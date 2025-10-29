Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Three November Healthcare Conferences

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming healthcare conferences in November.

  • On Wednesday November 12, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST, Aclaris' Chief Executive Officer Dr. Neal Walker and other members of Aclaris' senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the Guggenheim 2 nd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA.
  • On Wednesday November 12, 2025, at 1:20 PM EST, Aclaris' President and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Hugh Davis and other members of Aclaris' senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.
  • On Monday November 17, 2025, at 2:00 PM GMT (9:00 AM EST), Dr. Walker will participate in a fireside chat during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK.

Live and archived webcasts of these events will be accessible on the Events page of https://www.aclaristx.com/ . The webcasts will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on X (formerly Twitter) at @AclarisTx and on LinkedIn .

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
wroberts@aclaristx.com


Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report