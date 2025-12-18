Accenture Partners With U.S. Department of Energy to Support Groundbreaking Genesis Mission Program

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), announced today its agreement to explore partnerships with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to support the Genesis Mission. This era-defining initiative is a national imperative that will accelerate American leadership in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) race and fundamentally transform the nation's science and technology ecosystem.

The Genesis Mission, led by the DOE, seeks to leverage public-private partnerships in AI, unlocking significant investment and advancing innovations in AI and data center technologies critical to U.S. leadership. DOE will also establish an enduring, integrated American Science and Security Platform. This unprecedented platform will connect the nation's leadership-class supercomputers, unique scientific datasets, and cutting-edge AI solutions to advance national security and ignite a new age of scientific discovery, address critical energy challenges, and double American R&D productivity within a decade.

Chair and CEO of Accenture Federal Services, Ron Ash, attended a White House event today announcing the Genesis Mission partners that are stepping up to contribute capabilities and expertise in AI hardware and software.

"A bold national ambition like the Genesis Mission requires a new kind of partnership," said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture. "The Genesis Mission is fundamentally reinventing the systems that power discovery, so researchers can move faster and deliver results at scale. Accenture is ready to help build this foundation that advances innovation and competitiveness, drawing on our deep AI expertise and strong technology ecosystem partnerships."

Accenture Federal Services seeks to support the platform's strategy and design, enterprise architecture, operations, management, and the integration of AI models and is offering initial services focused on:

  • Platform Design and Integration: Defining architecture and integrating tools across Genesis research partners.
  • Data Curation: Readying unique scientific data for secure access by researchers.
  • Automating Scientific Workflows: Increasing scientific productivity and operational efficiency using AI, automation, and closed-loop approaches to scientific discovery and delivering results faster.

"Winning the AI race depends on how quickly we turn science into real-world impact," said Ron Ash, Chair and CEO, Accenture Federal Services. "We are deploying our talent and capabilities to build the shared platforms needed to turn scientific discovery into action faster. We are honored to help create these platforms where insights can become breakthroughs at scale. We are proud to be part of the Genesis Mission team and power this new era of American innovation."

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services is a US subsidiary of Accenture LLP that government agencies choose to drive impactful change. Our 15,000 people are committed to powering reinvention for the federal government with the same commercial technology, competitive drive and technical edge that is transforming global industry—ensuring that federal enterprises can be as modern, fast, and efficient as the country it serves. See how we reinvent at www.accenturefederal.com .

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 784,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com

