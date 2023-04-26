Lithium Investing News

ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Shatford Lake Manitoba Canada Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company," or "ACME") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 winter drill program at its 100% owned Shatford Lake and Birse Lake lithium projects in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's Shatford-Birse claim area are contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world-class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969.

  • Eight holes were completed totalling 3280m of diamond drilling
  • Pegmatites were encountered in 6 of 8 holes
  • 235 samples have been cut for assay and delivered to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC
  • Assay results are pending and will be released once received

A Sci-Aps Z-901 LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer with lithium calibration was employed in the field program and returned values of geochemical level precision. Two drill holes intersected significantly elevated lithium analyses within gabbro, albitic pegmatites and wall rock.

On the ACME claim area, the volcanic-sedimentary Bird River Greenstone belt hosts coeval, subvolcanic intrusive rocks, including the Birse Lake granodiorite. The entire area is overprinted by late brittle fracturing and faulting that host gabbro intrusions and the highly evolved, LCT-type Bernic Lake pegmatite group (including the Tanco pegmatite and the Shatford Lake groups). Extensive magnetite iron formation strata seldom outcrop but are now mapped accurately by the Company's airborne full tensor magnetic gradient (FTMG) survey (see March 7, 2023, news release).

The drilling program demonstrated:

  • Magnetic signatures mapped both stratigraphy and structure related to the LCT pegmatite targets
  • Drilling has confirmed in three locations that lineaments mainly orientated at N45°E that are parallel to the lineament associated with the Tanco pegmatite are a control on pegmatite emplacement
  • Zones of structural extension and dilation are prime targets for possible pegmatite intrusion
  • Multiple potassic and albitic pegmatites have been drill intersected occurring within an approximately 500m wide deformation zone in quartzites bounded by thin iron formation horizons and extending from the east end of Shatford Lake for 5 km
  • Previously unknown relatively fine-grained intrusive rocks possibly indicating buried source plutons for pegmatites have been encountered in three areas associated with pegmatites and in one area with anomalous lithium values and indicate the occurrence of unexposed potential source plutons for lithium-bearing pegmatites

In the northwest portion of the claim block, a single drill hole intersected intervals of feldspar porphyry adjacent to a 60m wide area with a high lithium geochemical background. This area is intersected by multiple late, apparently barren pegmatite dykes and may indicate an unexplored source pluton with potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites.

Winter drilling was confined to previously Ministry approved drill sites and was limited by the availability of water under winter conditions. Ongoing geological and geophysical interpretation indicates untested structural settings, magnetic lows that may be due to pegmatite, and magnetic highs associated with gabbroic bodies.

Dane Bridge, P. Geol. is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
Telephone: (416) 881-5154
asimone@simonecapital.ca

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has commenced drilling of its Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) test well TW-1 and successfully completed DMRE borehole DH-1A as part of a Phase 2 expanded characterization drill program at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

ACME's project area is contiguous and adjacent to the northwest of Albemarle's lithium brine operation in Clayton Valley which has been in operation since 1966, and the only currently producing lithium brine plant in the United States.

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023.

ACME invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that Company President and CEO, Steve Hanson will participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Mr. Hanson will participate in the "Mining for Electric Vehicles" panel at 10:00 am ET.

Ongoing adoption of electric vehicles, more technology in automobiles, and lighter and more efficient batteries can create opportunities for companies in many sectors. Executives involved in different parts of the electric vehicle and auto tech markets will discuss future opportunities and sector changes.

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 63 new claims ("FLV 3 Claims") encompassing approximately 1295 acres contiguous to the south and east of the Company's FLV Project located in Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada. With the additional ground, ACME's total number of claims in the area have increased to 207 totaling approximately 4002 acres. These claims are pending final approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/159203_33653bdbc4727bda_002.jpg

Figure 1: FLV Claim Group Map

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 121 Mining Investment Las Vegas Summit takes place on March 28th and 29th and attracts US and international investors for two days of investment-led panel sessions and CEO presentations.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited as Joint Broker with immediate effect

Charles FitzRoy, CEO of Bradda Head Lithium, commented:

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2023 prospecting program at its Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") located in the James Bay Region of the Province of Quebec, Canada. The focus of the program is to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites by way of systematic prospecting, geological mapping and geochemical sampling (the "Program").

