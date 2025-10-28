Accuray to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on November 5, 2025

Accuray to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on November 5, 2025

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended September 30, 2025, during a conference call hosted by company management at 1:30 p.m. PT4:30 p.m. ET on November 5, 2025.

The conference call dial-in numbers are 1-833-316-0563 (USA) or 1-412-317-5747 (international). In addition, a dial-up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week. The replay number is 1-855-669-9658 (USA) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), conference ID: 7403898.

A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.accuray.com. A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Investor Contact
Aman Patel, CFA
Investor Relations, ICR Healthcare
aman.patel@icrhealthcare.com 

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
bkaplan@accuray.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-2026-financial-results-on-november-5-2025-302596279.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AccurayorporatedARAYNGS:ARAYMedical Device Investing
ARAY
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Announces New 3D Model Deals Continuing to Drive Its Growth, As Company Surpasses 37,700 3D Models Produced

Nextech3D.ai Announces New 3D Model Deals Continuing to Drive Its Growth, As Company Surpasses 37,700 3D Models Produced

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair Replacing Jeff DawleyNextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D... Keep Reading...
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and... Keep Reading...
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians. BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital... Keep Reading...
HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at... Keep Reading...
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2025

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or... Keep Reading...
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the... Keep Reading...
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries CommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Announces the Official Start of Civil Construction Work in Sorel-Tracy, in Line with the Announced Schedule

CHARBONE annonce le debut officiel des travaux de construction civil a Sorel-Tracy, conformement a l'echeancier annonce

1911 Gold Strengthens Operations Leadership with Appointment of Éric Vinet as COO and Additional Senior Site Personnel

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Announces the Official Start of Civil Construction Work in Sorel-Tracy, in Line with the Announced Schedule

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE annonce le debut officiel des travaux de construction civil a Sorel-Tracy, conformement a l'echeancier annonce

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Strengthens Operations Leadership with Appointment of Éric Vinet as COO and Additional Senior Site Personnel

Base Metals Investing

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

Tech Investing

Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Precious Metals Investing

Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project