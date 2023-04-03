Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

Lithium Investing News

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023.

ACME invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on April 5th, 2023. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the company's CEO, Steve Hanson in real time.

Mr. Steve Hanson will perform a presentation and may subsequentially open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to questions@emerginggrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Steve Hanson will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

ACME will be presenting at 1:10PM Eastern time for 30-45 minutes.

Please register here to ensure that you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
Telephone: (416) 881-5154
asimone@simonecapital.ca

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160980

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME LithiumCSE:ACMEBattery Metals Investing
ACME:CC
The Conversation (0)
ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME)

ACME Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, March 30th

ACME Lithium to Participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, March 30th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that Company President and CEO, Steve Hanson will participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Mr. Hanson will participate in the "Mining for Electric Vehicles" panel at 10:00 am ET.

Ongoing adoption of electric vehicles, more technology in automobiles, and lighter and more efficient batteries can create opportunities for companies in many sectors. Executives involved in different parts of the electric vehicle and auto tech markets will discuss future opportunities and sector changes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Expands Lithium Project at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada, Securing Key Land Position

ACME Lithium Expands Lithium Project at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada, Securing Key Land Position

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 63 new claims ("FLV 3 Claims") encompassing approximately 1295 acres contiguous to the south and east of the Company's FLV Project located in Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada. With the additional ground, ACME's total number of claims in the area have increased to 207 totaling approximately 4002 acres. These claims are pending final approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/159203_33653bdbc4727bda_002.jpg

Figure 1: FLV Claim Group Map

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc. to Present at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada March 28th and 29th

ACME Lithium Inc. to Present at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada March 28th and 29th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 121 Mining Investment Las Vegas Summit takes place on March 28th and 29th and attracts US and international investors for two days of investment-led panel sessions and CEO presentations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Extends Potential Lithium Zone Successfully Reaching Total Depth of DH-1A to 1940 Feet at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Extends Potential Lithium Zone Successfully Reaching Total Depth of DH-1A to 1940 Feet at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that DH-1A has successfully reached a total depth of 1940 feet or 591 meters as part of a Phase 2 drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

Prospective basin sediments have been encountered deep in DH-1A and delineated with high probability to exhibit characteristics of the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) in Clayton Valley.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Receives Highest Lithium Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Confirming Lithium Extension

ACME Lithium Receives Highest Lithium Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Confirming Lithium Extension

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that its recent Phase 2 geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada has resulted in numerous new occurrences of lithium values exceeding 1200 ppm lithium with the highest surface value to date at 1418 ppm lithium. Boron anomalies up to 1964 ppm occur with and adjacent to surface lithium anomalies. See results in link to table below.

Fish Lake Valley Sampling Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Identifies Future Additional Drill Targets and Strategically Extends Claims on Its Manitoba Lithium Projects

Foremost Lithium Identifies Future Additional Drill Targets and Strategically Extends Claims on Its Manitoba Lithium Projects

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified numerous future exploration targets from a preliminary analysis of UAV-assisted magnetic and LiDAR surveys on its Lithium Lane properties located near Snow Lake, in the mining friendly province of Manitoba. The surveys were flown by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (Selkirk, Manitoba) last year and totalled 7,472.7-line km at a flight line azimuth of 070° and a 25 meter flight line spacing.

EarthEx produced 3D magnetic inversion models and advanced 2D data imagery using the high-resolution UAV magnetic data collected from the Lithium Lane properties and these images along with LiDAR imagery provide the basis for an enhanced assessment of lithium pegmatite ground exploration follow-up.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kiplin Metals Welcomes the Province of Saskatchewan's Support for Nuclear Energy

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) can now confirm that there will be a delay filing its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, the related officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") by the March 31, 2023 deadline (the " Filing Deadline ").

The audit is in progress and Fortune's board of directors and its management are working expeditiously to meet its continuous disclosure obligations in relation to the Annual Filings as soon as possible. The auditors have provided an update on their progress and the Company expects a delay of approximately three weeks for completion of the audit. Receipt of the audit report is required for the Company to complete the Annual Filings.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick " or the " Corporation ") ( TSX-V: BRW ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on February 13, 2023, for additional gross proceeds of $587,500.45 consisting of the issuance of 691,177 units of the Corporation (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.85 per Unit (the " Offering "). In the aggregate, 2,448,472 Units were issued under the non-brokered private placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,081,201.20.

Killian Charles, President & CEO commented: "Brunswick Exploration now has in excess of $16M available to continue its growth strategy and launch one of the largest lithium grassroot exploration program in the world. With ongoing drilling at Anatacau West and forthcoming drill campaigns at the Hearst project in Ontario and the Hanson Lake project in Saskatchewan, 2023 promises to be an exciting year for the Corporation."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

Becomes Largest Greenfiled Lithium Player in Ontario

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) ("Anfield" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of a combined preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for both its Utah-based Velvet-Wood Uranium and Vanadium Project ("Velvet-Wood") and its Colorado-based Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Project ("Slick Rock"). The PEA titled, "The Shootaring Canyon Mill and Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium Projects, Preliminary Economic Assessment" (PEA, 2023), will be published on SEDAR within 45 days. These two projects are located proximal to one another within the prolific Uravan Mineral Belt, and within close distance of the Company's [permitted] Shootaring Canyon Mill ("Shootaring") which will act as a centralized mineral processing facility in the PEA. The independent PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards of disclosure for mineral properties.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Announces 20.3 g/t Gold over 0.6 meters at Los Pavitos

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results at Mount Copper Including 300.0 Metres Grading 0.55% Copper and 3.59 g/t Silver

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Seven Royalties in Portfolio

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Structural Report, Drill Recommendations for Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces 20.3 g/t Gold over 0.6 meters at Los Pavitos

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results at Mount Copper Including 300.0 Metres Grading 0.55% Copper and 3.59 g/t Silver

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Seven Royalties in Portfolio

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Structural Report, Drill Recommendations for Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

Precious Metals Investing

Interra Copper Closes Business Combination with Alto Verde Copper

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts a 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Canada                                                             

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Global Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

×