2023 Exploration Plansat Hydra

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC") in New York, under the symbol "BRWXF''. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol "BRW".

Killian Charles, President and CEO, commented: "As one of the largest lithium grassroot exploration company in the Americas, the new listing on the OTC will allow a broader group of investors to participate in our lithium exploration strategy and Brunswick Exploration will benefit from the improved visibility and trading liquidity for U.S. institutional and retail investors."

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lawrence Tsang PGeo. as Vice President Exploration.

Lawrence Tsang currently serves as the Senior Geologist of Ascot Resources Ltd. and the Technical Advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration Corp., a private exploration company based in British Columbia. Mr. Tsang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has administered numerous grassroots and advanced projects for both private and public companies.

Argentina Lithium Further Delineates Concentrated Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Further Delineates Concentrated Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports continued positive lithium brine results at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina including a 178 m * section with results ranging from 241 to 340 mgl lithium (*no sample was collected from 30 m of this interval) from the seventh diamond drill hole of the current program.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"These new results demonstrate the continuity of concentrated lithium brines within our exploration area and expands the area known to host lithium brines to the northwest. We have been pleased by the extensive vertical column of concentrated brines intersected to date in the core of our basin. The drill program has confirmed the original geophysical interpretation for conductive brine aquifers very well, providing confidence in the potential for future drilling on the extensive untested portions of the geophysical anomaly to continue to potentially extend our zone of lithium-rich brines." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The results of the brine analyses for holes seven and eight are shown in Table 1, as well as the type of sample collected, and the respective intervals from which brine was recovered. The ninth and final hole of the program was recently completed and laboratory analytical results are pending.

Rincon West Project and Program Details

The Rincon West Project, located west and north of Rio Tinto's adjacent Rincon Project, covers 3742.8 hectares of the salar basin. Figure 1 presents a map of the Rincon West property showing the positions of the nine permitted and completed exploration holes from this program (see  News Releases dated July 13, 2022 , October 3, 2022 , October 25, 2022 and January 26, 2023 ). The map in Figure 1 displays the drill locations overlaid on the conductive zones delineated with TEM geophysics (see May 2, 2022 News Release ; Note: the easternmost property extension was acquired after the completion of the TEM survey and therefore shows no geophysics results).

Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium's geologists. Drill holes RW-DDH-007 and RW-DDH-008 were executed with diamond drilling (HQ-diameter), permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations and recovery of brine samples where possible. Argentina Lithium's preferred method for brine sampling deploys a 'single packer' sampling unit during drilling. The packer sampling method allows the recovery of brine samples at specific depths while sealing the hole at the top and bottom of the interval. For single packer sampling, an inflatable seal closes the top of the interval; the lower limit of drilling represents the bottom of the interval. In certain instances, double packer sampling is conducted following the completion of drilling. In this case, inflatable seals are employed to close both the top and bottom of the sample interval. The maximum span of double packer sampling is limited to less than 4 m by the height of the drill mast and other equipment limitations.

Table 1:  Interval data and results of brines analyses for lithium, potassium, and magnesium for drill holes RW-DDH-007 and RW-DDH-008

Sample interval (m)

Sample Method

Li

K

Mg

Density

From

To

Thickness


(mg/litre)

(g/ml)

