ACME Lithium Inc Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF), a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Stephen Hanson, CEO will be presenting at 9:30 AM ET on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the ACME Lithium Inc management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will also be live-streamed at the following link.

About ACME Lithium Inc

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 26th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one investor meetings and more.

Featured sectors include AI/Big data technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

For further information:
Stephen Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
(604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Source: ACME Lithium Inc

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium to Target Rhyolite Ridge Model with Commencement of Geophysical Survey at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium to Target Rhyolite Ridge Model with Commencement of Geophysical Survey at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that Hasbrouck Geophysics is mobilizing a crew and equipment for a geophysical profile across a newly recognized conceptual target for mineralized tuff at its Fish Lake Valley (FLV), NV Project.

A gravity meter and Geode EM3D HSAMT system will be used on the approximately two mile geophysical traverse. Field work is expected to be complete in two weeks. Data collected will test the graben concept and will be used to locate drilling test holes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium to Participate in the Conference on Mining and Its Role in EV Demand Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, October 4th

ACME Lithium to Participate in the Conference on Mining and Its Role in EV Demand Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, October 4th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME"), announced today that Company CEO, Stephen Hanson has been invited to present at the Conference on Mining and its Role in EV Demand, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, October 4th at 11 A.M. EDT.

Tate Sullivan, Industrials Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will host panel discussions with mining companies to discuss global supply trends of various materials that industrial companies need to buy in order to satisfy future demand for batteries and electric vehicles. Panels will discuss mining developments in the U.S. for lithium, nickel, and other mineral resources. Executives from mining companies will provide different perspectives on the long-term outlook for demand from battery and electric vehicle customers.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Expands Manitoba Lithium Projects in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Expands Manitoba Lithium Projects in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has acquired by staking 10 claims totaling approximately 5196 acres situated near Birse Lake, southeastern Manitoba, Canada, contiguous and directly east of ACME's Shatford Lake project area.

The Birse Lake claim block covers the Birse Lake pluton that has numerous pegmatite occurrences along its periphery. The project claim area has been filed with the Manitoba government and is subject to review and processing. This brings ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba to approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

ACME Lithium Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "ACLHF". ACME upgraded to the OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

  • The proposed incentive package from Louisiana includes US$9.6M in tax incentives and payroll rebates over the first ten years of operation. Upon specific site selection:
    • potential additional state and local economic and workforce incentives
    • an expedited process for all required state permits
  • Ucore's Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to commit the Company toward establishing its first Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) in Louisiana
  • Rare earth oxide products from the Louisiana SMC will be critical to North America's and Louisiana's goal to expand toward green energy technologies

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a mutual commitment with the US State of Louisiana ("Louisiana" or the "State") toward the establishment of the Company's first Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") rare earth element ("REE") separation facility - the Louisiana SMC.

The Company's executive team has been in discussions with the State since the spring of 2022 and spent the better part of summer in a due-diligence process. This included an August trip to examine ten existing "brownfield facilities" throughout the State. Each of these facilities provides a head start as the prospective location of the Louisiana SMC versus a new construction or "greenfield facility."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 19th

AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 19th

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVLNF:OTC, AVL:TSX), based in Toronto, ON, focused on Critical Minerals Supply Chains including lithium battery materials today announced that President & CEO, Don Bubar, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 19th, 2022.

DATE : October 19 t h , 2022
TIME: 4:00PM
LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 20 and 21 with Avalon's VP, External Affairs, Zeeshan Syed and potentially with Mr. Bubar on October 24.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Foremost Lithium Prepares to Drill High-Grade Beryl Pegmatites at Their 100% Owned Jean Lake Lithium Property in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Prepares to Drill High-Grade Beryl Pegmatites at Their 100% Owned Jean Lake Lithium Property in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced preparations for a winter diamond drill program on its 100% owned 2,476 acre1,002 hectare Jean Lake Lithium Property situated in the mine-friendly district of Snow Lake, Manitoba. The drill targets will include the high-grade spodumene-bearing Beryl pegmatite dykes where grab sample assays of 3.89% and 5.17% Li2O were received from pegmatite dyke B1 and 3.81%, 4.09% and 4.74% Li2O from pegmatite dyke B2 in August 2021. Elsewhere on the property coincident drone ("UAV" or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) magnetic lows with coincident anomalous responses for lithium, cesium, rubidium, and niobium in soil samples analyzed with Mobile Metal Ion Technology (MMI) will be drill tested.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

MINISTER OF PRODUCTION AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT OF SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA APPROVES DRILL PERMITS FOR SPEY'S POCITOS SALAR PROJECTS

MINISTER OF PRODUCTION AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT OF SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA APPROVES DRILL PERMITS FOR SPEY'S POCITOS SALAR PROJECTS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ministerio de Produccion y Desarrollo Sustentable‎ (Minister of Production and Sustainable Development) (the " MPSD ") has approved the Company's drill permits for Pocitos Salar projects 1 and 2. As mentioned in the Company's press release dated October 6, 2022, the drill camp, internet, diesel tanks and geological offices have been constructed in the town of Pocitos.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange, ION Energy Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

TSX Venture Exchange, ION Energy Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

Ali Haji, Chief Executive Officer and Director, ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) ("ION" or the "Company") (TSXV: ION) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About Ion Energy Ltd, (TSXV: ION)

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c5959.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HARRY NIJJAR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HARRY NIJJAR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Harry Nijjar has joined Spey as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2022.

Mr. Nijjar is currently a managing director with Malaspina Consultants Inc. and provides chief financial officer and strategic financial advisory services across many industries. His experience has allowed him to help companies successfully navigate regulatory and financial environments within which they operate. Mr. Nijjar holds a CPA, CMA, designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

