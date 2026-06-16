Acumen Pharmaceuticals Announces Nomination of Two Enhanced Brain Delivery ) Development Candidates for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

  • ACU301 and ACU401 were nominated in the EBD program as part of the exercise of Acumen's option under its license agreement with JCR Pharmaceuticals
  • EBD technology represents the only anti-amyloid oligomer program combining a validated blood-brain barrier-penetrating technology with a therapeutic antibody tested in the clinic
  • Acumen's EBD candidates are designed to achieve higher brain penetration with potential for improved safety compared to native antibodies and delivered in a stable, low volume subcutaneous administration format
  • Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling activities are ongoing to support IND submission in mid-2027

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) (Acumen or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), today announced the nomination of two development candidates in its Enhanced Brain Delivery (EBD) program as treatments for AD. Building on robust preclinical data from both in vitro and in vivo studies, the Company has exercised its option with JCR Pharmaceuticals (JCR) as part of its previously signed agreement and will advance both candidates combining Acumen's AβO-selective antibody expertise and JCR's validated transferrin-receptor-targeting blood-brain barrier-penetrating technology, termed J-Brain Cargo®. By selecting these two candidates, the Company is expanding its optionality by nominating a bispecific antibody derived from sabirnetug as well as one based on a novel, next generation AβO-selective antibody with differentiated properties, known as ACU234.

"The nomination of these candidates marks an important step forward in our effort to bring meaningful new treatment options to patients with Alzheimer's disease," said Jim Doherty, President and Chief Development Officer of Acumen. "By leveraging JCR's J-Brain Cargo® alongside our oligomer-selective antibodies, we're building a differentiated portfolio of bispecific antibodies designed to overcome the challenges of delivering therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier for the treatment of this devastating disease. We are advancing IND-enabling activities toward a mid-2027 IND submission and are excited about the potential to offer patients and caregivers more effective and convenient therapeutic options."

As announced in a March 2026 press release, preclinical studies demonstrated consistent and predictive results across multiple models, including murine and non-human primate (NHP) studies. The candidates achieved significantly enhanced brain penetration, with antibody levels 14-40x higher in NHPs than native antibodies at 24 hours. Assessment of a panel of hematology endpoints in NHPs suggested a low risk of anemia, and there were no adverse events observed across all tested species. Additionally, the EBD development candidates exhibited favorable stability and plasma PK profiles in NHPs following subcutaneous (SC) administration, supporting their suitability for SC dosing in patients. Further information will be presented at a future medical meeting.

J-Brain Cargo® technology is JCR's proprietary drug delivery system that efficiently delivers drugs to target tissues, including the central nervous system, through receptor-mediated transcytosis. It is applicable to various modalities including antibodies, enzymes, oligonucleotides, lipid nanoparticles, gene and cell therapy, peptides, and decoy receptors. Acumen's research on EBD technology is part of an ongoing collaboration between Acumen and JCR announced in July 2025.

About Sabirnetug (ACU193)

Sabirnetug (ACU193) is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble AβOs, which are a highly toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function, and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, sabirnetug aims to address the hypothesis that soluble AβOs are an early and persistent underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in AD. Sabirnetug has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early AD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with early AD.  

About ALTITUDE-AD (Phase 2)

Initiated in 2024, ALTITUDE-AD is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug (ACU193) infusions administered once every four weeks in slowing cognitive and functional decline as compared to placebo in participants with early Alzheimer's disease. The study has enrolled 542 individuals with early Alzheimer's disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD) at multiple investigative sites located in the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. Topline results are expected in late 2026. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT06335173.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Acumen's scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer's disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic AD, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. Acumen is investigating a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug using Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Acumen is also collaborating with JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop an Enhanced Brain Delivery™ (EBD™)-enabled therapy for Alzheimer's disease utilizing a transferrin-receptor-targeting blood-brain barrier-penetrating technology. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

About the J-Brain Cargo® Platform Technology

JCR Pharmaceuticals has developed a proprietary blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating technology, J-Brain Cargo®, to bring biotherapeutics into the central nervous system (CNS). The first drug developed based on this technology is IZCARGO (INN: pabinafusp alfa) and is approved in Japan for the treatment of a lysosomal storage disorder.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that develops treatments that go beyond rare diseases to solve the world's most complex healthcare challenges. JCR continues to build upon our 50-year legacy in Japan while expanding our global footprint into the US, Europe, and Latin America. JCR's innovative therapies address conditions like growth disorder, MPS II, Fabry disease, acute graft-versus-host disease, and renal anemia. JCR is also developing treatments for rare diseases like MPS I, MPS II, MPS IIIA and B, and more. For more information, visit https://jcrpharm.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing Acumen's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "could," "should," "would," "seeks," "aims," "plans," "potential," "will," "milestone" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Acumen's business, the therapeutic potential of Acumen's product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193) and the potential of two development candidates in Acumen's Enhanced Brain Delivery (EBD) program. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Acumen management, and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing safe and effective human therapeutics. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of geopolitical events and macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation and interest rates, supply disruptions and uncertainty of credit and financial markets. These and other risks concerning Acumen's programs are described in additional detail in Acumen's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in Acumen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from Acumen. Additional information will be made available in other filings that Acumen makes from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Acumen expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law, whether, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors:
Alex Braun
abraun@acumenpharm.com

