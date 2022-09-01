GamingInvesting News

The billboard guessing game was developed to shine light on impactful OOH ads

AdQuick.com the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announces the launch of Billboardle a free game that features a new billboard every day and gives players five chances to guess which state the billboard is located in. The game is one part of AdQuick's new social media awareness campaign, #BillboardleChallenge, that aims to place OOH top of mind among brands and agencies ahead of the holiday shopping season.

AdQuick.com (PRNewsfoto/AdQuick.com)

"The AdQuick team remains focused on making it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising – and to have fun in the process," said Matthew O'Connor , CEO of AdQuick. "We developed Billboardle to give advertisers a light-hearted way to connect with others in the industry, to emphasize the breadth of billboard creative across America and to underscore what an engaging performance channel outdoor advertising is, especially when gamified and looped into social media."

When players complete a game of Billboardle, they get the option to share their results on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram, as well as tag their colleagues. Billboardle is free to play every day.

"Billboardle is an experience that magnifies how impactful outdoor advertising can be, whether located along highways in the midwest or shopping districts in major markets," said O'Connor. "As brands plan their holiday advertising strategies, it's important to remember OOH deserves a significant place in their media mix. Billboards and other outdoor formats boost broadcast and digital campaigns, and set the stage for engaging and viral moments on social media."

To play Billboardle, visit www.billboardle.com . For the latest news, follow Billboardle on Twitter and Instagram . For more information on AdQuick or to schedule a demo, visit www.adquick.com .

About AdQuick, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1400 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada , Germany , France , and over 40 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021 and 2022. To learn more, please visit www.adquick.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:
Kristin Hege , Convey Communications Agency
kristin@conveycommsagency.com
480.540.6496

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adquickcom-debuts-billboardle-launches-out-of-home-awareness-campaign-ahead-of-holiday-2022-301616189.html

SOURCE AdQuick.com

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GUARDIAN HUNTERS - A MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE DEFENSE GAME GENRE

Game Garden and Playground have collaborated to launch the Guardian Hunters project, after the success of the Creature Hunters, which was released in July, drew a lot of attention and achieved good results. As previously announced, a game of defense against an onslaught of various creatures is in the works for release later this year. Similar to Creature Hunters, this version will be a P2E game, called Guardian Hunters .

(PRNewsfoto/GUARDIAN HUNTERS)

Play-to-Earn (P2E) games are the gaming industry's future, allowing players to invest in games without spending money on them. This new trend has upended the traditional gaming model by making it possible for gamers to earn money while playing games. Guardian Hunters is expected to be the most popular P2E defense game in which players can play, trade, and meet new people.

The Creature Hunters community is rapidly expanding

Creature Hunters is a simple game in which players move and match blocks to create as many combos as possible and defeat Creatures, allowing them to be rewarded for their efforts and earn profits. The game is constantly improving its features in order to increase user engagement, represent the true value of effort and game profit, and provide users with a high level of pleasure.

Many events have attracted hundreds of thousands of participants

The Creature Hunters community currently has over 300,000 active members. The massive prize pool is the most appealing aspect of Creature Hunters events. Participants have the opportunity to win substantial awards.

Creature Hunters has hosted several well-attended fan events, demonstrating the game's popularity. There was also a lot of interest in new robots, animals, and music. The Creature Hunters theme music is available on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

Over 200,000 people attended the NFT Music Airdrop event in July. This event had 10,000 participants who had to complete tasks in order to win NFT Music. Following this, the game will evolve into online idol robots where you can meet and engage in a variety of related activities such as music and games. This must be great news for Hunter's community.

What are the Guardian Hunters' expectations?

Guardian Hunters game is a defense game that blocks enemies from coming by summoning robots with unique abilities that differ from the earth, water, fire, wind, etc. It is expected to be able to redesign existing robots and creatures in SD versions to provide more appealing user experiences.

Users can use a variety of tactics by combining different characteristics and skills. PVP and cooperative modes will be supported, and users will receive numerous rewards such as attendance rewards, daily rewards, and quest rewards.

There is no doubt that the gaming industry is growing. The rise of Play-to-Earn will lead to a transformation in gaming trends, which will almost certainly revolutionize existing large projects. So, Guardian Hunters is promised to become the market leader in the NFT defense game market. More information about Guardian Hunters will be announced soon. You can check out Creature Hunter's official channels for the most recent news and updates.

Website | Twitter | Facebook | Telegram | Youtube | Discord | Instagram

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardian-hunters---a-major-step-forward-in-the-defense-game-genre-301616100.html

SOURCE GUARDIAN HUNTERS

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ForeVR Games Takes Ultimate Backyard Game Cornhole to VR

  • Joining Popular Sports Titles ForeVR Bowl and ForeVR Darts, Backyard Favorite Comes to the Metaverse as Family 'Happy Hour' Gets its Game On

  • Now available on Oculus Quest 2, ForeVR Cornhole is available as a one-time purchase of $14.99 USD

ForeVR Games the leader in casual virtual reality (VR) gaming founded by Zynga, EA, and Glu veterans, today announced the launch of its third title, ForeVR Cornhole, which brings a new level of creative expression and an immersive VR experience to everybody's favorite backyard game. Joining other family friendly titles, ForeVR Bowl and ForeVR Darts, Cornhole is now available on Oculus Quest 2 for $14.99 complementing the company's growing library of interconnected IRL sports games.

