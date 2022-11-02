Lithium Investing News

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Stephen Hanson, CEO will be presenting on November 9th at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

ACME Lithium Inc
Steve Hanson
(604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com
https://acmelithium.com/

ACME Lithium Signs Exploration Agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation in Southeastern Manitoba, Canada

ACME Lithium Signs Exploration Agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation in Southeastern Manitoba, Canada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has signed an Exploration Agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation to develop a positive relationship that promotes mutual respect, cooperation, and ongoing communication around mineral exploration activities conducted by the Company within Sagkeeng Traditional Territory.

"ACME acknowledges and respects the rights and values of the Sagkeeng First Nation, and we are committed to building an open and transparent relationship founded on regular dialogue. We look forward to working together over the years ahead," says Company CEO Steve Hanson.

ACME Lithium Inc Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference

ACME Lithium Inc Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF), a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Stephen Hanson, CEO will be presenting at 9:30 AM ET on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the ACME Lithium Inc management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

ACME Lithium to Target Rhyolite Ridge Model with Commencement of Geophysical Survey at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium to Target Rhyolite Ridge Model with Commencement of Geophysical Survey at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that Hasbrouck Geophysics is mobilizing a crew and equipment for a geophysical profile across a newly recognized conceptual target for mineralized tuff at its Fish Lake Valley (FLV), NV Project.

A gravity meter and Geode EM3D HSAMT system will be used on the approximately two mile geophysical traverse. Field work is expected to be complete in two weeks. Data collected will test the graben concept and will be used to locate drilling test holes.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of José Gustavo de Castro Alem to the Company's advisory board. José is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. José specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work.

José has held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)) facilities in the 1990s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In 2009, José was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX:AKE), where he was responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle, Argentina.

LithiumBank Reports Up to 60X Grade Increase and Production of High Purity Lithium Concentrate From DLE Test Work at the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, Alberta, Canada

LithiumBank Reports Up to 60X Grade Increase and Production of High Purity Lithium Concentrate From DLE Test Work at the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, Alberta, Canada

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (FSE: HT9) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from the Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) test work on brine from the 100% owned Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project in Alberta. Test work results indicate the selected DLE technology to be a highly effective and scalable method of extracting lithium chloride from the Boardwalk brine.

Highlights

SPEY RESOURCES EXTRACTS 99.5% BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM CARBONATE USING EKOSOLVE PROCESS FROM OUR FLAGSHIP CANDELA II, INCAHUASI SALAR PROJECT

SPEY RESOURCES EXTRACTS 99.5% BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM CARBONATE USING EKOSOLVE PROCESS FROM OUR FLAGSHIP CANDELA II, INCAHUASI SALAR PROJECT

Spey Resources Corp . (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further information regarding its recent extraction of 99.5% battery grade lithium carbonate using the Ekosolve™ process. As announced in the Company's news release dated October 28, 2022, the Chemical Engineering Department at the University of Melbourne, Australia has successfully produced lithium carbonate from lithium chloride extracted from the Company's brines in Incahuasi Salar at the Candela II Project using the Ekosolve™ process. Spey has acquired the first Ekosolve production licence, which prioritizes the Company to be the first client to commission Ekosolve to complete the construction proposal, preliminary and plant engineering and manufacturing of the plant at Incahuasi. EkoSolve has issued seven other licences to date and will progressively commence engineering after Spey engineering is completed.

Canada Silver Cobalt Announces New Assay Results at Castle East with up to 2,900 g/t Silver and 1.05% Cobalt over 0.50 Meters

Canada Silver Cobalt Announces New Assay Results at Castle East with up to 2,900 g/t Silver and 1.05% Cobalt over 0.50 Meters

The assay results are from the 60,000m drill program completed earlier this year.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces new assay results from its 60,000m drill program at Castle East including intercepts up to 2,900 gt silver and 1.05% cobalt over 0.5 meters.

