ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on October 29, 2025

ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, is scheduled to release its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2025 before the opening of the Nasdaq on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 .

ADP will also be hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 29, 2025 to discuss these results. Maria Black , President & Chief Executive Officer, Peter Hadley , Chief Financial Officer and Matthew Keating , Vice President of Investor Relations, will be participating on the call.

Please note that ADP no longer publishes its financial results over a news wire service. Instead, the results will be posted on the Investor Relations section of adp.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire to indicate the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Investors and interested participants are invited to listen to the conference call and view the accompanying slide presentation via live webcast.  The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call.  The slide presentation will be available shortly before the webcast.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously aims to solve complex business challenges for our clients and their workers. A lways D esigning for P eople means ADP focuses on people, leveraging our unparalleled data insights and innovative technology to elevate human potential. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries trust ADP's unique expertise and exceptional service to support their people and drive their businesses forward. Learn more at ADP.com .

ADP
