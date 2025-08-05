Acquisition of Transformational Gold Project

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Acquisition of Transformational Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

ALR:AU
Altair Minerals
Altair Minerals

High-quality and growing exploration portfolio with potential for large copper and gold deposits

Trading Halt

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

ALR June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced ALR June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Successful TEM Simulation at Olympic Domain Project

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Successful TEM Simulation at Olympic Domain Project

ALR March 2025 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced ALR March 2025 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Irka NE Assays Confirm High Grade Copper over 1.1km Strike

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Irka NE Assays Confirm High Grade Copper over 1.1km Strike

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 7th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference to be held August 7 th .

 

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Music Well Exploration Update

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Exploration Update

Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Eric Sprott Announces Securities of Summa Silver Corp.

Exchanged for Securities of Silver47 Exploration Corp. Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement

Eric Sprott announces that, on August 1, 2025, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (a corporation beneficially owned by him) acquired 10,383,434 common shares of Silver47 Exploration Corp., (Silver47 Shares) and 1,525,000 Silver47 Share purchase warrants (Silver47 Warrants) upon the closing a statutory plan of arrangement (Arrangement), pursuant to which Silver47 Exploration acquired all the outstanding common shares of Summa Silver Corp (Summa Silver Shares). Pursuant to the Arrangement, among other things, holders of Summa Silver Shares received 0.452 of a Silver47 Share for every Summa Silver Share they held. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns over 10% of the outstanding Silver47 Shares.

Latest News

