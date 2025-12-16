ADP National Employment Report Preliminary Estimate November 29, 2025

- For the four weeks ending November 29, 2025, U.S. private employers added an average of 16,250 jobs per week, according to the NER Pulse, a weekly update of the monthly ADP National Employment Report (NER). 

This continued strengthening during the second half of November signals a potential rebound in hiring after four weeks of job losses. These numbers are preliminary and could change as new data is added.

Week ending     

Change 
(Four-week moving 
average, seasonally 
adjusted)

11/29/25

16,250

11/22/25

2,750

11/15/25

-9,250

11/8/25

-12,000

11/1/25

-7,250

10/25/25

-4,750

10/18/25

11,500

10/11/25

10,250

10/4/25

4,250

9/27/25

11,750

9/20/25

-7,750

9/13/25

-9,500

The NER Pulse is an estimate of the week-over-week change in employment based on a four-week moving average. These estimates are based on ADP's finely tuned, high-frequency data. The data are seasonally adjusted and have a two-week lag to allow for more complete and accurate estimates of real-time employment trends.

The NER Pulse, including 12 weeks of historical data, publishes every Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. ET, except weeks when ADP Research publishes the monthly National Employment Report which is built on a reference week that includes the 12th day of the month. The press release is available Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. ET in the ADP Media Center. The NER Pulse is also available shortly after 8:15 a.m. ET on release days at ADP Research and in Main Street Macro.

The NER Pulse will not publish December 30, 2025 because the week ending December 13, 2025 corresponds to the reference week of the monthly National Employment Report.

The next NER Pulse will be released January 12, 2026.

The ADP National Employment Report and the NER Pulse are produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

About ADP Research 
The mission of ADP Research is to make the future of work more productive through data-driven discovery. Companies, workers, and policy makers rely on our finely tuned data and unique perspective to make informed decisions that impact workplaces around the world.

To subscribe to monthly email alerts or obtain additional information about ADP Research, including employment and pay data, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit https://www.adpresearch.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, ADP National Employment Report, and ADP Research are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2025 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP
