture Partnership with WatchDog Equipment LLC

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:PLRTF) (Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global Innovations ", " AGI ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company, and Idroneimages Ltd. "IDIPLOYER") today announced the two (2) companies have formed a joint venture business with WatchDog Equipment LLC ("WatchDog") developer, designer and manufacturer of renewable and non-renewable powered equipment

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Releases Episode 5 of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Discussing Problem Solving with a Positive Mental Attitude

Nextech3D.ai Releases Episode 5 of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Discussing Problem Solving with a Positive Mental Attitude

Nextech3D.ai (formerly "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has published episode 5 of "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished serial entrepreneur and three-time public company CEO of Nextech3D.ai, ARway.ai (OTC:ARWYF | CSE:ARWY) (FSE:E65) and Toggle3D.ai (OTC:TGGLF | CSE:TGGL

In this new episode Evan Gappelberg shares his thoughts, beliefs and methodologies on problem solving, maintaining a positive mental attitude, the importance of physical fitness, as well as the law of attraction and conscious hypnosis. We all face many challenges in our business and personal lives, and this 40-minute episode is crafted to help our listeners mitigate stress and anxiety as well as develop and maintain a proper mindset to achieve success in all facets of life.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai's AI Lab Announces Breakthrough With Generative AI Photo Rendering

Toggle3D.ai's AI Lab Announces Breakthrough With Generative AI Photo Rendering

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce a breakthrough in its Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab for generative AI photo rendering. This AI tool is expected to drive significant revenue as it is being offered exclusively as part of the Toggle Pro Paid Subscription plan

With the generative AI photo rendering feature, when users upload a 3D model, regardless of whether it's pre-textured or not, the AI rendering tool can quickly create high-quality 2D images of different texture design ideas for the users' 3D model. It puts the 3D object in a 2D scene and textures it according to the prompt provided by the user. The purpose of these 2D images is to provide users with a quick way of prototyping and visualizing how their 3D model could look in different textures, styles and materials. This feature is especially useful for industry designers in manufacturing sectors who are prototyping designs for their products, such as furniture, automotive, machinery etc.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications announces that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 9:30 AM PST.  CEO and Founder Sean Krakiwsky will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Time / 9:30 AM Pacific Time
Webcast : https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48968

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with CEO Sean Krakiwsky and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver (BC).

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K'Prime), a North American sales and service company which provides sales services for scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.  K'Prime's service organization provides airport and commercial security installation and maintenance solutions across North America .

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-to-present-at-the-planet-microcap-showcase-vancouver-2023-on-wednesday-september-6-2023--1x1-meetings-on-thursday-september-7-2023-301913431.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/30/c4615.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 18,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

ARway.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 18,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that the CEO Evan Gappelberg has purchased 18,000 shares in open market buys on August 24th & 25th with an avg purchase price of $0.45 USD or $0 .61 CAD

Evan Gappelberg CEO of ARway Comments "It's clear to me that our technology is very valuable and being well received by our customers which include mall operators, rental car companies, museums, stadiums, hospitals and developers. It's also clear to me that our share price is very low and not reflective of the upside potential that I see with our augmented reality platform." He continues "We are only just entering the first inning of a nine inning game. I believe that we have the technology and team to be a leader in the indoor positioning and navigation market which is estimated to be worth $5.9 billion today growing at a CAGR of 42.6% and is expected to reach $102billion by the end of this decade, according to Maximizer market Research. That's why I'm buying stock and adding to my position here."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 15,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 15,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, announces that the CEO Evan Gappelberg has purchased 15,000 shares in open market buys on August 24th & 25th with an avg purchase price of $0.54 USD or $0.75 CAD

Evan Gappelberg CEO of Toggle3D.ai Comments "Toggle3D.ai went public in June and hit a high of $4.75 CAD…today however I'm now able to buy at $.45 USD or about $.61 CAD and we have more subscribers. To me, our share price is very low and not reflective of the upside potential that I see with our generative AI texturing platform, which is seeing rapid growth of its user base and early success." He continues "I'm investing today because I see many years of strong forward growth ahead for our businesses."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, releases its second quarter results ending June 30, 2023. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky, and Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae, will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"Our topline results of $6,956k in sales is encouraging on a sequential and year over year basis," said Sean Krakiwsky Founder and CEO of Nanalysis. "The main contributing driver was continued strength in security services with rollout of the CATSA Airport Security Project (the "Airport Security Project") project as well as solid results at  RS2D and in third-party equipment sales.  Our core benchtop business is not yet where we would like it to be, and we continue to work on both sales and manufacturing refinements.  We have made large strides in the quarter that we believe will pay off in the coming quarters and next year.  We are seeing that our strategy towards a full-service scientific instrumentation company with different business units is beginning to pay off," stated Mr. Krakiwsky.

