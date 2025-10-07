Aduro Clean Technologies to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc . (" Aduro " or the " Company ") (Nasdaq: ADUR ) (CSE: ACT ) (FSE: 9D5 ), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21 st century, today announced its participation in the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference taking place in San Diego from October 19-21, 2025.

LD Micro Main Event XIX
Dates : October 19–21, 2025
Location: Hotel del Coronado, San Diego, California
Presentation Date & Time: Monday, October 20, 2025, at 1:00 PM PT
Webcast: https://ldmicrocasts.com/#register
Website: https://www.ldmicro.com

The LD Micro Main Event XIX is one of the most influential independent investment conferences, bringing together hundreds of companies and investors for three days of presentations, networking, and discussions with growth-stage businesses. Additional details can be found at https://www.ldmicro.com .

The management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. These sessions provide an opportunity to discuss the Company's strategy, technology development, and upcoming milestones. To request a meeting, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at aduro@kcsa.com .

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21 st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications
Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President
aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments expected to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include those regarding participation in the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference and anticipated meetings with investors. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in conference scheduling, investor participation, market conditions, and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0e6a59b-ebee-4d3f-980f-065c2d5a6720