RW-DDH-007




113

143

30

Single packer

197

3591

1910

1.121

143

167

24

Single packer

278

5475

2378

1.171

167

191

24

Single packer

286

5691

2415

1.171

191

212

21

Single packer

297

5793

2529

1.176

212

230

18

Single packer

285

5486

2470

1.170

230

248

18

Single packer

271

5174

2351

1.160

266

284

18

Single packer

241

4446

2147

1.139

296

321

25

Single packer

340

6460

2863

1.192

141

144

3

Double packer

291

5438

2551

1.166

156

159

3

Double packer

264

4950

2297

1.153

168

171

3

Double packer

285

5314

2511

1.164

180

183

3

Double packer

280

5217

2419

1.158

RW-DDH-008




80

98

18

Single packer

1.001

98

113

15

Single packer

42

67

1.002

110

125

15

Single packer

57

943

1046

1.040

140

155

15

Single packer

312

5629

2861

1.180

182

197

15

Single packer

228

4044

2042

1.136

197

212

15

Single packer

355

6148

3088

1.195

*Both drill holes were inclined vertically; the salar strata are believed to be flat lying resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Table 2:  Collar and maximum depth information for RW-DDH-007 and RW-DDH-008

Hole ID

East

North

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth


UTM Zone 19S (WGS84)

(m)

(deg.)

(deg.)

(m)

RW-DDH-007

681453

7337379

3775

n/a

90

347.0

RW-DDH-008

680688

7337736

3781

n/a

90

323.0

Observations regarding RW-DDH-007

RW-DDH-007 is an in-fill hole in the south-central portion of the basin. From near surface to 66 m depth, sandy units were crossed with gravel and clay beds. Sulphate minerals appear in the sedimentary sequence below 66 m , with particularly high concentration between 90 and 116 m depths. Fine-to-medium sandy units extended from 116 to 191 m , with layers of clay, sulphates and fine gravels observed infrequently. Basement clasts were also observed sporadically at some levels. From 191 to 215 m depth, a unit of coarse-to-medium sands was intersected.  Ignimbrites with little fracturing were intersected between 215 and 285 m depths. From 285 m to the bottom of the hole, what are interpreted as basement units with varying degrees of alteration and silicification were intersected. The hole was terminated at 347 m depth in argillic-altered granite.

Observations regarding RW-DDH-008

RW-DDH-008 extends drilling to the northwest and infills an undrilled area between holes RW-DDH-005 and 006.  Gravels and sands were drilled in the top 26 m of this hole, underlain by 6 m of weakly-cemented volcanic tuff. Sandy units resumed at 32 m , initially with a large amount of organic material, and with sulphates beginning at 37 m depth. A silt layer with clay was crossed between 40 and 62 m . Fine sands with coarse gravel layers were intersected between 62 and 83 m , extending to 86 m with poorly consolidated sands. There follow 5 m of sands in a clay matrix, and from 91 to 122 m , coarse-to-medium sands containing basement clasts. From 122 to 182 m , another coarse-to-medium sandy unit was crossed exhibiting ignimbrite clasts and very infrequent clay layers. The hole crossed ignimbrite with little fracturing between 182 and 277 m depth. The underlying transition showed 1.5 m of breccia with angular basement clasts, followed by quartzite basement. The uppermost 30 m of basement displays fractures filled with pyrite, hematite and chlorite. The drill was stopped at 323 m in quartzite basement with little fracturing.

All core samples recovered by drilling were retained for geologic logging. An extensive selection of samples has been sent for brine recovery testing at an independent laboratory. This analysis remains pending.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2008 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2005 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density. The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequence. For the holes RW-DDH-007 and 008 reported herein, the blank (2) and duplicate (2) samples reported within the acceptable range.   A single low-grade and either a medium-grade or high-grade reference standard sample was included within the submitted samples for each hole.  The low-grade reference standard analyses were above 3 standard deviations (SD) with between 2.0 and 8.6 relative percent difference (RPD) from the best value; the medium grade reference standard inserted into the hole RW-DDH-007 sample sequence was within 2 SD below the best value with 0.75 RPD; the high-grade reference standard inserted into the hole RW-DDH-008 sample sequence returned less than 3 SD below the best value with a 2.46 RPD.

Qualified Person

David Terry , Ph.D., P.Geo. is the Company's Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Terry is responsible for oversight of the Company's early-stage exploration at the Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Terry.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-further-delineates-concentrated-lithium-brine-zone-at-rincon-west-project-301804699.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×