Accuray Launches All-in-One Radiotherapy Solution With Advanced Capabilities Designed to Set a New Standard in Cancer Care

New Solution Provides an Unprecedented Set of Tools, Empowering Clinical Teams With Choice and Flexibility to Deliver Adaptive Care—Tailoring Radiotherapy to Each Patient's Unique Needs
Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the company is advancing its legacy of leadership in adaptive radiotherapy with the introduction of the Accuray Stellar™* Solution. Initially for the U.S. market, the new Accuray technology is not just a system, it's a solution, comprised of a comprehensive tool set designed to empower clinical teams to address the evolving treatment needs of patients undergoing radiotherapy.
The Accuray Stellar solution, a configuration of the Radixact ® Treatment Delivery System, will be featured at Accuray booth #525 during the 2025 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting in San Francisco, California , September 28 – 30, 2025. Meeting attendees are invited to attend the U.S. unveiling at the company's booth on Sunday, September 28 , at 11:30 am PT .
"Innovations in radiation medicine, such as adaptive radiotherapy, are enabling clinicians to deliver more precise treatments that can lead to better tumor control and potentially higher survival rates. Our goal with Accuray Stellar is to provide tools that make it simple, fast and practical for medical teams to adopt adaptive radiotherapy techniques where needed, regardless of the stage of the patient's cancer journey. The solution reflects our commitment to innovating with purpose and compassion, and to redefining what's possible in personalized, radiotherapy treatments," said Suzanne Winter , president and CEO of Accuray.
To broaden the reach of transformative cancer care, Accuray Stellar easily integrates with the company's proprietary software and hardware solutions ― and vendor partner technologies ― expanding the range of available radiation delivery options and streamlining the treatment workflow for each patient.
With Accuray Stellar, clinicians have access to a solution capable of the full range of delivery modalities, from image-guided radiation therapy (IMRT) to stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments and surface-guided ration therapy (SGRT), to optimize outcomes for standard radiation therapy indications including breast, prostate, lung, and head and neck cancers, in addition to complex treatments such as total marrow irradiation.
Accuray Stellar provides a unique option for accurately delivering radiation while correcting for changes in the size or shape of the tumor, and patient or tumor movement, that can occur while patients undergo care. The solution offers a versatile and simplified path to adaptive radiotherapy developed to provide the foundation for adaptive care that can evolve with each patient's needs. The adaptive suite ranges from real-time motion tracking and correction, with Synchrony ® technology, to offline adaptive protocols featuring PreciseART ® , as well as an online-adaptive ready interface (a prerequisite for OART**), providing the foundation for adaptive care that evolves with each patient's needs.
Medical care teams can also leverage one of the company's latest innovations, Adapt LTE*** powered by Accuray Cenos, only available on Accuray Stellar. Adapt LTE retrospectively evaluates previously delivered Accuray Precision treatment plans against original therapy objectives. It leverages adaptive tools to analyze historical treatment data to help clarify clinical decision pathways. It is designed for training purposes or post-treatment evaluation, enabling clinicians to build greater confidence and consistency in planning, contouring, and determining the appropriate use of adaptive technologies. This is a tool that allows clinicians to learn, trial and evaluate.
ClearRT ® helical kVCT imaging provides the foundation for Accuray adaptive radiotherapy technology. ClearRT is designed to acquire high resolution images with ease and speed, providing healthcare professionals with exceptional clarity of the tumor and surrounding anatomy. Better clarity in imaging will enable clinicians to make more informed decisions about all aspects of the patient's treatment and helps improve the quality of care for almost any patient who would benefit from radiotherapy.
About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin , with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to expectations regarding the company's products, clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the global macroeconomic environment on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; disruptions to our supply chain, including increased logistics costs; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; substantial outstanding indebtedness and its ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants related to its debt; risks inherent in international operations; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 28, 2025 , and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.
*The Accuray Stellar System is currently available for the US market and is subject to international regulatory approval or licensing processes such that the availability of these products may vary according to geographical location.
**OART stands for Online Adaptive Radiation Therapy
***Adapt LTE is currently available for the US market and is subject to international regulatory approval or licensing processes such that the availability of these products may vary according to geographical location. LTE stands for Learn, Trial, and Evaluate
