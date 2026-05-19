ADP National Employment Report Preliminary Estimate for May 2, 2026

- For the four weeks ending May 2, 2026, U.S. private employers added an average of 42,250 jobs per week, according to the NER Pulse, a weekly update of the monthly ADP National Employment Report (NER). 

Hiring strengthened for the second week in a row. These numbers are preliminary and could change as new data is added.

Week ending

Change

(Four-week moving
average, seasonally
adjusted)

5/2/2026

42,250

4/25/2026

33,000

4/18/2026

30,250

4/11/2026

39,250

4/4/2026

40,250

3/28/2026

40,250

3/21/2026

26,000

3/14/2026

15,250

3/7/2026

10,000

2/28/2026

9,000

2/21/2026

14,750

2/14/2026

15,500

The NER Pulse is an estimate of the week-over-week change in employment based on a four-week moving average. These estimates are based on ADP's finely tuned, high-frequency data. The data is seasonally adjusted and have a two-week lag to allow for more complete and accurate estimates of real-time employment trends.

The NER Pulse, including 12 weeks of historical data, publishes every Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. ET, except weeks when ADP Research publishes the monthly National Employment Report which is built on a reference week that includes the 12th day of the month. The press release is available Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. ET in the ADP Media Center. The NER Pulse is also available shortly after 8:15 a.m. ET on release days at ADP Research and in Main Street Macro.

The next NER Pulse will be released May 27, 2026. For upcoming release dates please refer to the calendar on the NER website.

The ADP National Employment Report and the NER Pulse are produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

About ADP Research 
The mission of ADP Research is to make the future of work more productive through data-driven discovery. Companies, workers, and policy makers rely on our finely tuned data and unique perspective to make informed decisions that impact workplaces around the world.

To subscribe to monthly email alerts or obtain additional information about ADP Research, including employment and pay data, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit https://www.adpresearch.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, ADP National Employment Report, and ADP Research are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2026 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-national-employment-report-preliminary-estimate-for-may-2-2026-302775407.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ADPNASDAQ:ADPfintech investing
ADP
The Conversation (0)
BriaCell Expands Pipeline to Include an Ovarian Cancer Immunotherapy Candidate, Bria-OVA+

BriaCell Expands Pipeline to Include an Ovarian Cancer Immunotherapy Candidate, Bria-OVA+

BriaCell expands push in women's health, building on Phase 2 success in advanced metastatic breast cancerBria-OVA+, BriaCell's next generation personalized immunotherapy candidate for ovarian cancer, is designed with additional immune-stimulating components to support enhanced anti-tumor... Keep Reading...
Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

First-Quarter 2023 Revenues of $18.3 Billion Expected Decline in Comirnaty (1) Revenue Drove 26% Operational Decrease in First-Quarter 2023 Revenues First-Quarter 2023 Revenues from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid of $7.1 Billion Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew... Keep Reading...
Premier Health of America

Premier Health Announces the Appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces the appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager, effective immediately. "We are very excited to have Giovanni join Premier Health. His hiring... Keep Reading...

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Receives Advanced Therapy Designation

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) has announced it has received regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ADP-A2M4 to treat synovial sarcoma. As quoted in the press release: Earlier this year, FDAgranted Orphan Drug... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Receives Draft Environmental Management Act Permit for Record Ridge Project

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APX

Lexaria Receives Independent Review Board Approval to Begin Human Pilot Study #7

Apex Resources Grants Option to Fortress Strategic Metals to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in The Jersey-Emerald Project in BC and Appointment of Officer

Related News

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Receives Draft Environmental Management Act Permit for Record Ridge Project

battery metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APX

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Grants Option to Fortress Strategic Metals to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in The Jersey-Emerald Project in BC and Appointment of Officer

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Completes Environmental Impact Assessment for Block VIII Drilling Program, Cambodia

precious metals investing

EraNova Metals Announces $600,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Drill Rig Mobilization for the Wedge 10,000m Drill Program and Targets New High Grade Copper Zone

energy investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Reports Strong Initial Results from the Airborne Radiometric & Photogrammetric Surveys at Prospector Freedom Uranium Project, Utah; Summer Exploration Program Underway