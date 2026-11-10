Adobe Transforms Its Creative Cloud Tools Into Agentic Workflows Built with the Precision and Control Pros Expect, Giving Creatives More Time for Their Craft

- Adobe Creative Agent, now across Creative Cloud, orchestrates multi-step workflows so pros can delegate work and increase their creative velocity, with local MCP integrations that open Creative Cloud tools to third-party agents
- New innovations across Creative Cloud flagships, from Relight and Generative Restyle in Photoshop to Color Mode in Premiere and Co-editing in InDesign, speed core workflows and expand what pros can achieve in the craft at the heart of the creative process
- New Firefly Design in Adobe Firefly brings raster, vector, motion, 3D and print together on one canvas, giving pros a collaborative space to create, review and deliver with the control and precision they expect, all included with Creative Cloud
Today at Adobe MAX — the world's largest creativity conference — Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) — the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms — announced innovations that transform Creative Cloud tools into agentic workflows, built with the precision and control pros expect, giving creatives more time for their craft. The Adobe Creative Agent is expanding across Creative Cloud, orchestrating multi-step workflows so creative professionals can delegate and direct work, increasing their creative velocity. Adobe also previewed the local MCP integrations that will allow pros to use Creative Cloud tools from their preferred third-party agents.
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New Creative Cloud innovations, including Generative Restyle in Photoshop , Color Mode in Premiere and Co-editing in InDesign , help photographers, video editors and designers work faster and with greater precision. Adobe also introduced Firefly Design (beta), which brings raster, vector, motion, 3D and print together on one canvas so designers can create, review and deliver their work all in one place. Following Adobe's acquisition, Topaz Labs is introducing two new image enhancement models, Wonder 4 and Image HDR delivering upscaling, denoising, deblurring and sharpening capabilities to transform images with richer detail.
Creative professionals are increasingly working across more mediums, apps and formats, while facing growing demand to deliver high-quality work faster. Adobe is advancing a new approach to creating that brings AI assistance and collaboration directly into the Adobe tools they rely on, helping them move from idea to execution faster and with greater flexibility, precision and control. Creative professionals remain in control throughout the process, choosing when to delegate tasks to AI, when to make hands-on adjustments and how to apply their perspective, taste and judgment to shape the final result.
"The ideas, taste, style and vision that creative professionals bring to their work are what make their work stand out," said Deepa Subramaniam, vice president, product marketing, Creative Cloud at Adobe. "Our latest Creative Cloud innovations transform our trusted creative tools into agentic, intelligent workflows that give pros the precision, control and flexibility to explore their ideas, streamline their work and stay focused on the creative decisions that make their work uniquely theirs."
New Agentic Capabilities Give Creative Professionals More Choice in How They Work
The Adobe Creative Agent is now available in flagship desktop tools including Premiere , Illustrator , InDesign , After Effects and Frame.io . This brings more creative professionals a creative partner that orchestrates multi-step workflows behind the scenes, putting them in the director's chair so they can stay focused on their craft. The Creative Agent now supports new capabilities in Premiere including applying effects across every clip in a sequence, tracking masked subjects through a frame, and adjusting color and exposure across an entire sequence at once.
Adobe is also previewing local MCP integrations for Creative Cloud tools that will let creative professionals direct their preferred third-party agents to work locally in Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and After Effects, with the agent making changes directly in native project files on the user's computer. Layers, vectors, bins and sequences remain editable, and creative professionals can step in at any moment to refine the work by hand. If the agent is also connected to other MCP-capable tools such as Google Drive or Slack, it can bring them into the same workflow, pulling in a brief from Google Docs, working on the project with Adobe's tools and sharing the result with colleagues in Slack.
Firefly Brings Creative Professionals One Place to Create, with the Precision and Control They Expect
Creative work increasingly spans image , video , audio and design to bring projects to life. Adobe Firefly , the AI creative studio, brings Adobe's industry-leading creative tools, top industry AI models and the Adobe Creative Agent together in one place, with the power and precision creative professionals need. When pros want to go deeper, they can seamlessly move into Creative Cloud tools to further refine their work.
