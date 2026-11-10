Aemetis Biogas Receives CARB Approval for Six Dairy RNG Pathways

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and biofuels company, announced today that the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved provisional pathways under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) for six dairy digesters built and operated by Aemetis Biogas LLC, a subsidiary of the Company. The pathway approvals are effective as of October 1, 2026. The average carbon intensity for the six approved pathways is negative 351.
"In addition to the seven dairy pathways that were approved in June 2025, the approval of these six pathways significantly increases the number of LCFS credits generated by the Aemetis Biogas Central Digester Project," said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. "Using the Tier 1 filing process, two additional dairy digesters that were recently constructed will be eligible to receive LCFS pathway approvals next year. With large reductions in the number of excess banked LCFS credits expected each quarter for many years, we expect the current $90 market price for LCFS credits to continue to increase."
The Aemetis Biogas Central Digester Project near Modesto, California, currently includes 14 digesters supplied by waste from 17 dairies. The biogas is transported by 36 miles of pipeline to a central renewable natural gas production facility in Keyes, California that is interconnected to the PG&E utility pipeline.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Todd Waltz
(408) 213-0940
investors@aemetis.com
Media:
Lisa Gibson
(701) 610-1172
lisa.gibson@sageandstonestrategies.com
About Aemetis
Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the development and operation of innovative technologies that lower energy costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high-quality biodiesel and refined glycerin. To utilize the byproducts from ethanol production, Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel plant and a CO2 sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results; statements related to the development, engineering, financing, construction and operation of the Aemetis biodiesel and other biofuel facilities; our ability to promote, develop, finance, and construct facilities to produce biodiesel, renewable fuels, and biochemicals; and statements about future market prices and results of government actions. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "showing signs," "targets," "view," "will likely result," "will continue" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.