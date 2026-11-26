(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 25, 2026 Adelphi Metals Inc. (CSE: ADP) ("Adelphi" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release dated November 6, 2026, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company issued 6,285,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $628,500.
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one whole transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.
Net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to advance the Company's mineral assets, potential acquisitions, and for general working capital purposes.
The Company obtained written shareholder approval for the Offering.
In connection with the closing, the Company paid a cash finder's fee of $4,800 and issued 48,000 broker warrants to Ventum Financial Corp. Each broker warrant is non-transferable and entitles its holder to purchase one common share at $0.15 for 24 months from the date of issuance.
A senior officer of the Company has subscribed for an aggregate of 300,000 Units as part of the private placement.
Securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws. All dollar amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars.
About Adelphi Metals
Adelphi Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company advancing the Brady Sudbury Project on the northeast edge of the Sudbury Basin in Ontario. Adelphi is exploring for iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG)-style mineralization along the Wanapitei Fault.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Michael England
CEO and Director
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Email: info@adelphimetals.com
Website: www.adelphimetals.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.