New capabilities in Adobe Firefly include:
- Firefly Design (beta): A new design editing space that brings together tools for illustration, image editing, animation, 3D and print on a single canvas where creators can take a brand identity or social campaign from first idea to final review.
- Firefly Graph (beta): Helps creative professionals build custom, repeatable workflows that bring together leading AI models and Adobe's production tools, from character studies and shot lists to scaling brand guidelines across campaign assets. A built-in AI Assistant helps create and optimize each workflow.
- Firefly Builder (private beta): A preview of design-to-code prototyping capabilities, helps creative professionals transform ideas into interactive, on-brand prototypes, like a website, presentation or app, using natural language, with no code required for the initial prototype and then edit any element directly on the canvas, while a design system keeps the project consistent.
New Creative Cloud Innovations Help Pros Create, Refine and Deliver their Best Work
Adobe is introducing new editing tools and performance enhancements across Creative Cloud to help creative professionals tackle complex tasks faster, refine their work with greater precision and advance their craft. New innovations include:
- Photoshop is introducing new ways to reimagine, edit and adjust images, including Relight for adding and adjusting light, Generative Restyle for turning prompt-based edits into adjustable sliders, Remove Tool (related elements) for more seamless object removal, Quick Compare for easily reviewing before-and-after edits and AI Assisted Editor for a simplified, AI-first editing experience.
- Premiere is delivering faster, more intuitive ways to edit video, color and audio. Color Mode , a first-of-its-kind color grading system, gives editors confidence and control to craft brilliant color. Generative Media Tool generates video, sound effects, soundscapes and music directly in the timeline. AI-powered audio tools including Enhance Audio , Separate Crosstalk and Separate Sound Source quickly clean up, separate and refine audio. Generative Remove (beta) lets editors easily remove unwanted objects from a video and seamlessly fill the space with realistic detail.
- Lightroom is unveiling new ways to enhance and refine photos, including Glow for adding soft, cinematic light with five style options, Blemish Removal for one-tap retouching with fine-tuning controls, Open Eyes (beta) for correcting untimely blinks with natural-looking results based on a reference photo and improved Camera Tethering across Desktop and iPad for live review, organization and collaboration.
- Illustrator gives pros greater flexibility to refine their designs with refreshed content libraries and new on-canvas Blend controls.
- InDesign streamlines collaboration and layout workflows with real-time Co-editing (beta), Flex Layout that dynamically resizes text frames, and new Check Document and Rewrite capabilities to catch common issues.
Topaz Labs
Following Adobe's acquisition of Topaz Labs , a leader in AI-powered image and video enhancement technology, the company is introducing two new image enhancement models, Wonder 4 and Image HDR , giving creative professionals even more power to enhance and refine their images. Powered by a first-of-its-kind Mixture of Experts architecture, Wonder 4 is an image enhancement model that combines upscaling, denoising, deblurring, sharpening, and more, to transform images with a single click. Image HDR uses AI to transform standard images into HDR, enhancing brightness and creating richer details. The latest capabilities empower photographers, retouchers and designers to recover images that might otherwise have been set aside and deliver more polished visuals in less time, freeing them to spend more time capturing new images or bringing their photos into new creative projects.
Pricing and availability
New capabilities in Creative Cloud are generally available today. Co-editing in InDesign, Open Eyes in Lightroom and Firefly Design, Firefly Graph are available in beta. Firefly Builder is currently in private beta.
AI Assistants powered by the Adobe Creative Agent are available in beta in Adobe's flagship desktop apps, except Photoshop where the AI Assistant is available in the Photoshop beta app. Topaz models are available to purchase here . Adobe's local MCP integrations for Creative Cloud tools will be available in private beta in early 2027.
About Adobe
Adobe empowers everyone to create through industry-leading platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com .
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Public relations contact
Erin Di Leva
edileva@adobe.com