Media:
ICR Healthcare
AcumenPR@icrhealthcare.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.ABOSnasdaq:abos:usbase metals investing
ABOS
The Conversation (0)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Keep Reading...
Evotec, Inserm, Lille University Hospital and Inserm Transfert Enter Collaboration to Identify Novel Therapeutic Targets in Obesity and Metabolic Diseases

Evotec, Inserm, Lille University Hospital and Inserm Transfert Enter Collaboration to Identify Novel Therapeutic Targets in Obesity and Metabolic Diseases

Partnership will expand Evotec's molecular patient database in the area of metabolic diseases and in particular obesityEvotec will leverage its leading PanOmics technologies for the generation of large omics data sets including transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomicsLille University... Keep Reading...

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Announced initiation of ALTITUDE-AD, a Phase 2 study to investigate sabirnetug (ACU193) for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease, in May 2024 Initiation of a Phase 1 study to support a subcutaneous dosing option of sabirnetug expected in mid-2024 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable... Keep Reading...

Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C.... Keep Reading...

Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2024 Bank of America Healthcare Conference

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Bank... Keep Reading...

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in ALTITUDE-AD, a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Sabirnetug in Early Alzheimer's Disease

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), today announced that the first patient has been dosed with sabirnetug... Keep Reading...
CoTec Announces Mid-project Update For Its Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation And Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

CoTec Announces Mid-project Update For Its Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation And Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of a mid-project update following engineering work carried out by BBA[i][ii] on the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and... Keep Reading...
Goundafa Historic Mine Site Spring Work Program Completed

Goundafa Historic Mine Site Spring Work Program Completed

(TheNewswire) June 15th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), is pleased to update shareholders on the historic polymetallic Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold Mine, known as the Goundafa Mine, which has a fully... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Commences Summer Fieldwork at Burchell, Follows up at 111 Zone and JET Rare Earth Element System

Bold Ventures Commences Summer Fieldwork at Burchell, Follows up at 111 Zone and JET Rare Earth Element System

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the commencement of summer fieldwork at its Burchell Project (the "Project" or the "Property"), located 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. As a result of Bold's winter drilling program (additional sample results... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Reports 4,811 g/t Silver and Confirms Deep Porphyry Copper Potential Beneath Historic Silver King Mine, near Resolution Copper in Arizona

Prismo Metals Reports 4,811 g/t Silver and Confirms Deep Porphyry Copper Potential Beneath Historic Silver King Mine, near Resolution Copper in Arizona

(TheNewswire) Phase I drilling confirms extensive unmined bonanza-grade silver mineralization Hole SK-26-07 intersects potassic alteration with increasing copper values consistent with vectoring toward a potential porphyry copper source - YouTube youtube.com Vancouver, British Columbia... Keep Reading...
Completion of Option Agreements and Cleansing Notice

Completion of Option Agreements and Cleansing Notice

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG,OTC:CYGGF; OTCQB: CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that it has today issued 3,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares on conversion of an equivalent number of vested performance rights and a total of 1,050,000 fully paid ordinary shares to the... Keep Reading...
Steadright Removes Titanbeach One Technical Report And Retains Qualified Geologist For New Technical Report

Steadright Removes Titanbeach One Technical Report And Retains Qualified Geologist For New Technical Report

(TheNewswire) June 12th, 2026 - TheNewswire Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, Steadright is issuing the following news release regarding its disclosure... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Emperor Metals Returns 15.0 Meters of 61.5 g/t Gold Including 2.4 Meters of 369.6 g/t Gold

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints Former Suncor, Shell Operations Executive Marc Mageau to Advisory Board

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Implements Playgrounds For Rural Schools In Block VIII Drilling Area, Cambodia

Surface Metals Announces Amendment to Clayton Valley Option Agreement

Related News

gold investing

WGC: Central Banks Plan to Boost Gold Allocations as US Dollar Outlook Declines

gold investing

Emperor Metals Returns 15.0 Meters of 61.5 g/t Gold Including 2.4 Meters of 369.6 g/t Gold

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints Former Suncor, Shell Operations Executive Marc Mageau to Advisory Board

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Implements Playgrounds For Rural Schools In Block VIII Drilling Area, Cambodia

battery metals investing

Surface Metals Announces Amendment to Clayton Valley Option Agreement

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 906 g/t Silver over 4.3 m, including 1,329 g/t Silver over 1.8 m, all within 23.7 m of 206.6 g/t Silver at its Langis Project And 4.95 m of 493 g/t silver, including 1,798 g/t silver over 1.0 m

oil and gas investing

Charbone Annonce l'Ajout de 22 Nouveaux Clients d'Helium au Quebec et Poursuit l'Expansion de sa Plateforme de Gaz Industriels