Financial and Operational Highlights 1

Financial highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2023 :

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported consolidated revenue of $6,956K, an increase of $1,769K or 34% from the comparative period in 2022.  This includes $3,917K in product sales and $3,039K of service revenue, predominantly related to security services.
  • Gross profit margins on product sales were 44% for the three months ended June 30 , 2023.  This is due to a strong quarter in RS2D as well as high margins from third-party equipment sales within the K'Prime segment.  Benchtop NMR margins continue to be compressed in the quarter due to unutilized labour and higher costs related to post-COVID supply chain issues as well as ongoing inflation.  At the end of June 2023 and into the third quarter, the Company took cost cutting measures including the reduction of its manufacturing labour force to better align with its current manufacturing requirements and improve margins.  The Company continues to analyze its supply chain to manage its material costs.
  • Service gross profit margins in the quarter were (15%) as the Company continued its accelerated training schedule for the CATSA project that began in the first quarter of 2023, expensing $920K of training costs.  As stated previously, while training will be an ongoing part of the Company's security service group, it is not expected to continue at this accelerated pace once the CATSA project ramp-up is complete.  While the Company now has a presence in all airports, wages related to airports not yet being fully serviced by the Company continued to be deferred as prepaid expenses, with the Company capitalizing $890K of wages during the quarter.
  • Loss before other items for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was ( $2,399K ) versus ( $947K ) compared to the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 , was ( $4,054K ) as compared to the three-month loss for June 30, 2022, of ( $2,532K ).
  • During the quarter, the Company began a cost reduction plan, including layoffs, in some of its segments to better align its resources and reduce its fixed costs.  This is expected to generate annualized fixed cost savings in excess of $2 million .  The Company continues to explore other fixed cost reductions, not related to labour reductions, to further increase annualized cost savings.  In conjunction with this initiative, the Company recognized restructuring expenses of $355K in the quarter.
  • The Company closed on two-year committed $15 million senior secured credit facilities with ATB Financial, comprised of a $5.0 million demand operating line and a $10 million term loan. The new credit facilities replaced the Company's previous demand senior secured credit facility with another lender.  These new facilities will provide improved financial flexibility and a strengthened balance sheet.
  • The Company closed a $4.1 million private placement equity issuance on May 3 rd .  This private placement included insiders and directors.
  • The Company had cash on hand of $5.0 million , an undrawn available credit facility of $4.7 million , working capital of $11 million , and undrawn government contribution funding of $1.4 million as of June 30, 2023 .



1 Financial Highlights should be read in conjunction with the Company's Q2 2023 Management Discussion and Analysis as well as the Q2 2023 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.


Recent strategic and operational highlights during and after the second quarter of 2023 include:

