Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 12, 2026

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) ("Acumen" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, today announced that the Company will report second quarter financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a business and financial update.  

To participate in the live conference call, please register using this link. After registration, you will be informed of the dial-in numbers including PIN. Please register at least one day in advance.     

The webcast audio will be available via this link

An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.acumenpharm.com.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Acumen's scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer's disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets synaptotoxic AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. Acumen is also investigating a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug using Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Acumen is also collaborating with JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop an Enhanced Brain Delivery™ (EBD™) therapy for Alzheimer's disease utilizing a transferrin-receptor-targeting blood-brain barrier-penetrating technology. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Investors:
Alex Braun
abraun@acumenpharm.com

Media: 
ICR Healthcare 
AcumenPR@icrhealthcare.com  


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