Steadright Announces Addition of a New Advisory Board Member, and Changes in Financial Year-End

Steadright Announces Addition of a New Advisory Board Member, and Changes in Financial Year-End

(TheNewswire)

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc.

 

June 18th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), welcomes the addition of Jeffrey N. Mosseri to its Advisory Board. Jeffrey is a distinguished Investment Banker and Asset Manager, with over five decades of experience in global capital marked by a specialized expertise in Metals and Mining. He is a seasoned fiduciary with extensive experience in international arbitrage and cross-border corporate governance, including 18 years of service on the board of a major multinational chemical corporation.

 

Jeffrey knows a number of languages and has operated in both European and North American financial markets. He has Sector Expertise, is an expert in Capital Markets and has a thorough knowledge of Board Governance and Global Relations.

 

Professionally, Jeffrey is currently an Investment Banker at Four Points Capital Partners LLC. in New York. From 2009 to 2024 he was an Asset Manager at Axiom Capital Management and a Money Manager at Murphy & Durieu from 2005 to 2009.

 

Jeffrey was a Money Manager at Goldsmith & Harris from 1984 to 2005 and at Prescott Ball & Turban from 1977 to 1984.

 

In his early career, Jeffrey was a Money Manager at L.F. Rothschild from 1973 to 1977 and at White, Weld & Co. from 1967 to 1973.

 

Jeffrey studied Economics at Kings College, Cambridge University in England and Advanced Studies in Political Science in Geneva, Switzerland. He also attended the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva, Switzerland, and gained a Masters in International Affairs (MIA) in International Studies.

 

Steadright CEO, Matt Lewis, states, "We welcome a professional of Jeffrey's vast experience and stature with open arms. Jeff has a strong first-hand knowledge of the North African region and has a wealth of contacts he can introduce to our company. He is a fine addition to the Steadright team and we all look forward to working with him."



               

Changes in Financial Year-End

 

Steadright, a reporting issuer, today announces that it is changing its financial year-end from March 31 to August 31.

 

The change in financial year-end has been made to align with and improve financial and operational efficiencies. As a result, the next financial year-end of the Company will occur on August 31, 2026.  

 

Further details regarding the change in financial year-end, including the length and ending dates of the Company's financial reporting periods, its interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the Company's transition year and its new financial year, will be available in the Company's Notice of Change in Year-End prepared in accordance with Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102, and filed on the Company's SEDAR profile, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

 

ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focussed on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq. km of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, along with the Copper Valley Project. Steadright has a binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco and 80% of Exterra Mining & Exploration SARL, which has 3 antimony exploration licenses, for which soon a production permit can be applied for. Steadright also has an LOI with SilverLine Mining Sarl, a Moroccan company.

 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information, please contact:

Matt Lewis

CEO & Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Email: enquires@steadright.ca

Tel: 1-905-410-0587

www.steadright.ca

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or ‎achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-‎looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no ‎certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful ‎exploration and ‎development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to ‎the actual results of exploration and ‎development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of ‎future financing on ‎acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; ‎general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions ‎and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; ‎commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; ‎competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks ‎inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory ‎approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting ‎Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key ‎individuals.

 

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the ‎securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United ‎States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and ‎may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons ‎unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an ‎exemption from such registration is available.‎

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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