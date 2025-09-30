Accuray and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Announce Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Online Adaptive Radiotherapy in Support of Improving Cancer Patient Care

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health (UW SMPH) announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance online adaptive radiotherapy (OART) on the Accuray helical radiation treatment delivery platform. As part of the MOU, the two parties outlined their intent to collaborate on clinical research, education and training, and adaptive technology development, to help empower medical care teams to raise the bar in the personalization and precision of cancer care.
"I couldn't be prouder to announce this proposed collaboration with the University of Wisconsin and the renowned team at their Department of Human Oncology. We share a mutual goal to expand the curative power of radiotherapy with technologies that not only help extend survivorship but also quality of life―and we believe OART can help to do just that. The proposed collaboration aims to leverage our respective strengths to reshape the overall OART experience for providers so that ultimately, clinical departments of all sizes can find it feasible to incorporate this advanced treatment option into their practice," said Mu Young Lee, SVP, Research & Product Development at Accuray.
University of Wisconsin–Madison researchers invented the first helical radiation delivery platform, the TomoTherapy ® System. It ushered in a new era in radiation medicine that enabled clinicians, for the first time, to leverage a system specifically designed for integrated 3D daily image-guidance with intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT) to increase the precision and accuracy of treatments and help better control patients' cancer. Since the TomoTherapy System's introduction, Accuray has continued to evolve the helical platform with the purpose of further enhancing its precision and accuracy, as well as introducing advances in the areas of image quality, speed, versatility, and workflow efficiencies.
"The origins of the TomoTherapy ® System began right here at UW–Madison, and our clinical researchers have deep experience in bringing future innovations from bench to bedside," said Nita Ahuja , MD, MBA, Dean of the school and Vice Chancellor for Medical Affairs at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. "This MOU focused on online adaptive radiotherapy for personalized, precision cancer care signifies our commitment to keeping patients at the center of our research efforts, while also allowing important translational medicine training opportunities for the next generation of clinical researchers and physician-scientists."
About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin , with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .
About the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is recognized as one of the nation's leading institutions in health sciences education, research, and service. Founded in 1907 as the medical school of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, in 2005 it became the nation's first school to integrate the disciplines of medicine and public health. With a deep commitment to a vision of healthy people and healthy communities, we translate discovery into application and interconnect clinical care, education and research. The school employs more than 5,600 faculty and staff and provides educational opportunities for nearly 3,000 students and postgraduate trainees. For federal fiscal year 2024, the school ranked #9 in the nation among public medical schools for NIH funding according to the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research. Some of the nation's leading researchers, educators, and clinicians are among the faculty, including several National Medal of Science recipients and National Academy of Science honorees.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to expectations related the proposed collaboration between the Company and the University of Wisconsin . These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to enter into a collaboration agreement with the University of Wisconsin , the ability to achieve the benefits of such collaboration, and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 28, 2025 , and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.
Media Contacts
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director
Accuray
bkaplan@accuray.com
Robyn M. Perrin , Ph.D.
Chief Communications Officer
University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
rmperrin@wisc.edu
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-and-the-university-of-wisconsinmadison-announce-memorandum-of-understanding-to-advance-online-adaptive-radiotherapy-in-support-of-improving-cancer-patient-care-302570492.html
SOURCE Accuray Incorporated