"As we bring the best of casual gaming to VR, we knew we had to incorporate cornhole – the world's greatest backyard game," said Marcus Segal , Co-founder and CEO of ForeVR Games. "Even when you're playing in one of our out-of-this-world environments – say, on the moon – our custom physics make the game feel hyper-realistic. It'll bring out the same friendly competition you'll find at a backyard BBQ or tailgate, and everyone – whether that's your grandma or your old college buddy – will find themselves immersed in a world of fun."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GIGABYTE Bolsters 4K Gaming Monitor Offerings with the New Arm Edition Series

According to Research And Markets, the global gaming market size is forecasted to reach up to USD 374 billion by 2026 as the popularity of console and PC gaming continues to grow. The rising popularity has also fueled the demand for advanced displays that are optimized for gaming performance.

GIGABYTE Bolsters 4K Gaming Monitor Offerings with the New Arm Edition Series

The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, is now a well-established name in monitors, offering a wide array of tactical gaming monitors. To meet gamers' increasing demand, GIGABYTE's complete 4K gaming monitor lineup, available in a variety of sizes from 28 to 55 inches, features the HDMI 2.1 interface and 120Hz or higher refresh rates to ensure a smooth gaming experience when paired with the new-gen consoles or desktop gaming PCs.

Designed with gamers' setup flexibility and ergonomic comfort in mind, GIGABYTE launched the Arm Edition gaming monitors on its popular M32U and M28U models. Coming with an ergonomic monitor arm for mounting directly to the desk, the Arm Edition can accommodate a wide range of desktop scenarios from PC gaming, console gaming, to even streaming media, realizing the true 4K entertainment. Unlike the general desktop stands or the traditional C-clamp mount design, the Arm Edition takes up virtually no footprint, significantly saving desktop space. With its thinnest point at only 5mm, it can adapt to various installation scenarios, allowing for more efficient use of the desktop space.

Another highlight of the 4K gaming monitor family is the M32UC , the world's first 31.5-inch 4K 144HZ curved gaming monitor, which is also a very popular option highly recommended by Rtings. The 1500R curvature is more in line with the human eyes. Thanks to the SuperSpeed VA panel, the response time can be shortened to 1ms for an extremely smooth and immersive gaming experience. The excellent color contrast and high refresh rate make M32UC earned Rtings' Best Dark Room 4K Gaming Monitor and Best Curved Monitor For Console Gaming.

To find out more details about GIGABYTE 4K gaming monitors, please visit:

https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_AORUS_4KMonitors

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigabyte-bolsters-4k-gaming-monitor-offerings-with-the-new-arm-edition-series-301612521.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/31/c0087.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AviaGames Announces "8 Ball Strike" Mobile Game, a Pool-Inspired Title Putting Players' Billiards Techniques to the Test

"8 Ball Strike" Brings Mobile Players a Competitive Pool-Inspired Game for a Chance to Win Real Cash

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced "8 Ball Strike," the company's newest pool-inspired game that brings excitement and competition to the mobile player community. The new "8 Ball Strike" title requires players to bring their top aiming and billiards' techniques to the table for a chance to win real cash.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP RENEWAL WITH McDONALD'S USA

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced today the renewal of its partnership with McDonald's USA . The partnership, which began last year, will continue to focus on innovative ways to connect with the next generation of gamers and will advance successful campaigns from the past year while launching new initiatives.

To kick off the renewed partnership, FaZe Clan and McDonald's will have a presence at PAX West this weekend, a gaming convention in Seattle, WA. McDonald's will be hosting activities for fans at their booth, including a meet-and-greet with FaZe talent, and sponsoring a showcase that gives FaZe talent the opportunity to preview and play new and soon-to-be-released games at the convention.

"McDonald's has been an exceptional partner for FaZe Clan, as they understand the creativity and authenticity needed to engage with a younger, diverse audience," said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Holdings, Inc. "I'm thrilled to renew our partnership with McDonald's USA , as we bring together FaZe Clan's community with McDonald's brand power."

FaZe Clan and McDonald's will continue to create content activations that capture the diverse stories of FaZe Clan members while elevating voices of underrepresented groups in the gaming industry. The partnership will include exclusive new original content and IP featuring FaZe talent, building on successful campaigns from last year, such as the FaZe Clan x McDonald's "Spotlight" series, which drew over 2.4 million total views, and the "Friendsgaming" livestream event that drew in over 300,000 live viewers.

In addition to the "Spotlight" series and "Friendsgaming" campaign, McDonald's also participated in FaZe Clan's "FaZe Member for a Day"' campaign by changing their Twitter account to "FaZe McDonalds," demonstrating McDonald's deep understanding of internet culture through an authentic online moment.

"Collaborating with a gaming platform of FaZe Clan's influence and credibility provides a unique opportunity for us to collaborate on original programs that honor the diverse interests of our fans," said Veronica Thompson , Director of Cultural Engagement and Activations at McDonald's USA . "We're excited to continue our partnership with FaZe Clan this year as we deepen the engagement between McDonald's brand and gaming fans."

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan (NASDAQ: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

ABOUT McDONALD' S USA

McDonald's USA , LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, market opportunity prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Press Contacts:
FaZe Clan: chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com + chloe.snyder@fazeclan.com
McDonalds USA : press@us.mcd.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-announces-partnership-renewal-with-mcdonalds-usa-301615288.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Entertainment Group CEO Grant Johnson to Speak at Next World Forum - Gaming & Esports Unleashed in Riyadh

Event hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation to focus on new opportunities in gaming and esports

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) ("EEG") today announced CEO, Grant Johnson, will speak at Next World Forum - Gaming & Esports Unleashed hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 7-8.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×