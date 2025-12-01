Adecoagro Announces Submission of Binding Offer to Acquire the Remaining 50% of Profertil S.A.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) ("Adecoagro" or the "Company"), a leading sustainable production company in South America, announced the submission of a binding offer to acquire YPF's 50% stake in Profertil S.A., the largest producer of granular urea in South America.

This binding offer was submitted under substantially the same terms and conditions to those previously agreed between Adecoagro and Nutrien, including a purchase price of approximately US$600 million. In relation to the acquisition of Nutrien's 50 % interest in Profertil S.A., the main precedent conditions are fulfilled.

Adecoagro's offer acceptance by YPF is subject of approval by YPF's Board of Directors to be held in December 2025.

Upon consummation of this acquisition Adecoagro will become the controlling shareholder of Profertil owning 90% of the total share capital. The remaining 10% will be held by Asociación de Cooperativas Argentinas.

The Company will finance the transaction through a combination of existing cash balances, a new long term credit facility which has already been committed, and proceeds from the sale of equity.

Profertil is a low-cost producer of urea and ammonia globally. With an annual capacity of approximately 1.3 million metric tons of urea and 790 thousand metric tons of ammonia, the company supplies approximately 60% of Argentina's urea consumption. Its state-of-the-art industrial complex located in the city of Bahía Blanca—Argentina's most important petrochemical hub—enjoys access to competitively priced natural gas and electricity. Profertil has a fully dollarized revenue business given the export nature of the product. The company generated an average annual EBITDA of approximately US$390 million over the 2020-2024 period.

Mariano Bosch, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Adecoagro, stated: "This transaction marks a significant milestone for Adecoagro, enhancing our scale, diversifying our portfolio, and strengthening the Company's long-term performance. Supported by our principal shareholder, we are leveraging Argentina's competitive advantages to drive sustainable growth and value creation for our stakeholders. The acquisition of Profertil positions Adecoagro as a key supplier to the regional agricultural sector, integrating a business with robust fundamentals and consistent cash generation. Profertil's strategic location, with direct access to Argentina's competitive natural gas resources, further reinforces our commitment to operational excellence and long-term resilience."

Juan Sartori, Head of Special Projects of Tether and Chairman of Adecoagro's Board of Directors, added: "As we have consistently stated, Adecoagro combines high-quality, low-cost production assets with a strong and experienced management team. This acquisition accelerates the Company's growth trajectory and reinforces its ability to deploy capital in a disciplined and high-return manner. At Tether, we are excited to support Adecoagro in this strategy. Profertil is a best-in-class company, essential to Argentina and South America's agricultural production chain, and we believe its integration will significantly enhance Adecoagro's platform by increasing exposure to sustainable, real assets that create long-term value."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2025. Upon completion, Profertil will be fully consolidated into Adecoagro's operations, strengthening the Company's integrated model and enhancing its ability to secure key inputs that are essential to the region's agricultural and food-production sectors.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Adecoagro's management will host a conference call on December 3, 2025 at 11am EST, to discuss the transaction.

About Profertil:

Profertil is a company devoted to the production of the fertilizers needed to optimize crop yields in a sustainable manner. Equally owned by YPF and Nutrien Ltd., Profertil has its production plant located in the port of Ingeniero White, Province of Buenos Aires. There, it produces 1,320,000 tons of granulated urea annually, the main nitrogen fertilizer for the soil in the production of different oilseeds and grains. In addition, it sells other fertilizers and prepares tailor-made mixtures to provide each territory and crop with the nutrition required. It has administrative offices in Buenos Aires and logistic terminals in Bahía Blanca, Necochea, San Nicolás (Buenos Aires) and Puerto General San Martín (Santa Fe).

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns 210.4 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay, where it produces over 3.1 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts and often use words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "will likely result," "outlook," "project" and other words and expressions of similar meaning. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company may not succeed in addressing these and other risks. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained therein. No assurance can be given that the transactions described in this press release will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions.

For questions, please contact:

Adecoagro 
Victoria Cabello - IR Officer
Email: ir@adecoagro.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adecoagro-announces-submission-of-binding-offer-to-acquire-the-remaining-50-of-profertil-sa-302629536.html

SOURCE Adecoagro S.A.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AdecoagroAGRONYSE:AGROAgriculture Investing
AGRO
The Conversation (0)
BPH Global Ltd

Agreements to Establish Indonesian-Based Seaweed Business and Capital Raising

Further to previous announcements made by the Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) regarding the Company’s strategic review of its seaweed operations and the expansion of its R&D operations to include the extraction of minerals and gases for use in the battery and energy industries, the... Keep Reading...
Red Light Holland's Majority Owned AEM Farm Collaborates with Agro-Projects for Multi-Million-Dollar Mushroom Farm Expansion in Peterborough, Ontario

Red Light Holland's Majority Owned AEM Farm Collaborates with Agro-Projects for Multi-Million-Dollar Mushroom Farm Expansion in Peterborough, Ontario

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal,... Keep Reading...
Klimat X and Pomeroon, Participate in Ground-breaking Ceremony with His Excellency C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname

Klimat X and Pomeroon, Participate in Ground-breaking Ceremony with His Excellency C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce its participation in... Keep Reading...
Water Ways Logo

Water Ways Signs Largest Smart Irrigation Projects in Company's History Totaling CAD$6,700,000 With Recurring Customer

Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FRA: WWT) ("WWT" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producersis pleased to announce the signing, effective January 29, 2022, of two cotton drip irrigation... Keep Reading...
CSE:PUMP

Pineapple Express Delivery Expands Services to Include Alcohol Delivery

World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the “Company” or “World-Class”) is pleased to report that its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. (“Pineapple Express Delivery”), a leading company offering legal cannabis delivery services for both the medical and... Keep Reading...
South Harz Potash

Growth Strategy Initiated with Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (ASX:SHP) (South Harz or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option heads of agreement to acquire the Glava Copper-Gold-Silver project in south-western Sweden. The acquisition marks the first step in the Company’s transition toward a... Keep Reading...
Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Preliminary Final Report

Preliminary Final Report

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA FacilityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

John Giannandrea to retire from Apple

Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Gold Investing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Copper Investing

SolGold Rejects Latest Jiangxi Copper Proposal

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$58 to Hit New All-time High

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Silver Investing

10 Silver ETFs for Every Investing Style in 2025

Silver Investing

Mercado Minerals Closes Private Placement and Welcomes Vizsla Silver as a Strategic Shareholder