  • Benchtop NMR :  The Company is still working through the transition period of integrating the K'Prime and Nanalysis sales organizations for Benchtop NMR and has experienced some sales slowdown due to this. Management continues to believe that the implemented changes will benefit long-term sales performance.  Additionally, the Company is continuing to pursue partnerships and while label opportunities to augment revenue from direct sales. The Company believes it has experienced a cyclical slowdown in capital spending due to economic slowdown in the US and Worldwide, which it continues to monitor closely.
  • Security Service : The Airport Security Project continues its ramp-up phase. The Company now has a presence in all 81 airport locations and is expanding its services offered in each location.  The Company expects this project to begin generating positive cash flows in the second half of 2023, and full service rollout to be completed in early 2024.
  • Quad Systems :  As previously mentioned, on April 18 th , the Company debuted and presented the full 400MHz full high-field NMR product in collaboration with Quad Systems, of which the company owns 43%, at the prestigious ENC 2023 conference. The Company expects Quad's component sales to gain momentum in the second half of 2023 including initial full system sales in 2024.
  • MRI : The Company was able to recognize revenues from a large pre-clinical MRI project that started during the first quarter which contributed to a solid quarter at RS2D.
  • 3 rd Party Equipment: Second quarter sales grew 52% over Q1 2023, though still trailed behind Q2 2022 sales.  To counter possible economic slowdowns in both Benchtop NMR and 3 rd Party Equipment sales, the Company has partnered with a third-party financing organization in the United States to expand the number of ways its customers can buy products to include different lease and financing options.
  • Sales Leases: In August 2023 , the Company successfully closed the sale of its U.S. sales lease book for gross proceeds of $518K USD .
Operating Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 , the Company reported consolidated revenues of $11,630K , an increase of $889K from the comparative period in 2022.  The increase is mainly attributable to increased service revenues.  K'Prime third-party product sales were down $688K year over year as a result of softness in the scientific equipment market, particularly in its US regions.  The Nanalysis segment accounted for $2,224K of the drop as a result both of downward market pressure and continuing effects from the significant turnover in its Benchtop NMR sales organization.  This significantly impacted the capacity of the Company to generate new sales leads in mid-2022.  During the remainder of 2022, the Company rebuilt its sales organization and began training new representatives, as well as bringing on third-party, commission only sales contractors.  Q1 2023 experienced a significant drop in sales as a result of the echo effect of the lack of lead generation capability in mid-2022.  Sales levels stabilized in Q2 2023 and, as a result of investment in rebuilding the sales team, the Company is confident that it has restored its lead generation pipeline and that, as a result, we will see sales begin to ramp up the remainder of the year and into next.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , was $1,616K (a margin of 14%) compared to gross profit of $6,577K (a margin of 61%) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

The Company's net loss for the six months ended was $(8,374K) , as compared to the six-month loss for June 30, 2022 , of $(4,024K) . The increase in net loss was driven by lower margins in H1 2023, losses in the security services business as a result of one-time bulk training and other non-deferrable costs related to the ramp-up of the Airport Security Project and, to a lesser degree, higher G&A costs also primarily related to the Airport Security Project as well as at Quad.  In addition, the Company has recognized $355K of restructuring costs in Q2 2023.  This represents costs related to anticipated headcount reductions that will take place over the rest of 2023, primarily during the third quarter.

Comments and Outlook

"We are very encouraged by the continued roll out of the Airport Security Project that has been meeting our projections in 2023," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis.  "We are nearly fully staffed and are in all 81 of the airports we cover.  During the fall, we expect to expand services in many of these airports and thereby achieve positive cash flows from the project.  This will be followed by expanding to offer 100% of our services in all remaining airports by early 2024."

"Adding High Field NMR product offerings through our collaboration with Quad Systems AG and their recent product launch gives us an expanded product line and moves us into an additional large market," continued Mr. Krakiwsky.

"With the changes implemented on right sizing our R&D and manufacturing capacity, particularly as it relates to Benchtop NMR, we believe we are poised to return to growth alignment in 2024.  We continue to hold our place as a leader in Benchtop NMR and plan to retain that position through continued innovation and cross pollination of technologies used in our product lines," concluded Mr. Krakiwsky.

Conference Call

Investors interested in participating in the live full year call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/mbeN7MlYQon or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE .

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID # 309928.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for its European investors that is at 8:30am ET tomorrow, Friday , August 25 th , which can be accessed by the following link: Click here to join the meeting or call in (audio only) +1 437-703-4522, Phone Conference ID: 899 910 303#.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K'Prime), a North American sales and service company which provides sales services for scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.  K'Prime's service organization provides airport and commercial security installation and maintenance solutions across North America .

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301909577.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/24/c2867.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations
Sign up to get your FREE

Aether Global Innovations Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 7, 2023

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Commences Lithogeochemical Mapping of St. Denis and Sangster Properties in Search of LCT Type Pegmatites

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 7, 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Commences Lithogeochemical Mapping of St. Denis and Sangster Properties in Search of LCT Type Pegmatites

Energy Investing

Forum Completes Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel Over 169 Metres

×