Aether Global Innovations Announces Management Cease Trade Order

Aether Global Innovations Announces Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

April 1, 2025 Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario Securities Commissions have granted a temporary management case trade order (" MCTO ") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), prohibiting trading in securities of the Company by certain individuals until such time as the Required Filings (defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted.

The Company sought the MCTO as it was unable to file its audited financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2024, and the related management's discussion and analysis and Form 52-109FV1 CEO and CFO certifications of annual filings for this period (collectively, the " Required Filings ") before the March 31, 2025 filing deadline (the " Filing Deadline ").

While the MCTO is in effect, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade freely in the Company's listed shares. However, the MCTO prohibits the Company's chief executive officer and interim chief financial officer from trading securities of the Company for so long as the Required Filings are not filed.

The Company's failure to file its Required Filings by the Filing Deadline is due to funding issues, resulting from the current difficult financing market for venture companies, which has delayed commencement of the Company's auditing process. The Company is currently raising funds under a private placement and intends to use partial proceeds from a first tranche of that financing to fund the ongoing costs of the audit. The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Required Filings on or about May 30, 2025.

The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed. The Company will provide updates as further information relating to the Required Filings becomes available. The Company intends to satisfy the provision of the alternative information guidelines set out in sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 as long as the Required Filings are outstanding.

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV drone management and operations services company that focuses on three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities: (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring; (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads and stand-alone power sources; and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take-off.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca, and the Company's website, www.aethergic.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Philip Lancaster, President and CEO

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

(250) 863-3038

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute "forward looking information" under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). The use of words such as "anticipates", "expects", "projects", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the MCTO and the completion of the Required Filings and the timing thereof. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their nature they involve risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global InnovationsAETH:CCCSE:AETHEmerging Tech Investing
AETH:CC
The Conversation (0)
Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Innovations

Keep reading...Show less

Revolutionizing Drone Management, Monitoring and Surveillance Services for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Operators

Aether Global Announces the Resignation of Director and Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Aether Global Announces the Resignation of Director and Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. September 9, 2024 TheNewswire Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE: AETH ) ( OTCQB: AETHF ) ( Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today the resignation of Zara Kanji from her role as independent Board Director and the appointment of Nancy Boufeas as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Letter of Intent with Private British Columbia Tech Investment Company

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Letter of Intent with Private British Columbia Tech Investment Company

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. August 27, 2024 TheNewswire Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AGI", or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, today announced the Company has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire 1401068 BC Ltd. ("PrivCo") in an all-share deal (the "Transaction"). PrivCo is in the business of investing in early-stage technology ventures in both Canada and the United States, and is currently completing an earn-in arrangement with an early stage drone development company which AGI feels will be an accretive addition to its current business development efforts.  As part of the Transaction, PrivCo intends to advance $50,000 to AGI as a secured working capital loan at market interest rates, forgivable on completion of the Transaction. The LOI is non-binding until finalized, and both the Transaction and Bridge Loan are subject to a number of customary closing conditions, including execution of definitive documentation.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of its Chief Financial Officer

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of its Chief Financial Officer

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. August 9, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE: AETH ) ( OTCQB: AETHF ) ( Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Miss Karen Mae Parrin.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Announces Loan Agreement

Aether Global Announces Loan Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - May 3, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH), a leader in drone management and automation, announces it has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") dated April 30, 2024 with an arm's length lender for the principal amount of $30,000.00 (the "Loan").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

Aether Global Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - April 17, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH), a leader in drone management and automation, is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted on April 3, 2024 by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Subscriptions Reach 13K in Two Months

Subscriptions Reach 13K in Two Months

Launching Industry-Specific Solutions to Drive Subscriber Base in 2nd Quarter 2025

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management is pleased to report subscriptions to our Assistant NLP have surpassed 13,000 meeting management's expectations for phase one of our marketing strategy.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlinkLab Surpasses Key Milestone in Pivotal U.S. Trial

BlinkLab Surpasses Key Milestone in Pivotal U.S. Trial

BlinkLab Limited (BB1:AU) has announced BlinkLab Surpasses Key Milestone in Pivotal U.S. Trial

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

BlinkLab Limited (BB1:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Successful Placement

Successful Placement

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Successful Placement

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Shifts to Consumer Market with VAFA Partnership

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company) announces a strategic shift to focus on the consumer market, targeting amateur and community-level athletes of all ages across a variety of sports with its new HITIQ PROTEQT system. This shift to the consumer market is a natural strategic step for the Company, running in parallel with its established work in professional sports, taking its world-leading impact detection technology where it can have the greatest impact—in the amateur sporting community, and positioning HITIQ to tap into a vast, accessible market, steering the Company toward a sustainable, cash flow positive future. This direction is reinforced by a significant milestone: a three-year partnership with the Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA), naming HITIQ as the VAFA’s ‘Official Concussion Technology Partner.’

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

gold investing

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold and Antimony Project, NZ

Base Metals Investing

Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan

Battery Metals Investing

Secondary Trading Notice

Precious Metals Investing

Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

×