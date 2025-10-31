Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Award Under NASDAQ Listing Rules

Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Award Under NASDAQ Listing Rules

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported, as required by NASDAQ Listing Rules, equity inducement awards to Stephen La Neve, the company's new Chief Executive Officer. As a material inducement to Mr. La Neve joining the company, and in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Board of Directors of the company approved granting Mr. La Neve awards consisting of (i)1,500,000 restricted stock units covering shares of the company's common stock and (ii) 1,500,000 performance-based restricted stock units ("PSUs") covering shares of the company's common stock, in each case effective as of October 31, 2025 (the "Inducement Awards"). The Inducement Awards were made outside of the company's current equity plan, but are subject to terms and conditions generally consistent with those in the company's 2016 Equity Incentive Plan.

Twenty-five percent of the restricted stock units subject to the restricted stock unit award will vest on each anniversary of October 31, 2025, subject to Mr. La Neve's continued service through each applicable vesting date.

The PSU award is eligible to vest based on the company's stock price performance over an approximately six-year performance period ending September 30, 3031.  The PSU award is divided into three tranches.  Each tranche is eligible to vest one year after the achievement of a stock price goal, measured based on the volume weighted average price of the company's common stock ("VWAP") over a trailing, consecutive 30-day trading day period, as compared to a starting price equal to the VWAP over a trailing, consecutive 30-day trading day period prior to October 20, 2025 (the "Starting Price"), Mr. La Neve's employment start date.  The stock price goals and number of PSUs eligible to vest per tranche are as follows:  (i) 375,000 PSUs are eligible to vest upon the achievement of a stock price goal on or prior to September 30, 2027 equal to the greater of $2.00 per share or a 25% share price increase relative to the Starting Price; (ii) 375,000 PSUs are eligible to vest upon the achievement of a stock price goal on or prior to September 30, 2029 equal to the greater of $2.50 per share or a 60% share price increase relative to the Starting Price; and (iii) 500,000 PSUs are eligible to vest upon the achievement of a stock price goal on or prior to September 30, 2031 equal to the greater of $3.00 per share or a 90% share price increase relative to the Starting Price; provided, however, that no more than one third (1/3) of the aggregate number of PSUs may vest earlier than the first anniversary of the PSU award's grant date and no more than a total of two thirds (2/3) of the aggregate number of PSUs may vest earlier than the second anniversary of the grant date.

About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
bkaplan@accuray.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-incorporated-reports-inducement-award-under-nasdaq-listing-rules-302601233.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ARAY
