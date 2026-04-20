Adobe Introduces Brand Visibility Solution to Redefine Customer Experience Orchestration

- AI interfaces and agents are becoming a primary way for customers to discover, evaluate and engage brands, creating a new imperative for businesses to optimize digital channels for both humans and AI.
- Adobe is announcing a major expansion of Adobe Experience Manager—the platform thousands of brands already rely on for end-to-end experience management—with a contextual layer that enables AI agents to help build and optimize digital experiences.
- New innovations across Adobe Commerce, Adobe LLM Optimizer and Adobe Brand Concierge will help brands improve AI visibility and deliver engaging experiences that boost engagement.
Today, at Adobe Summit—the flagship customer experience conference—Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE)—the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms—announced a brand visibility solution that addresses the dual challenge every business faces today: ensuring its brand is visible, accurate and trusted across AI discovery surfaces, while deepening direct engagement with customers on owned properties.
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AI-powered chat services and browsers have become a primary channel for how consumers discover, evaluate and act, elevating AI visibility into a C-suite imperative. In addition, when customers engage directly (on brand websites for example), expectations for personalization are higher than ever. Every piece of content, whether for owned properties or to inform an AI interface, must be accurate, on-brand, compliant and authorized. There is increased urgency to address this issue as well: new Adobe data shows that while AI traffic to U.S. retail sites increased 269% year-over-year (March 2026), businesses have significant gaps in AI visibility. Brands that treat AI discovery and human engagement as a connected system will build advantages that compound over time.
"There is a new intermediary between brands and their customers, and unlike every one that came before it, this has the ability to reason," said Loni Stark, Vice President of Strategy and Product, Adobe. "For decades, brands have managed content, but now they also need to manage context to pinpoint what AI understands about their offerings and the institutional knowledge their own agents need to act—challenges that can be solved with our new solution."
"Maintaining the trust of our clients is at the center for how we approach technology at Vanguard, especially in an AI-driven future," said Jennifer Manry, Divisional CIO, Corporate Systems, Vanguard. "As we advance our technology to give investors the best chance for investment success, we're embedding AI into client-facing experiences in ways that are both highly personal and deeply responsible."
Adobe's brand visibility solution works as a continuous operating model across four vectors including sense, generate, reach and learn—part of an experience flywheel. Brands sense how they appear across AI-driven discovery surfaces, generate content and experiences grounded in brand context, reach both human audiences and AI systems from a shared foundation, and learn from every interaction to improve performance. Powered by AI agent and human collaboration, the experience flywheel builds advantages that strengthen with every cycle .
Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) adds a new layer for managing the brand truth, permissions, governance, and content sources that sit behind every experience, the working context that teams and agents draw from as they build and optimize across web and owned properties. New agentic authoring capabilities also extend access across an organization, putting AI-first experience-building tools in the hands of every employee responsible for brand visibility and engagement.
Offerings that power the experience flywheel include:
- Sense: Adobe LLM Optimizer and Adobe Commerce enhancements provide businesses visibility into how they appear across AI-driven discovery, by assessing how AI systems interpret products, content and brand presence across both traditional search and LLM-powered experiences. These enhancements also help identify product visibility gaps across AI-driven shopping journeys.
- Generate : AEM Sites, the leading content management system, provides the foundation for building experiences for both humans and AI agents that are embedded directly into core workflows. New context management capabilities ensure every experience is grounded in brand truth, governed by policy and built from a shared foundation of permissions and content sources. This enables teams to create AI-ready experiences at scale. Three agents are now available, including:
- Brand Experience Agent accelerates content production by updating existing pages, creating net-new content and modernizing legacy sites for AI-driven discovery.
- Content Advisor Agent surfaces approved content instantly and prepares it for any channel, so teams spend less time searching and more time driving impact.
- Brand Governance Agent enforces brand policies, tracks asset rights and manages permissions, ensuring content for customers and AI systems is always on-brand, authorized and compliant with brand policies.
- Reach: Adobe Commerce enhancements will drive product visibility across AI-driven shopping journeys through catalog enrichment and product page optimization. Updates to Adobe Brand Concierge will deliver conversational experiences that bring real-time product details and checkout into customer conversations. In addition, LLM Apps (a new capability in AEM) will enable brands to build branded experiences that run directly within LLM interfaces, extending a brand's presence across AI surfaces.
- Learn: Businesses can now measure their share of recommendations across AI surfaces and response accuracy. On owned properties, they can assess the growth of direct engagements and impact on customer lifetime value. In addition, human corrections and editorial judgments feed back throughout the system, building institutional memory that makes each cycle sharper—continuously strengthening the brand truth, governance and content foundations behind every experience.
Adobe Summit 2026
Summit 2026 is the largest conference focused on Customer Experience Orchestration, held in Las Vegas and streamed to millions of people globally online. Luminary speakers and industry leaders presenting at Summit include NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, Procter & Gamble President and CEO Shailesh Jejurikar, DICK'S Sporting Goods SVP and Chief Marketing, eCommerce and Athlete Experience Officer Emily Silver, DICK'S Sporting Goods EVP and CTO Vlad Rak, Comcast/Xfinity Chief Growth Officer Jon Gieselman and NBCUniversal EVP of AI and Enterprise Innovation Ashish Desai. Comedian, actress, writer and producer Iliza Shlesinger will host Summit Sneaks, where Adobe unveils its latest research and development innovations.
To watch the Adobe Summit keynotes online, as well as explore hundreds of sessions and hands-on labs across 13 tracks, network with peers or speak live with an Adobe expert, visit the Summit web experience .
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those related to Adobe's new, enhanced or future AI and product capabilities, innovations and solutions and the expected benefits to Adobe. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to matters beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to innovate effectively and meet customer needs; failure to compete effectively; issues relating to development and use of AI; damage to our reputation or brands; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments or other strategic transactions; failure to recruit and retain key personnel; service interruptions or failures in information technology systems by us or third parties; security incidents; failure to effectively develop, manage and maintain our sales channels or critical third-party business relationships; risks associated with being a multinational corporation and adverse macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; complex sales cycles; litigation, regulatory inquiries, investigations and other actions; changes in, and compliance with, global laws and regulations, including those related to information security and privacy; failure to protect our intellectual property; changes in tax regulations; complex government procurement processes; risks related to fluctuations in or the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; impairment charges; our existing and future debt obligations; catastrophic events; and fluctuations in our stock price. Further information on these and other factors are discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Adobe's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Adobe's most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risks described in this press release and in Adobe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should be carefully reviewed. Adobe undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420031720/en/
Alexis Weiss
Adobe
aweiss@adobe.com