Aether Global Innovations Announces Management Cease Trade Order

April 1, 2025 Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario Securities Commissions have granted a temporary management case trade order (" MCTO ") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), prohibiting trading in securities of the Company by certain individuals until such time as the Required Filings (defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted.
The Company sought the MCTO as it was unable to file its audited financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2024, and the related management's discussion and analysis and Form 52-109FV1 CEO and CFO certifications of annual filings for this period (collectively, the " Required Filings ") before the March 31, 2025 filing deadline (the " Filing Deadline ").
While the MCTO is in effect, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade freely in the Company's listed shares. However, the MCTO prohibits the Company's chief executive officer and interim chief financial officer from trading securities of the Company for so long as the Required Filings are not filed.
The Company's failure to file its Required Filings by the Filing Deadline is due to funding issues, resulting from the current difficult financing market for venture companies, which has delayed commencement of the Company's auditing process. The Company is currently raising funds under a private placement and intends to use partial proceeds from a first tranche of that financing to fund the ongoing costs of the audit. The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Required Filings on or about May 30, 2025.
The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed. The Company will provide updates as further information relating to the Required Filings becomes available. The Company intends to satisfy the provision of the alternative information guidelines set out in sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 as long as the Required Filings are outstanding.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV drone management and operations services company that focuses on three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities: (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring; (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads and stand-alone power sources; and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take-off.
For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca, and the Company's website, www.aethergic.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Philip Lancaster, President and CEO
Aether Global Innovations Corp.
(250) 863-3038
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that constitute "forward looking information" under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). The use of words such as "anticipates", "expects", "projects", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the MCTO and the completion of the Required Filings and the timing thereof. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their nature they involve risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
