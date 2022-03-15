Gaming Investing News
Takes Home the Prestigious Top Prize in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content Category

Action Face the technological leader of 3D scanning and printing action figures, took top prize and was declared the winner in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content category at the 14 th annual SXSW Pitch® held at the Downtown Hilton in Austin, TX. The event, which coincides with the annual South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals, featured 45 finalists within 9 distinct categories with more than 650 entries in all. All finalists presented to a live audience of high-profile media, venture capital investors and a panel of expert judges over the weekend before the determination was made declaring Action Face the winner in its category.

"This is an incredible honor and we couldn't be happier with the outcome, particularly considering the many incredible companies that we were competing against," says Kenny Davis , CEO of Action Face. "We have an unbelievable team behind the technology here at Action Face, each of whom have dedicated long hours and it's wonderful to share this win with them. This is also further validation of our technology and the early success we have had with our business-to-business and consumer clients," he adds.

Unlike those that have tried, Action Face , has mastered the 3D printing process first-ever 3D action figure with a face that's customizable from your iPhone or iPad Pro device. Similar to a video game-like digital experience, Action Face also allows users to customize and create their very own 3D digital avatar, in turn creating a virtual version of themself which can be share on social media, animation or even video games.

The company was founded by former executives from Hasbro and Activision. Davis adds, "We used to make customized action figures for CEOs and A-List celebrities when they would visit. There is nothing like seeing yourself transformed into the most heroic version of you.  There are few things special enough for someone who already had everything – but this was. Creating each custom action figure cost more than $2,000 ; and we only made about 10 per year. All people have a hero inside them and want to share that hero with the world. We created Action Face so that every person could show the world who they really are."

After years of extensive research and experiments, in 2021, Action Face launched the patent-pending iOS app that utilizes the iPhone's facial recognition technology to create an individual's 'Action Face,' 3D print it in full color, and ship it directly to customers within two weeks. The technology officially made its debut at the LA Marathon in November '21, allowing hundreds of runners to scan their likeness and create a one-of-a-kind memento. This football season, they were invited to several of the ESPN College Bowl Games to turn players and VIPs into action figures, and now have $9 .2MM in funding.

"Since the beginning, it's been our goal to further develop this technology so that anyone can easily create their very own action figure and animated 3D avatar. It is incredibly satisfying to not only reach this goal, but to be recognized by SXSW and honored for all of our hard work," Davis concludes.

For more information about Action Face, please log onto www.actionface.shop or follow us on Instagram: @actionfaceme and/or on YouTube Action Face Me .

#makesomethingofyourself
#actionfaceme

Media Contact:
Kelley DeVincentis
Southard Communications
331941@email4pr.com
9736507663

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/action-face-wins-sxsw-pitch-event-301502948.html

SOURCE Action Face

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Phantom Breaker: Omnia Launches Worldwide Today!

The fast-paced 2D anime fighting game by Rocket Panda Games and MAGES arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

- Publisher Rocket Panda Games and developer MAGES are celebrating the worldwide launch of Phantom Breaker: Omnia today! The game is now available for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 USD .

Fifth Street Gaming Digital Launches Flagship JefeBet.com Brand for the U.S. Latino Audience

JefeBet.com to become a centralized media hub for Latino-focused sports, gaming, and entertainment

Funding led by Sharp Alpha Advisors and Acies Investments, both venture capital firms specializing in the sports-wagering and iGaming industries

NEW VIDEO GAME COMPANY DEEPWELL DTx UNITES GAMES VETS & MEDICAL EXPERTS TO HARNESS THE THERAPEUTIC POWER OF INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

New Company from Devolver Digital Co-Founder Mike Wilson & Medtech Innovator Ryan Douglas to Develop, Fund & Publish Games Fortified by Medical Science

Revealed today after months of development, research, and recruiting, DeepWell Digital Therapeutics (DTx) is a first-of-its-kind video game publisher and developer dedicated to creating best-in-class gameplay that can simultaneously entertain and deliver, enhance, and accelerate treatment for an array of globally pervasive health conditions.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Launches on PlayStation®4

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones and PC, released on the PlayStation 4 and is available on the PlayStation Store from Tuesday, March 15, 2022 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220315bleach_brave_souls_ps4.html ) for more information.

Virtual Pangea Upgrades its Hogeman NFT Club for a More Inclusive Experience

Virtual Pangea an innovative blockchain company specializing in all things NFT, is pleased to announce new initiatives implemented to its Hogeman NFT Club Collection and the Hogeman community. The company is introducing an updated version of the Hogeman Club membership, one that is more inclusive and beneficial to its members.

Esports Entertainment Group Appoints Damian Mathews as Chief Financial Officer

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced that it has named Damian Mathews, a member of the Company's Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee, as its new Chief Financial Officer effective April 2, 2022, replacing Dan Marks.

"Damian Mathews brings more than 25 years of global experience, working across banking, private equity and real estate," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Damian has been a valuable part of the Company's board since 2020 and we're confident Damian's expertise and leadership will make him a critical partner as we execute on our strategic and financial plan for this year and beyond."

