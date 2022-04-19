Resource News Investing News

ACME Lithium Inc. is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic Advisory Board to provide counsel to ACME's executive management team and Corporate Board of Directors. The initial appointees bring extensive depth and experience in their respective fields and will provide important counsel as ACME develops its lithium projects in the United States and Canada.Appointees include:Paul McGuigan, P. Geo. - ...

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic Advisory Board to provide counsel to ACME's executive management team and Corporate Board of Directors. The initial appointees bring extensive depth and experience in their respective fields and will provide important counsel as ACME develops its lithium projects in the United States and Canada.

Appointees include:

Paul McGuigan, P. Geo. - Technical Advisor

Mr. McGuigan is a Professional Geoscientist registered with the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia, with 47 years of international experience in mineral exploration, deposit evaluation, mine operations, and corporate governance. As a geochemist, he developed the mineral separation techniques now commonly employed in mineral exploration, diamond exploration, and heavy mineral sands sampling. First employed by Resource Associates of Alaska, Pechiney Ugine Kuhlmann, and Esso Minerals Canada, he operated in Canada and the United States. For the last 36 years, Mr. McGuigan has managed the Cambria group of consulting companies in North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Southwest Pacific. He has served as a member of the Consulting Practice and the Geoscience Committees of the Engineers and Geoscientists of BC.

Matt Banta, PH - Technical Advisor

Mr. Banta has over 20 years of technical and professional experience in groundwater and surface water resource inventories, water development projects, and water resource management. Mr. Banta has managed and completed numerous groundwater and surface water resource investigations and inventories, hydraulic testing programs, aquifer testing programs and groundwater characterization studies throughout the world and western United States. Mr. Banta has extensive professional expertise in stakeholder engagement, environmental and natural resource studies, permitting, regulatory compliance, groundwater and surface water monitoring plans, and drilling program planning and management.

Mr. Banta earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental and Natural Resource Science, with an emphasis in Hydrology from the University of Nevada-Reno and is a certified member of the American Institute of Hydrology. Mr. Banta offers diverse experience in the United States, Canada, South America, Russia, and Mexico, with focused expertise in complex water resource investigations and characterization studies for lithium brine, open pit, and underground mining projects. Mr. Banta's environmental, regulatory, and permitting experience includes, Special Use Permits, Clean Water Act compliance, USACE resource inventories and permitting, NEPA document preparation, discharge permitting, Nevada water rights permitting, and Nevada Water Pollution Control Permits.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, southeast Oregon and in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from the drilling program to be carried out on the FLV property. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling and other sampling results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120784

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME LithiumCSE:ACMEBattery Metals Investing
ACME:CC
ACME Lithium

ACME Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present at Mines and Money Conference April 5th to 7th

ACME Lithium to Present at Mines and Money Conference April 5th to 7th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at Mines and Money Online Connect from April 5th to April 7th. https:minesandmoney.comonline

Mines and Money Online Connect brings together senior management teams of mining companies and provides the opportunity to connect and meet face-to-face with carefully qualified investors from institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices, and private investors to discuss project updates and share presentations virtually.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences IP Survey at Warm Springs Project, Oregon

ACME Lithium Commences IP Survey at Warm Springs Project, Oregon

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has contracted with KLM Geoscience of Las Vegas, NV for an induced polarization (IP) survey on ACME's Warm Springs lithium brine project near the Nevada border in southern Harney County, Oregon. KLM mobilized on March 26th and final results are expected within 45 days. The survey will be used to locate a drill test of the Property.

The WS Project claims are situated regionally in a "nested" cluster of calderas northwest of NYSE-listed Lithium Americas' Nevada Thacker Pass lithium project and ASX-listed Jindalee Resources Oregon JRL project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc. to Present at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada March 30th and 31st

ACME Lithium Inc. to Present at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada March 30th and 31st

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at the 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. https:www.weare121.com121mininginvestment-las-vegas

The 121 Mining Investment Las Vegas Summit takes place on March 30th and 31st and attracts US and international investors for two days of investment-led panel sessions and CEO presentations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc. Acquires New Lithium Project in McDermitt Caldera Region

ACME Lithium Inc. Acquires New Lithium Project in McDermitt Caldera Region

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 340 placer mining claims (the "WS Project") encompassing approximately 6727 acres near the Nevada border, in south east Oregon. See ACME map: https:acmelithium.comwarm-springs-oregon

The WS Project claims are situated regionally in a "nested" cluster of calderas north west of NYSE-listed Lithium Americas' Nevada Thacker Pass lithium project and ASX-listed Jindalee Resources Oregon JRL project. Lithium Americas has a stated mineral reserve of 3.1 million tonnes @3,233 ppm Lithium and Jindalee has a mineral resource estimate of 1.43 billion tons @ 1,320 ppm Lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc. Closes US$3 Million Funding with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

ACME Lithium Inc. Closes US$3 Million Funding with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of February 3rd, 2022, it has closed its US$3 Million funding agreement (the "Transaction") with Lithium Royalty Corporation ("LRC"), a leading battery metals royalty and streaming company, and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd ("Waratah"). The Transaction consists of a private placement financing and a royalty sale on ACME's two projects in Manitoba, Canada. As a result of the funding, ACME's working capital is approximately C$7.2 million with no debt.

The Transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Grows Lithium Property Package in Quebec With New Claims Near Johan Beetz

Brunswick Exploration Grows Lithium Property Package in Quebec With New Claims Near Johan Beetz

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has recently identified and acquired several major pegmatite fields on the North Shore of Quebec located near Johan Beetz Bay, 56 kilometres east of the town of Havre St-Pierre. A total of 300 claims, separated into 12 blocks and totaling 16,121 hectares, were acquired or optioned and are collectively known as the North Shore Lithium Project. All claims are located within 28 kilometers north of the 138 paved highway. The claim package includes an option agreement with Kintavar Exploration Inc. ("Kintavar") for the BJB property.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "Our compilation work continues to rapidly identify highly prospective areas with strong potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Very few companies are actively advancing aggressive, hard-rock grassroots projects in the lithium space and I am very excited to expand into this region of Quebec, which benefits from good supportive infrastructure. Combined with our previously announced portfolio in the Maritimes alongside the newly expanded projects in Quebec, Brunswick Exploration is now well positioned to launch one of the largest grassroots lithium exploration programs in Canada."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES WARRANT AMENDMENT

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES WARRANT AMENDMENT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that it has amended the term of 2,975,000 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued pursuant to a private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") which closed on April 8, 2021. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the company and one Warrant, with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.22 until April 8, 2022 (the " Expiry Date "). The Company has extended the Expiry Date of each Warrant to the date that is the earlier of: (i) 30 days after the date the Company's common shares re-commence trading on ‎the Canadian Securities Exchange; and (ii) October 8, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain the same. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

About Spey Resources Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR POCITOS 1 PROJECT TO RECHARGE RESOURCES CORP.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR POCITOS 1 PROJECT TO RECHARGE RESOURCES CORP.

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Recharge Resources Corp. ( CSE: RR ) ("Recharge Resources") whereby Recharge Resources may acquire up to a 100% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project, an 800 hectare lithium brine project located just outside of Salta, Argentina (the "Option"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Recharge Resources may exercise the Option and earn an 80% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project by paying Spey US$850,000 in cash payments and by issuing US$900,000 in common shares over a 12-month period from the date of exchange approval of the Agreement, on the following basis:

  • US$250,000 in exploration expenditures must be incurred over the initial 12 month period;
  • An initial cash payment of US$350,000 and common share issuance having a value of US$400,000 are to be made within three business days; and
  • A further payment of US$500,000 in cash and common share issuance having a value of US$500,000 are to be made 12 months from the date of the first cash payment and share issuances.

Recharge Resources may exercise the Option and earn an additional 20% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project for a total of 100% interest, by paying Spey Resources an additional US$6,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Acquires Additional Lithium and Tin Properties in Nova Scotia

Brunswick Exploration Acquires Additional Lithium and Tin Properties in Nova Scotia

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups in west central Nova Scotia, totaling 115,837 hectares, all within the huge peraluminous South Mountain Batholith located roughly 30 kilometers west of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "We have further expanded our grassroot lithium portfolio with additional properties in Nova Scotia. Once more, we are the first to assemble comprehensive regional critical metals properties and we believe we have secured the best targets throughout the province. Nova Scotia is a great jurisdiction with a storied mining history and current operating mines. BRW has now secured a host of exciting targets in Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and we continue to see multiple opportunities to expand our portfolio. Our Phase 1 exploration program will focus on prospecting and soil/stream sampling and is expected to begin in Q2 in all three provinces. We look forward to putting Eastern Canada on the map for critical metal exploration and discovery."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES COMPLETES SCHEDULED PAYMENT FOR CANDELA II PROJECT

SPEY RESOURCES COMPLETES SCHEDULED PAYMENT FOR CANDELA II PROJECT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has paid the U.S. $1 million option payment, and completed U.S. $500,000 in exploration expenditures, in respect of the Candela II project in the Incahuasi Salar in Argentina. Accordingly, pursuant to the terms of the option agreement with A.I.S. Resources Limited (AIS), Spey has exercised the option to acquire 80% of the Candella II project. Spey has also, as a result of exercising the option, acquired the further right, but not the obligation, to acquire the remaining 20% interest by making a payment of U.S. $6-million on or before March 18, 2023, which payment amount is subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms of the option agreement.

About Spey Resources Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
a closeup of a compass pointing to "invest"

Battery Metals in Australia

The energy sector is shifting away from carbon-based fuels and toward renewable alternatives, with the electric vehicle (EV) boom being an especially salient example of this trend.

This means battery metals, which are used for a variety of renewable energy ventures, including lithium-ion batteries, are quickly becoming critical raw materials.

Investors have likely already heard about lithium and cobalt, darlings of the EV industry, but other common battery metals include graphite, vanadium and manganese. Lithium is a soft, silver-coloured metal that is most notably used in the lithium-ion batteries used to power EVs. Australia is currently the world’s largest supplier of this popular metal, positioning the country as a major player in the renewable energy sector.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×